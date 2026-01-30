Exclusive | Oman Bets On Oil Revenues To Fund Green Hydrogen, Renewables As It Deepens Energy Ties With India
Energy Undersecretary says their country will use oil and gas revenues to fund renewables and green hydrogen while deepening long-term energy ties with India.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
Goa: At a time when oil-producing nations are grappling with the challenge of balancing economic stability with climate commitments, Oman is pursuing what it calls a “practical and responsible” energy transition, one that continues to rely on oil and gas revenues while actively building the foundations of a clean energy future.
In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, H.E. Mohsin Hamed Saif Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary at Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said the Sultanate is deliberately avoiding aggressive fossil fuel expansion and instead focusing on efficiency, emissions reduction, and value maximisation from existing oil and gas fields.
“Oil and gas remain important for our economy, but we are being careful and responsible in how we use these resources,” Al Hadhrami said, adding, "Our focus is on efficiency, lower emissions, and getting maximum value from existing fields rather than aggressive expansion.”
Crucially, Oman is channelling revenues from hydrocarbons into what it sees as the next phase of its energy economy: renewable power, green hydrogen, and critical minerals essential for the global energy transition. According to Al Hadhrami, this approach allows Oman to safeguard economic stability today while creating future jobs, industries, and export opportunities in clean energy.
India At The Centre Of Oman’s Clean Energy Strategy
India features prominently in Oman’s long-term energy vision. Describing India as a “very important partner” with a long-standing relationship, Al Hadhrami said ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, especially through a proposed free trade agreement, could significantly expand cooperation in clean energy.
“Both Oman and India can benefit from growing India’s energy demand, not only for oil and gas but more importantly for renewables and green hydrogen,” he noted.
Al Hadhrami identified three priority areas where India–Oman collaboration could deepen in the coming years.
The first is green hydrogen and green ammonia. With abundant solar and wind resources, Oman is positioning itself as a competitive producer, while India offers great and growing industrial demand. Long-term supply arrangements, he said, could support India’s decarbonisation efforts in steel, fertilisers, and refining.
The second area is critical minerals and energy-transition materials. Oman aims to play a role in ensuring secure and responsible supply, while India’s strength lies in downstream manufacturing and value addition.
The third pillar is energy logistics and port infrastructure, particularly around the port of Duqm. Strategically located, Duqm could serve as a reliable energy and trade hub connecting India with the Middle East and global markets.
“This is not just about buying and selling energy,” Al Hadhrami stressed. “It is about building long-term industrial and investment partnerships.”
Stability, Neutrality, And Investor Confidence
Against a backdrop of global geopolitical volatility, Oman is positioning itself as a stable and neutral destination for long-term energy investments. Al Hadhrami said the country’s credibility as a reliable supplier and trusted partner across Asia, Europe, and Africa continues to underpin investor confidence.
To further strengthen its investment climate, Oman is prioritising regulatory clarity and policy predictability. Key reforms include transparent regulations, strong legal protections for investors, faster approvals, and improved coordination across government agencies.
“Our message to Indian companies and investors is simple,” he said. “Oman is open, reliable, and committed to long-term cooperation, not just in traditional energy, but also in the clean energy systems of the future.”
Collaboration As The Cornerstone Of Energy Security
Speaking on the sidelines of India Energy Week, Al Hadhrami emphasised that securing future energy supplies will require deeper international collaboration rather than isolated national efforts.
“For us to secure energy for the future, we have to work together,” he said. “Platforms like this are about collaboration and working towards a common goal, secure energy, stable markets, and continuous decarbonisation.”
He added that India and Oman’s strategic partnership is already translating into real investments on the ground, rather than remaining limited to diplomatic statements. Continuous dialogue between the two governments, he said, is helping identify new opportunities across the energy value chain.
As India accelerates its clean energy transition and Oman reshapes its energy economy, both sides see scope for a partnership that spans hydrocarbons today and green molecules tomorrow, anchored in stability, long-term vision, and shared economic interests.