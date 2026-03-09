ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Moily Warns Of Low Oil Reserves, Calls For Independent Energy Policy

He expressed apprehensions that the country may currently have hardly 15 days of oil reserves available. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Moily also stressed that oil procurement should be kept separate from foreign policy considerations.

Moily said, India should not rely on a single country or a narrow set of political alliances for its energy needs. Instead the country must diversify its sources of crude oil ensuring that its economic stability is not disrupted by geopolitical tensions or conflicts anywhere in the world. He warned that the current global situation is fragile and that whenever conflicts erupt internationally, India appears to be among the first economies to feel the impact, underscoring the need for a more resilient and diversified energy strategy.



Global conflicts hitting India



The former minister said global conflicts over oil are often driven by attempts to control the market and maintain monopoly. In such a situation, India traditionally maintained a neutral position, especially when disputes were linked to competition over oil resources. He warned that such geopolitical tensions inevitably affect countries like India. "One way or the other, these conflicts will erupt and ultimately India will suffer", he said.



Recalling the UPA government’s approach, Moily pointed out that even during the period when the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian oil, India found ways to continue imports. "India struck a rupee payment arrangement with Iran allowing the country to keep purchasing Iranian crude despite international pressure. India also entered into agreements with Russian oil companies and allowed the private sector to engage in deals involving oil from Venezuela, Africa and Mozambique. This strategy of diversifying sources ensured that global conflicts had limited impact on India’s oil economy", he said.



Moily added during the UPA years, the government consciously kept oil policy separate from political considerations. "The oil economy was handled independently. Because of that approach we were able to control prices and cushion the impact of international conflicts. Today the situation has become more complicated because political considerations and energy policy are increasingly intertwined. Referring to restrictions on Russian oil, he said such embargoes create additional challenges for countries that rely heavily on imports," he said.



Push for strategic storage



Moily noted that during his tenure, the Petroleum Ministry often operated with considerable autonomy, sometimes taking decisions without needing to consult the External Affairs Ministry. He recalled visiting Iraq to pursue energy cooperation and said India explored major projects, including proposals for independent gas pipelines involving countries such as Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.



He also recalled that during his tenure he took an independent decision to build underground crude oil storage caverns to strengthen India’s energy security.

"Facilities were developed in Mangaluru near Udupi and Visakhapatnam to store crude oil. Broader plan was to expand the country’s strategic petroleum reserves further by building additional caverns in Odisha and another facility in Mangaluru along with several other proposed sites. If these projects had been completed India could have built reserves sufficient for up to six months of oil storage providing a strong cushion against global supply shocks", he argued.



Moily noted that these were long term measures meant to protect the economy from international oil shocks, adding that adequate storage capacity would have helped shield India from sudden disruptions in global energy markets, he added.



Low oil reserves?



Expressing concern about the current situation, he said India may have less than 15 days of oil reserves available. Moily also stressed the importance of maintaining an independent foreign policy, arguing that India should engage with countries of all sizes major powers as well as smaller nations without aligning too closely with any one bloc. Such an approach wuld help safeguard the country’s economic interests, he said.



"Today global tensions are rising and even a conflict in a small country can have a direct impact on India’s economy, particularly through oil prices. Such pressures ultimately affect ordinary citizens through rising fuel costs. Moily added that India must return to a clear and independent foreign and energy policy, cautioning that without such an approach the country could face greater economic difficulties in the future," he said.