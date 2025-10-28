ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: 'Katchatheevu Is Sensitive; Dialogue Is Way Forward For Fishermen Issue', Sri Lankan Minister S Pradeep

By R. Manikandan

For many in India, Katchatheevu is a recurring flashpoint, an issue revived every few years as the ruling dispensation blames the opposition for what it calls a “historic mistake.” For Sri Lanka, however, it remains a no-go zone.

Sri Lankan Minister for Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Sundaralingam Pradeep, who was on an official visit to India last week, described the Katchatheevu issue as “sensitive” during a conversation with ETV Bharat, choosing to stay away from the political crossfire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 2024 campaign trail, reignited the debate by citing “new details” of the island’s handover, accusing the Congress of “callousness.” His cabinet colleagues, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, followed suit.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to the Union government, urging it to “retrieve” the uninhabited island, calling it an effort to right a historic wrong and find a “permanent solution” to the fishermen issue.

Minister Pradeep, however, said people should understand that Katchatheevu was ceded through an international accord and should be kept out of political mudslinging.

“We need to look at this issue beyond politics,” he said. “Katchatheevu was handed over to us through a bilateral accord between India and Sri Lanka in 1974. It is a legal transfer governed by an international agreement. We did not snatch it from India. If any changes are to be discussed, it is for the Indian government, which is a signatory, to initiate dialogue.”

He also urged citizens to “test the statements of politicians” who raise the issue during elections.

Reiterating the closeness of Indo-Lankan ties, the minister said, “We are your thoppul kodi uravugal (umbilical cord relationships). Issues like this should not drive a wedge between us.” He lauded India as Sri Lanka’s “first responder” in times of crisis, adding, “Whatever the issue is, we will be able to solve it. India is very important for our growth engine.”

Stopping Attacks On Fishermen

On the recurring attacks on Indian fishermen, Minister Pradeep stressed that only dialogue between fishermen from both nations could lead to a lasting solution.

“This is a shared issue,” he said. “We cannot solve it through laws alone. Fishermen from both sides must deliberate together and understand each other’s problems. The solutions they arrive at can then be taken up politically by our respective governments.”