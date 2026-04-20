ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: MK Stalin On BJP’s Role And Tamil Nadu’s Political Future Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The political heat has reached its crescendo in Tamil with just two days remaining until the Assembly polls. As the campaign approaches its conclusion on Tuesday, leaders from various political parties are making a final, fervent push to secure votes.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been leading a vigorous campaign across the state, working tirelessly, caring little for food or sleep. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s P Pandiaraj, Stalin responded to probing questions with composure and insightful engagement.

Below are excerpts:

BJP’s Prospects in Tamil Nadu

Until this election, the BJP won based on its own strength and formed the government at the Centre. Now, it has lost its political currency. This time, it came to power with the blessings of its alliance partners. The saffron surge is not happening. It will not be able to make an impact in Tamil Nadu. It is not on an upward trajectory but rather in a downward spiral of losses.

Response to PM Modi on Women’s Reservation Bill

People will not be deceived by the Prime Minister’s crocodile tears. Why did he shelve the 33 per cent women's reservation bill, which was passed with Opposition support, for 31 months? He has yet to answer that. There is no impediment to implementing the 33 per cent women’s reservation in the existing 543 Parliament seats as per the 2023 act, so claiming the act is nullified is incorrect. He is upset because his plan to pass the delimitation bill, which would deprive states including Tamil Nadu of political rights, failed. He could not stomach that defeat. That is why the prime minister has been spreading rumours.

Impact of Fund Devolution Conflicts And NEET Issue

The central government led by the BJP is acting against Tamil Nadu’s interests, not ours. Their approach is more than just a conflict; it is revenge. They are withholding grants and aid for development, including education and disaster relief funds. Despite these obstacles from the Union BJP government, the state has achieved double-digit growth of 11.19 per cent. We have become the number one state in India, overcoming all these challenges. We will continue to litigate against NEET and the National Education Policy. We will resolve these issues once and for all when the Union government, in which the DMK is a constituent, comes to power.