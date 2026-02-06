Exclusive | Nivedita Dubey Charts Workforce, Skill And Gender Reforms As First Woman Member On AAI Board
Dubey's journey was shaped by early exposure to crisis management and strong family support, which helped her navigate and rise in the male-dominated aviation sector.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: At a time when India’s aviation sector is preparing for unprecedented passenger growth, digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence across airport operations, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has a new face steering its human resource strategy. Nivedita Dubey, who assumed charge as Member (Human Resources) of AAI on January 30, has created history by becoming the first woman to hold the position on the authority’s board.
In her first detailed interaction after taking over, Dubey laid out an ambitious roadmap focused on workforce readiness, continuous skill development, greater women's participation and global exposure for AAI employees, even as she reflected on her own journey through a male-dominated aviation sector.
Preparing AAI’s Workforce For Growth And Technology Shift
With India’s airports expected to handle steadily rising passenger traffic and increasing deployment of new digital and AI-driven applications, Dubey said AAI is doubling down on structured training and global certifications for its workforce.
“We are going for more and more training,” she said, pointing to a recently signed agreement with Airports Council International (ACI) India. Under the arrangement, AAI employees will be offered International Airport Professional (IAP) certifications, giving them exposure to global best practices and international standards of airport management.
“These certifications give our employees a global perspective and experience of the international way of working,” she said, adding that AAI already operates strong in-house training academies to continuously upgrade skills.
Dubey noted that the organisation has finalised its training calendar for the coming year with a sharper focus on department-wise needs. “Each head of department has identified areas where employees need to be developed. This ensures that training is targeted and relevant,” she said, calling it a “long-term multiplier” for organisational capacity.
Early Outreach, Internships And Aviation Awareness
Beyond in-service training, AAI is also widening its talent pipeline through internships and early outreach programmes aimed at students, particularly young women.
“We are encouraging more girls to join us by offering internships, so they can experience how the Airports Authority functions and get inspired to work with us,” Dubey said.
AAI has also begun aviation guidance programmes in schools to demystify the sector. “For many outsiders, aviation means only pilots or air hostesses. But airports have a wide array of roles, commercial, operations, fire and rescue, terminal management, land management and many more,” she explained.
To bridge this awareness gap, AAI has participated in trade fairs where students could see simulations of airport operations, air traffic control towers and runways. “We are educating students on the diversity of careers available in aviation,” she said.
Recruitment Push Amid Capacity Expansion
As airport infrastructure expands, AAI is also stepping up recruitment. While Dubey refrained from sharing final numbers, she confirmed that large-scale hiring is underway this year and that official figures will be shared separately once finalised.
She noted that women currently constitute around 14–15% of AAI’s total workforce, a figure she described as “very good” compared to many public sector undertakings and heavy infrastructure sectors. “Overall representation is around 14%, which is relatively strong for this industry,” she said.
One of AAI’s notable pro-women measures is the complete waiver of application fees for female candidates applying for AAI jobs. “Any woman who wants to apply does not have to spend money on application fees,” Dubey said, calling it a significant motivating factor.
A Personal Journey Marked by Turning Points
Dubey’s rise to the AAI board has not followed a linear path. Born in Bengaluru and educated across India due to her father’s posting with the Armed Forces Selection Board, she completed her schooling in Prayagraj and later graduated from Allahabad University.
Originally aspiring to become a doctor, Dubey’s life took a dramatic turn after a serious road accident soon after school, in which she lost her sister. “That incident became a turning point in my life,” she recalled. She changed course, pursued an MBA and eventually joined AAI in 1995.
What could have been a setback became, instead, the foundation of a career spanning operations, crisis management and leadership.
Navigating A Male-Dominated Sector
Joining AAI’s operations department in the mid-1990s, Dubey entered an environment overwhelmingly dominated by men, while simultaneously managing new motherhood. “My baby was just three months old when I started,” she said.
Despite the challenges, she handled ship duties and was part of emergency response teams during some of India’s most critical aviation crises, including the Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision and the IC-814 hijacking. “Those experiences gave me a very different perspective and built confidence in my decision-making very early in my career,” she said.
Support Systems And Work-Life Balance
Dubey stressed that professional success for women depends heavily on strong support systems. “Without support from family, it is practically impossible for a woman to do well at work,” she said, crediting her parents and husband for enabling her career.
“My children were largely brought up by my parents, and my husband was extremely supportive, especially during night duties,” she said.
Pro-Women Policies And Cultural Change At AAI
As Member (HR), Dubey is pushing further reforms to make AAI an inclusive workplace. Women have now been inducted into fire and rescue services, areas earlier considered exclusively male. The authority also has internal complaints committees, regular gender-sensitisation workshops, maternity leave provisions, including for surrogacy, and medical reimbursements for IVF.
“These are very woman-friendly policies,” she said, adding that safe and inclusive workplaces are key to increasing participation.
Reflecting on broader societal change, Dubey said attitudes towards working women have shifted significantly over the decades, even in smaller cities. “The mindset has changed. Women working is now widely accepted, and government policies have made workplaces safer,” she said.
Encouraging greater female workforce participation, she concluded, is not just about equity but economic growth. “If more women participate, the economy will flourish.”