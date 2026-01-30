ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Oman Bets On Oil Revenues To Fund Green Hydrogen, Renewables As It Deepens Energy Ties With India

By Surabhi Gupta

Goa: At a time when oil-producing nations are grappling with the challenge of balancing economic stability with climate commitments, Oman is pursuing what it calls a “practical and responsible” energy transition, one that continues to rely on oil and gas revenues while actively building the foundations of a clean energy future.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, H.E. Mohsin Hamed Saif Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary at Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals, said the Sultanate is deliberately avoiding aggressive fossil fuel expansion and instead focusing on efficiency, emissions reduction, and value maximisation from existing oil and gas fields.

“Oil and gas remain important for our economy, but we are being careful and responsible in how we use these resources,” Al Hadhrami said, adding, "Our focus is on efficiency, lower emissions, and getting maximum value from existing fields rather than aggressive expansion.”

Crucially, Oman is channelling revenues from hydrocarbons into what it sees as the next phase of its energy economy: renewable power, green hydrogen, and critical minerals essential for the global energy transition. According to Al Hadhrami, this approach allows Oman to safeguard economic stability today while creating future jobs, industries, and export opportunities in clean energy.

India At The Centre Of Oman’s Clean Energy Strategy

India features prominently in Oman’s long-term energy vision. Describing India as a “very important partner” with a long-standing relationship, Al Hadhrami said ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, especially through a proposed free trade agreement, could significantly expand cooperation in clean energy.

“Both Oman and India can benefit from growing India’s energy demand, not only for oil and gas but more importantly for renewables and green hydrogen,” he noted.

Al Hadhrami identified three priority areas where India–Oman collaboration could deepen in the coming years.

The first is green hydrogen and green ammonia. With abundant solar and wind resources, Oman is positioning itself as a competitive producer, while India offers great and growing industrial demand. Long-term supply arrangements, he said, could support India’s decarbonisation efforts in steel, fertilisers, and refining.

The second area is critical minerals and energy-transition materials. Oman aims to play a role in ensuring secure and responsible supply, while India’s strength lies in downstream manufacturing and value addition.