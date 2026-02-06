ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Nivedita Dubey Charts Workforce, Skill And Gender Reforms As First Woman Member On AAI Board

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: At a time when India’s aviation sector is preparing for unprecedented passenger growth, digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence across airport operations, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has a new face steering its human resource strategy. Nivedita Dubey, who assumed charge as Member (Human Resources) of AAI on January 30, has created history by becoming the first woman to hold the position on the authority’s board.

In her first detailed interaction after taking over, Dubey laid out an ambitious roadmap focused on workforce readiness, continuous skill development, greater women's participation and global exposure for AAI employees, even as she reflected on her own journey through a male-dominated aviation sector.

Preparing AAI’s Workforce For Growth And Technology Shift

With India’s airports expected to handle steadily rising passenger traffic and increasing deployment of new digital and AI-driven applications, Dubey said AAI is doubling down on structured training and global certifications for its workforce.

“We are going for more and more training,” she said, pointing to a recently signed agreement with Airports Council International (ACI) India. Under the arrangement, AAI employees will be offered International Airport Professional (IAP) certifications, giving them exposure to global best practices and international standards of airport management.

“These certifications give our employees a global perspective and experience of the international way of working,” she said, adding that AAI already operates strong in-house training academies to continuously upgrade skills.

Dubey noted that the organisation has finalised its training calendar for the coming year with a sharper focus on department-wise needs. “Each head of department has identified areas where employees need to be developed. This ensures that training is targeted and relevant,” she said, calling it a “long-term multiplier” for organisational capacity.

Early Outreach, Internships And Aviation Awareness

Beyond in-service training, AAI is also widening its talent pipeline through internships and early outreach programmes aimed at students, particularly young women.

“We are encouraging more girls to join us by offering internships, so they can experience how the Airports Authority functions and get inspired to work with us,” Dubey said.

AAI has also begun aviation guidance programmes in schools to demystify the sector. “For many outsiders, aviation means only pilots or air hostesses. But airports have a wide array of roles, commercial, operations, fire and rescue, terminal management, land management and many more,” she explained.

To bridge this awareness gap, AAI has participated in trade fairs where students could see simulations of airport operations, air traffic control towers and runways. “We are educating students on the diversity of careers available in aviation,” she said.

Recruitment Push Amid Capacity Expansion

As airport infrastructure expands, AAI is also stepping up recruitment. While Dubey refrained from sharing final numbers, she confirmed that large-scale hiring is underway this year and that official figures will be shared separately once finalised.

She noted that women currently constitute around 14–15% of AAI’s total workforce, a figure she described as “very good” compared to many public sector undertakings and heavy infrastructure sectors. “Overall representation is around 14%, which is relatively strong for this industry,” she said.