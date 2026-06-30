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Exclusive | 'Stage For Outrage Is Over, World Must Act': Justice Muralidhar Details UN Panel's Findings On Human Cost Of Israel-Gaza War

Justice S Muralidhar, Chair of the United Nations Human Rights Council's Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, has delivered a stark warning over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly the impact of the conflict on children.

In an exclusive conversation, the senior advocate and former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court discussed the commission's latest findings, allegations of deliberate targeting of women and children, the challenges of ensuring accountability, and the "failure of the international community" to act despite mounting evidence and repeated warnings. Here are excerpts from the interview:

ETVB: Why was the commission constituted?

Justice S Muralidhar: The Human Rights Council constituted this committee after noticing that the earlier commissions or mandates that were created for looking into the Palestine problem were not sufficient to go into the root causes. They also expanded the geographical territory, by not limiting it to the occupied Palestinian territory (the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, and West Bank). We have submitted a report to the Human Rights Council on 15th June. The latest on 23rd June is an elaborate report, a 94-page report on children.

ETVB: What type of justice do you expect after this report?

Justice S Muralidhar: See, there are several measures that we have recommended. First, we have said, arrest Israeli official(s) against whom arrest warrants have been issued. We have made recommendations for arresting any Israeli official against whom an arrest warrant may be issued by the ICC. We have also said, employ all means to prevent the commission of genocide, like aiding and abetting.

We told the Security Council that the stage for expressing outrage, condemnation, is over. People want to see action. Nationals of several countries are serving in the Israeli Defence Forces, and states should examine their responsibilities under international law.

ETVB: What kind of evidence did the commission use for the report?

Justice S Muralidhar: Multiple sources of information were consulted. Thousands of open source items were collected and verified. Remote and in-person interviews and group discussions with victims and witnesses were conducted. And the children's own views are thought to be incorporated. Some children who've been evacuated for medical treatment, have spoken to us. We have recorded their statements. But we don't rely only on these kind of statements.

The commission received information from healthcare workers, members of academia, journalists and lawyers who had been in contact with the victims. The commission received evidence. We are only here to uncover the truth. And we want justice to be served to everybody.

ETVB: Do you think Israel deliberately targeted the killing of the children?

Justice S Muralidhar: Children constitute the social and biological continuity of a group. If you take Palestinians as a group, there are many ways when you can make out that this is a specific targeting. For one, there are repeated airstrikes in very densely populated areas, where children are most likely to suffer first. They will not be able to withstand this extent of bombing. The second method is to use quadcopters. In this, you have a thermal imaging camera. So if you're sitting behind a screen, in the screen, you'll see the size of the body. You can make out whether this body is that of a child or an adult. These doctors who spoke to us at the public hearing told us how the person is holding the baby. The baby is killed. The adult is not injured.

The third thing is about where in the body of the baby are you attacking. You're attacking the head or the neck with single-shot wounds. That is bullet piercing straight through your head and coming out on the other side. A Dutch press agency has been given an award for documenting 113 cases of babies in Palestine killed with single-shot gun wounds. Shots to the neck, shots to the head so that maximum damage can happen. Then fourth thing, cube-shaped pellets. Very tiny pellets are fired at children using these quadcopters. So they were showing us photographs of the bodies of the babies. You will find holes in the body, very precise holes. Now these cube-shaped pellets, when they enter the body, they go in and spread.

It's like a cluster bomb. They destroy all the internal organs. So when you find this targeting of children, you cannot help but find out that this is very deliberate. And then you are destroying neonatal facilities. You're destroying pediatric facilities. Then you are making children publicly humiliated. That is young boys, 10-year-old, 12-year-old are made to strip down to their underwear. That is then photographed by the Israeli soldiers. It is uploaded on social media.

ETVB: The conflict has been going on for more than two years. Why have the United Nations and other international bodies not acted?