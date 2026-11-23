ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: Jammu Kashmir Govt Proposes Water Tax On Hydel Projects Under New Policy Amid High Court Setback

Srinagar: The Omar Abdullah led National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir has proposed charging water usage for generation of hydropower from Independent Power Producers (IPP) in the region under a new policy.

The hydropower potential of Jammu and Kashmir is estimated to be about 14636 MW. However, only 3540.15 MW including 92.74 by the independent producers has been harnessed so far. In view of the huge deficit, a fresh J&K Hydropower Policy 2026 has been drafted to ‘accelerate’ developing projects up to 100 megawatts (MW) through private investment, documents accessed by ETV Bharat , reveal.

The policy was cleared by the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet in Jammu on November 13 amid the ongoing suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). The proposal has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval. As per the Union Territory’s J&K reorganisation Act 2019 procedure, the cabinet decisions require assent by the Raj Bhawan. But the draft was not returned till Monday (November 23), according to official sources.

A view of the Jhelum river in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

While the old independent power projects would be governed by previous hydro policies of 2003 and 2011, the new projects up to 100 MW would be sanctioned under the hydro policy 2026, said the documents. This will make the private players liable to pay water cess towards the government exchequer.

The move comes following J&K High Court striking down the clause of levying water usage charges under the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, declaring the impugned provisions of the Act beyond the ambit of the Constitution in October, 2026.

Sources said the government is still weighing on challenging the verdict but has not arrived at the decision yet. Officials also are exploring a similar case concerning the Himachal Pradesh government, which secured relief from the Supreme Court against refunding the water cess collected from hydropower companies on water usage.

In J&K, about a dozen power projects run by the IPP under the two designated agencies—J&K State Power Development Corporation and Jammu Kashmir Energy Development Agency—harness a total 92.74 MW energy without paying the water cess.

Initially exempted from paying water charges, the power companies were brought under the ambit Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Act 2010. The Act terminated the ownership of water resources vested with companies and vested them with the government's designated J&K Water Authority to recover water charges for generation of electricity. Eleven power producers, however, legally challenged it and secured the recent relief from the High Court in October.

Over the last two decades since the power projects were set up, official estimates reported by ETV Bharat last year pegged cumulative loss of 250-350 crores to the exchequer. In contrast, official data show Jammu and Kashmir generated revenue worth Rs 3,582.06 crore between 2021-2026 from water usage charges on six power projects run by National Hydroelectric Project Corporation Limited (NHPCL).

A view of the Jhelum river in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Citing the revenue accrued from the water cess, the new hydro policy argues that the water charges are levied under the law applicable to the Union Territory even as the High Court has quashed it.