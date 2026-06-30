Exclusive | 'Stage For Outrage Is Over, World Must Act': Justice Muralidhar Details UN Panel's Findings On Human Cost Of Israel-Gaza War
The former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court spoke to MLN Reddy in an exclusive interaction.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST|
Updated : June 30, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Justice S Muralidhar, Chair of the United Nations Human Rights Council's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, has delivered a stark warning over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly the impact of the conflict on children.
In an exclusive conversation, the senior advocate and former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court discussed the commission's latest findings, allegations of deliberate targeting of women and children, the challenges of ensuring accountability, and the "failure of the international community" to act despite mounting evidence and repeated warnings. Here are excerpts from the interview:
ETVB: Why was the commission constituted?
Justice S Muralidhar: The Human Rights Council constituted this committee after noticing that the earlier commissions or mandates that were created for looking into the Palestine problem were not sufficient to go into the root causes. They also expanded the geographical territory, by not limiting it to the occupied Palestinian territory (the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, and West Bank). We have submitted a report to the Human Rights Council on 15th June. The latest on 23rd June is an elaborate report, a 94-page report on children.
ETVB: What type of justice do you expect after this report?
Justice S Muralidhar: See, there are several measures that we have recommended. First, we have said, arrest Israeli official(s) against whom arrest warrants have been issued. We have made recommendations for arresting any Israeli official against whom an arrest warrant may be issued by the ICC. We have also said, employ all means to prevent the commission of genocide, like aiding and abetting.
We told the Security Council that the stage for expressing outrage, condemnation, is over. People want to see action. Nationals of several countries are serving in the Israeli Defence Forces, and states should examine their responsibilities under international law.
ETVB: What kind of evidence did the commission use for the report?
Justice S Muralidhar: Multiple sources of information were consulted. Thousands of open source items were collected and verified. Remote and in-person interviews and group discussions with victims and witnesses were conducted. And the children's own views are thought to be incorporated. Some children who've been evacuated for medical treatment, have spoken to us. We have recorded their statements. But we don't rely only on these kind of statements.
The commission received information from healthcare workers, members of academia, journalists and lawyers who had been in contact with the victims. The commission received evidence. We are only here to uncover the truth. And we want justice to be served to everybody.
ETVB: Do you think Israel deliberately targeted the killing of the children?
Justice S Muralidhar: Children constitute the social and biological continuity of a group. If you take Palestinians as a group, there are many ways when you can make out that this is a specific targeting. For one, there are repeated airstrikes in very densely populated areas, where children are most likely to suffer first. They will not be able to withstand this extent of bombing. The second method is to use quadcopters. In this, you have a thermal imaging camera. So if you're sitting behind a screen, in the screen, you'll see the size of the body. You can make out whether this body is that of a child or an adult. These doctors who spoke to us at the public hearing told us how the person is holding the baby. The baby is killed. The adult is not injured.
The third thing is about where in the body of the baby are you attacking. You're attacking the head or the neck with single-shot wounds. That is bullet piercing straight through your head and coming out on the other side. A Dutch press agency has been given an award for documenting 113 cases of babies in Palestine killed with single-shot gun wounds. Shots to the neck, shots to the head so that maximum damage can happen. Then fourth thing, cube-shaped pellets. Very tiny pellets are fired at children using these quadcopters. So they were showing us photographs of the bodies of the babies. You will find holes in the body, very precise holes. Now these cube-shaped pellets, when they enter the body, they go in and spread.
It's like a cluster bomb. They destroy all the internal organs. So when you find this targeting of children, you cannot help but find out that this is very deliberate. And then you are destroying neonatal facilities. You're destroying pediatric facilities. Then you are making children publicly humiliated. That is young boys, 10-year-old, 12-year-old are made to strip down to their underwear. That is then photographed by the Israeli soldiers. It is uploaded on social media.
ETVB: The conflict has been going on for more than two years. Why have the United Nations and other international bodies not acted?
Justice S Muralidhar: This is because of geopolitics. We know that the United States is the biggest supporter of Israel. The United States supplies all the arms, supplies all the finance, and politically supports Israel to the hilt. So this is, and it therefore shifts the balance within the Security Council. For reasons that we cannot fathom, Russia and China have decided to keep silent.
Unheard of in 2026 for 150 plus children to die of starvation, right in front of all our eyes. How can the world tolerate this? So there has to be a bottom line, which is what we told the Security Council. The bottom line has to be no child anywhere in the world should die of starvation.
No child anywhere in the world should die of want of medical aid. If we cannot assure this, then there's a complete failure of the UN system. And we said this does not require a court order. It does not require our commission of inquiry to make a recommendation. Children can't be trapped in this geopolitical warfare.
ETVB: Do you think the support extended by other countries also makes them responsible for the Israel actions?
Justice S Muralidhar: Not responsible for, but definitely aiding and abetting, I would say. You have to supply parts for the aircraft; you have to supply bombs, right? You have to supply logistic support. You have to supply intelligence support. So support comes from various ways. And let's say settlers are now building houses in Palestinian territory, right? Laborers are coming from other countries. The countries are the ones giving those permissions for those laborers to go in.
It is not as if these countries are not aware what is happening inside Israel, inside occupied Palestinian territory. They're only choosing to ignore it for their own convenience.
ETVB: How can Israel be held accountable in light of this report?
Justice S Muralidhar: There are several treaty mechanisms. The International Court of Justice is there. It has given you orders. The world has to implement it. The Security Council has to implement. After all, the International Court of Justice is set up by the Security Council. You have the International Criminal Court again set up by a UN resolution. It has issued warrants. You're under an obligation to arrest those Israeli, you know, officers, politicians against whom warrants have been issued.
Then your dual nationals, your nationals are serving on the Israeli security forces. You can investigate their role in these crimes. You can prosecute them in your country because while you are a member, you're a member of the treaty, ratifying party to a treaty.
And there are several treaties. Trial Rights Convention is one multilateral treaty which you have ratified as a country.
ETVB: Your recent report is on children. What were the observations of the earlier reports?
Earlier reports are on genocide. We have said that there is systematic targeting and killing of Palestinians to ensure that the Palestinian groups do not continue as a group. This is a report on children. Nobody can condone a 10-day-old breastfeeding baby boy being shot through his skull using a quadcopter. How can a 10-day baby boy be a threat to the State of Israel? It's impossible to accept this.
How do you accept a situation where a baby's arms are getting amputated because of suffering bomb injuries? How do you accept a situation where 97% of the schools are destroyed? Neonatal facilities are destroyed.
Pediatric hospitals are destroyed. More than 153 children have died of starvation. So when we say 20,000 children killed in Gaza between the two-year period of 7 October 23 and 7 October 25, and 44,000 injured, these are only actual confirmed figures. There are many children under the rubble. Many children are dying on the Rafah crossing with Egypt because Israel will not permit any safe passage for Palestinians from one portion of the Palestinian territory (Gaza) to the other portion (West Bank). Now the medical facilities in West Bank are far better, but Israeli authorities will not permit the child to be taken to West Bank for treatment.
At the border with Egypt, there are several children awaiting medical evacuation. Today's children should not say the United Nations watched silently when two generations of children in Gaza were getting wiped out. History will not forgive us if we do that.