ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Manufacturing Sector Key For India To Sustain Robust, Long-Term Growth, Says CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee

Hyderabad: Amidst global uncertainty, multinational companies are looking to expand their operations beyond China into other countries. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), believes this presents a historic opportunity for India, one that must be seized.

Banerjee suggests that a mere degree will not suffice in the future; the youth must hone their skills to keep pace with changing times. He observes that the future may require employees to engage in continuous learning throughout their careers.

In an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat correspondent Bejawada Venkateswarlu, Banerjee stated that the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) India is signing with various nations would benefit the common people as well.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

Eenadu-ETV Bharat(ETB): Given the current geopolitical tensions, on which key sectors should India focus to sustain its growth?

Chandrajit Banerjee(CB): For India to sustain robust long-term growth, the manufacturing sector must play a significant role in both GDP and employment. Alongside initiatives like 'Make in India' and the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) need to be strengthened.

Indian industries must be integrated into global supply chains. Massive investments are required in education and skill development. Priority must be given to skill enhancement aligned with industry needs, digital literacy, and continuous re-skilling. Investments must continue in roads, railways, ports, airports, digital connectivity, and the energy sector.

ETB: What changes are needed in employment, education, health, and infrastructure to achieve a ‘Viksit Bharat’?

CB: ‘Viksit Bharat’ is not merely about GDP growth; the standard of living for every citizen must improve. To achieve this, India must leverage its immense strength—its youth population. Large-scale employment needs to be generated in labor-intensive manufacturing, the services sector, modern agriculture, tourism, and the digital economy.

The quality of primary education must be enhanced, with a strong emphasis on vocational training and digital skills. The gap between industry and the classroom needs to be bridged. Primary health centers, digital health services, and public-private partnerships must be expanded. Further investments are required in multi-modal logistics, urban infrastructure, renewable energy, water security, and climate-resilient systems. Reducing disparities between states and districts is also crucial to achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

ETB: How should India capitalize on the ‘China Plus One’ opportunity, and what role should states play in this?