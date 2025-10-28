Exclusive: 'Katchatheevu Is Sensitive; Dialogue Is Way Forward For Fishermen Issue', Sri Lankan Minister S Pradeep
For many in India, Katchatheevu is a recurring flashpoint, an issue revived every few years as the ruling dispensation blames the opposition for what it calls a “historic mistake.” For Sri Lanka, however, it remains a no-go zone.
Sri Lankan Minister for Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Sundaralingam Pradeep, who was on an official visit to India last week, described the Katchatheevu issue as “sensitive” during a conversation with ETV Bharat, choosing to stay away from the political crossfire.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 2024 campaign trail, reignited the debate by citing “new details” of the island’s handover, accusing the Congress of “callousness.” His cabinet colleagues, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, followed suit.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to the Union government, urging it to “retrieve” the uninhabited island, calling it an effort to right a historic wrong and find a “permanent solution” to the fishermen issue.
Minister Pradeep, however, said people should understand that Katchatheevu was ceded through an international accord and should be kept out of political mudslinging.
“We need to look at this issue beyond politics,” he said. “Katchatheevu was handed over to us through a bilateral accord between India and Sri Lanka in 1974. It is a legal transfer governed by an international agreement. We did not snatch it from India. If any changes are to be discussed, it is for the Indian government, which is a signatory, to initiate dialogue.”
He also urged citizens to “test the statements of politicians” who raise the issue during elections.
Reiterating the closeness of Indo-Lankan ties, the minister said, “We are your thoppul kodi uravugal (umbilical cord relationships). Issues like this should not drive a wedge between us.” He lauded India as Sri Lanka’s “first responder” in times of crisis, adding, “Whatever the issue is, we will be able to solve it. India is very important for our growth engine.”
Stopping Attacks On Fishermen
On the recurring attacks on Indian fishermen, Minister Pradeep stressed that only dialogue between fishermen from both nations could lead to a lasting solution.
“This is a shared issue,” he said. “We cannot solve it through laws alone. Fishermen from both sides must deliberate together and understand each other’s problems. The solutions they arrive at can then be taken up politically by our respective governments.”
He warned that turning the fishermen’s plight into a poll issue would “only worsen things,” and urged both sides to “strive for a permanent solution.”
The minister expressed optimism, citing the strong bilateral relations and the involvement of Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, a Tamil and Person of Indian Origin. “There are no hurdles. I’m hopeful we can solve it,” he said.
Ethno-Religious Discrimination
On the situation of Tamils in Sri Lanka, Pradeep said that “Sinhalese, Tamils, and Muslims are living as one group with complete cohesion.” He credited President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the National People’s Power (NPP) for the positive shift.
Sri Lanka’s population is dominated by Sinhala Buddhists, followed by Tamils, mainly Hindus, and Christians. Tamil Muslims form a smaller minority.
Pradeep acknowledged that past governments’ discriminatory policies had caused hardships to Tamil Muslims. He claimed that the current government enjoys the support of Tamils, particularly Tamil Muslims, and treats them with equality and respect.
He also drew attention to the plight of the Malaiyaha Tamils (Hill Country Tamils), whose population is around one million. “They were denied education, healthcare, and land rights. Only governments changed, not their lives,” he said.
According to him, the NPP government has now recognized their rights and dignity. He highlighted that India is sponsoring a project to construct 10,000 houses for Malaiyaha Tamils, each costing Sri Lankan Rs 32 lakh and including 10 perches of land (160 perches make an acre).
Sri Lankan Refugees
Minister Pradeep said the government is aware of the hardships faced by Sri Lankan civil war refugees living abroad.
“They are neither citizens here nor there,” he said. “They should get citizenship and live peacefully. The Tamil Nadu government has done a lot for them, and they deserve to be recognised as citizens of a country.”
He added, “Many of these refugees have children who were born in India, but they are our citizens. It is our responsibility to give them a good life.”
The minister concluded by asserting that the “erasure of Tamil identity” is now history. “Tamils have freedom and the right to follow their culture today. Muslims too enjoy complete freedom to practice their faith and values,” he said.