Exclusive: MK Stalin On BJP’s Role And Tamil Nadu’s Political Future Ahead Of Assembly Polls
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin spoke about BJP’s role, fund conflicts with Centre, and promising Dravidian Model 2.0.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
The political heat has reached its crescendo in Tamil with just two days remaining until the Assembly polls. As the campaign approaches its conclusion on Tuesday, leaders from various political parties are making a final, fervent push to secure votes.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been leading a vigorous campaign across the state, working tirelessly, caring little for food or sleep. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s P Pandiaraj, Stalin responded to probing questions with composure and insightful engagement.
Below are excerpts:
BJP’s Prospects in Tamil Nadu
Until this election, the BJP won based on its own strength and formed the government at the Centre. Now, it has lost its political currency. This time, it came to power with the blessings of its alliance partners. The saffron surge is not happening. It will not be able to make an impact in Tamil Nadu. It is not on an upward trajectory but rather in a downward spiral of losses.
Response to PM Modi on Women’s Reservation Bill
People will not be deceived by the Prime Minister’s crocodile tears. Why did he shelve the 33 per cent women's reservation bill, which was passed with Opposition support, for 31 months? He has yet to answer that. There is no impediment to implementing the 33 per cent women’s reservation in the existing 543 Parliament seats as per the 2023 act, so claiming the act is nullified is incorrect. He is upset because his plan to pass the delimitation bill, which would deprive states including Tamil Nadu of political rights, failed. He could not stomach that defeat. That is why the prime minister has been spreading rumours.
Impact of Fund Devolution Conflicts And NEET Issue
The central government led by the BJP is acting against Tamil Nadu’s interests, not ours. Their approach is more than just a conflict; it is revenge. They are withholding grants and aid for development, including education and disaster relief funds. Despite these obstacles from the Union BJP government, the state has achieved double-digit growth of 11.19 per cent. We have become the number one state in India, overcoming all these challenges. We will continue to litigate against NEET and the National Education Policy. We will resolve these issues once and for all when the Union government, in which the DMK is a constituent, comes to power.
The INDIA Bloc And DMK-Led Alliance’s Future
The INDIA bloc was formed to defeat the anti-people NDA. The bloc remains intact and strong. A recent example is how the bloc successfully opposed the flawed delimitation process proposed by the Union BJP government in Parliament. Coming to elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance’s victory march will not only continue in 2026 but also in 2031. We are confident of winning more than 200 seats in the upcoming election. We will form the Dravidian Model 2.0 government with massive support from the people of Tamil Nadu. This election is not about who our competition is but who competes for Tamil Nadu. It is a battle between Team Tamil Nadu and Team Delhi, which wants to control the government remotely from the national capital and strip Tamil Nadu of its rights. This election is about Tamil Nadu versus Delhi. The AIADMK and its junior ally, the BJP, are resorting to personal attacks because they cannot criticise the Dravidian Model government on its merits. Personal attacks are nothing new from them. The people of Tamil Nadu will give these parties a fitting reply on April 23.
Reach of Election Manifesto & Public Reception
The reason the opposition criticises the Rs 8,000 'Illatharasi Coupon' scheme is because it has successfully reached every corner of Tamil Nadu. Regardless of other parties' promises, the DMK's election manifesto has been widely welcomed and trusted by the people of Tamil Nadu. Among all manifestos, it is undoubtedly the superstar. The flagship schemes of the five-year Dravidian Model regime have reached every corner of Tamil Nadu. This is evident from the bright faces and warmth I receive when listening to beneficiaries during campaigns. Schemes like Naan Mudhalvan (skill development and career guidance for students); Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (home-based screening and NCD care); Thamizhputhalvan Thittam (preventing school dropouts among economically backward families); Pudhumai Penn Scheme (enhancing girls' enrolment from government schools to higher education); Morning Breakfast Scheme; Free Bus Travel; and the Rs 1,000 Magalir Urimai Thittam (Women's Rights Scheme) benefiting 1.31 crore matriarchs ensure no household is untouched by welfare measures. The people are enthusiastic about sustaining the Dravidian model regime. A pro-incumbency wave is evident statewide.
Welfare Benefits and Industrial Investment
We have ensured that welfare measures reach everyone, cutting across party lines. These measures remain completely apolitical. The results show a sea change. Those who did not vote for us last time are now supporting us. A viral social media video showed a speaker listing the welfare measures provided by the Dravidian Model government, admitting he failed to vote for the DMK previously but will definitely vote for them this time. People from all backgrounds are supporting us.
Industrial Investments and Economic Growth
Driven by industrial investments and growth during the five-year tenure of the Dravidian Model administration, Tamil Nadu has achieved remarkable milestones. The economic growth rate rose from 0.07% in 2021 to a double-digit 11.19%. Tamil Nadu’s per capita income increased from Rs 2.10 lakh in 2021 to Rs 3.62 lakh, which is 1.76% above the national average. The State Gross Domestic Product (SGDP) rose from Rs 17.8 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 31.20 lakh crore. In terms of economic growth, Tamil Nadu is currently India's top state. Additionally, the poverty rate decreased from 2.2% to 1.43%. The state moved from third place in 2020-21 to the top spot in electronics exports. Consequently, Tamil Nadu leads in several socio-economic indicators. Companies setting up industries in Tamil Nadu must prioritise the state's people. Locals receive priority when industries are established at the district level. The Dravidian Model 2.0 administration will continue to uphold this practice.