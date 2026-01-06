ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Has Uddhav Thackeray Done Any Constructive Work, Asks Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde

By Prajakta Pol

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday hit out at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and challenged the latter to show one constructive work that he has done for Mumbai.

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, Shinde, who is also a senior Shiv Sena leader, spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on a range of topics.

"What does he (Uddhav Thackeray) know apart from ridiculing and criticism? Has he done any constructive work? He should list one work. He had come up with a blue-print, shall we say that, he dissolved it in the Arabian Sea and has started afresh," said Shinde.

"I would like to say, for any projects undertaken by a Municipal Corporation, permission is needed from the Centre and the state government. Why did the past Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers not give permission(for the Mumbai Coastal Road)? (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis helped get permissions, but he (Uddhav Thackeray) did not even invite him for the Bhoomipoojan of the Mumbai Coastal Road. This shows his mentality," added Shinde.

Shinde also listed the works that the current government and the one which he headed in Maharashtra have done for Mumbai.

"Tell me one work they (the opposition) have done. When I became (Maharashtra) Chief Minister, we started the work of cementing the Mumbai roads. We did it in two phases, invested Rs 6,500 crore. The first phase is complete, and the second phase will be completed in a year. We are making Mumbai pothole-free and pollution-free," said Shinde, who hails from Thane city.

"Who undertook the Deep Clean Drive. Which Chief Minister cleaned the roads? He (Uddhav Thackeray) was the Chief Minister and used to say that cleaning roads is not the Chief Minister's job. Is a Chief Minister's job to sit at home? We did Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Metro and the Car Shed (which was stopped by Uddhav Thackeray's government). Mumbaikar was thrown out of Mumbai... because of whom? Why did he or she have to settle in Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara? Why did he have to go to Kalyan, Dombivili, Ambarnath and Badlapur, and who is responsible?" asked Shinde.

Shinde then said that he and Devendra Fadnavis gave a nod for a cluster in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar, a project that was stalled for 20 years. "SRA and MMRDA are executing the project. 17 such clusters are being developed. Mumbai should be slum-free. I am happy that we are getting to chance to turn late (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray's dream into a reality," added Shinde.

Shinde said that the Maharashtra government is building 35 to 40 lakh homes in Mumbai. "Were the mill workers given any houses? We gave houses to mill workers. We are giving homes to Dabbawallas and women. We are making affordable houses. They have only done corruption," he said.

Shinde said Mumbaikars want development, and they would not vote on emotional issues. "Mumbaiars want development," he maintained.