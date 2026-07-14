Exclusive | Manufacturing Sector Key For India To Sustain Robust, Long-Term Growth, Says CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee
In an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Banerjee said India's Free Trade Agreements with various nations would benefit the common people.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amidst global uncertainty, multinational companies are looking to expand their operations beyond China into other countries. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), believes this presents a historic opportunity for India, one that must be seized.
Banerjee suggests that a mere degree will not suffice in the future; the youth must hone their skills to keep pace with changing times. He observes that the future may require employees to engage in continuous learning throughout their careers.
In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat correspondent Bejawada Venkateswarlu, Banerjee stated that the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) India is signing with various nations would benefit the common people as well.
Here are the excerpts of the interview:
Eenadu-ETV Bharat(ETB): Given the current geopolitical tensions, on which key sectors should India focus to sustain its growth?
Chandrajit Banerjee(CB): For India to sustain robust long-term growth, the manufacturing sector must play a significant role in both GDP and employment. Alongside initiatives like 'Make in India' and the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) need to be strengthened.
Indian industries must be integrated into global supply chains. Massive investments are required in education and skill development. Priority must be given to skill enhancement aligned with industry needs, digital literacy, and continuous re-skilling. Investments must continue in roads, railways, ports, airports, digital connectivity, and the energy sector.
ETB: What changes are needed in employment, education, health, and infrastructure to achieve a ‘Viksit Bharat’?
CB: ‘Viksit Bharat’ is not merely about GDP growth; the standard of living for every citizen must improve. To achieve this, India must leverage its immense strength—its youth population. Large-scale employment needs to be generated in labor-intensive manufacturing, the services sector, modern agriculture, tourism, and the digital economy.
The quality of primary education must be enhanced, with a strong emphasis on vocational training and digital skills. The gap between industry and the classroom needs to be bridged. Primary health centers, digital health services, and public-private partnerships must be expanded. Further investments are required in multi-modal logistics, urban infrastructure, renewable energy, water security, and climate-resilient systems. Reducing disparities between states and districts is also crucial to achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.
ETB: How should India capitalize on the ‘China Plus One’ opportunity, and what role should states play in this?
CB: International companies are adopting the ‘China Plus One’ strategy due to factors such as rising geopolitical and trade tensions, as well as the need to ensure supply chain stability. They are scouting for alternative manufacturing hubs to China. This presents a historic opportunity for India, and the role of the states will be crucial in this regard. Significant investments can be attracted by establishing industrial clusters, 'plug-and-play' industrial parks, and sector-specific industrial ecosystems. MSMEs need to be integrated into global supply chains.
ETB: How can India tackle challenges such as rising global tensions and fluctuations in fuel prices?
CB: Amidst international uncertainties, stability is just as important as economic growth. We are well-positioned thanks to the expansion of trade relations with various nations and the maintenance of strategic autonomy in our foreign policy. However, for India to progress smoothly along its growth trajectory, energy security must be prioritized. Investments need to be ramped up in renewable energy sources, green hydrogen, biofuels, energy storage, nuclear power, and strategic oil reserves. Only then can we gradually move away from the precarious situation of relying on imports for energy. We can reduce our dependence on foreign resources by strengthening domestic research and innovation, the manufacturing sector, and our skilled workforce.
ETB: India is entering into Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several countries. How do these benefit the common people?
CB: Many view FTAs primarily through the lens of exports, but their benefits extend to the entire economy. Lower tariffs open up new markets, and our participation in global value chains increases. Agreements with the UK and the EU offer significant opportunities for the manufacturing and services sectors. A pact with the US would provide a further boost to Indian exports. Increased exports, in turn, expand employment opportunities across various sectors. There is also an opportunity to access quality products locally at affordable prices.
ETB: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the world. How should India's education system and youth prepare for this shift?
CB: AI should be viewed not merely as a technological evolution, but as a productivity revolution. To thrive in the current scientific era, subjects like AI, data science, coding, and digital literacy must be introduced at the foundational level of the education system.
Special emphasis must be placed on critical thinking, creativity, communication skills, and problem-solving abilities—qualities that cannot easily be replaced by machines. In the future, employees will need to acquire new skills throughout their careers; reskilling is essential for workers across sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, banking, and financial services.
My message to the youth is simple: in the coming days, merely holding a degree will not suffice. Continuous learning, skill enhancement in tune with changing times, creativity, integrity, and innovation will form the foundation of success. The younger generation should evolve into entrepreneurs who create jobs rather than simply waiting for employment.
Significant reforms have been introduced in India's administrative system over the past decade. These have improved not only the ease of doing business but also the ease of living for the people. However, to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat,' the focus must be on the speed and quality of implementing next-generation reforms. Government processes need to be further simplified, and the various systems for obtaining clearances should be consolidated onto a single platform through digitalization. Along with speed, consistency in decision-making is crucial for attracting investments.
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