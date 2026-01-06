Exclusive | Has Uddhav Thackeray Done Any Constructive Work, Asks Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
By Prajakta Pol
Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday hit out at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and challenged the latter to show one constructive work that he has done for Mumbai.
Ahead of the Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, Shinde, who is also a senior Shiv Sena leader, spoke to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview on a range of topics.
"What does he (Uddhav Thackeray) know apart from ridiculing and criticism? Has he done any constructive work? He should list one work. He had come up with a blue-print, shall we say that, he dissolved it in the Arabian Sea and has started afresh," said Shinde.
"I would like to say, for any projects undertaken by a Municipal Corporation, permission is needed from the Centre and the state government. Why did the past Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers not give permission(for the Mumbai Coastal Road)? (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis helped get permissions, but he (Uddhav Thackeray) did not even invite him for the Bhoomipoojan of the Mumbai Coastal Road. This shows his mentality," added Shinde.
Shinde also listed the works that the current government and the one which he headed in Maharashtra have done for Mumbai.
"Tell me one work they (the opposition) have done. When I became (Maharashtra) Chief Minister, we started the work of cementing the Mumbai roads. We did it in two phases, invested Rs 6,500 crore. The first phase is complete, and the second phase will be completed in a year. We are making Mumbai pothole-free and pollution-free," said Shinde, who hails from Thane city.
"Who undertook the Deep Clean Drive. Which Chief Minister cleaned the roads? He (Uddhav Thackeray) was the Chief Minister and used to say that cleaning roads is not the Chief Minister's job. Is a Chief Minister's job to sit at home? We did Coastal Road, Atal Setu, Metro and the Car Shed (which was stopped by Uddhav Thackeray's government). Mumbaikar was thrown out of Mumbai... because of whom? Why did he or she have to settle in Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara? Why did he have to go to Kalyan, Dombivili, Ambarnath and Badlapur, and who is responsible?" asked Shinde.
Shinde then said that he and Devendra Fadnavis gave a nod for a cluster in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar, a project that was stalled for 20 years. "SRA and MMRDA are executing the project. 17 such clusters are being developed. Mumbai should be slum-free. I am happy that we are getting to chance to turn late (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray's dream into a reality," added Shinde.
Shinde said that the Maharashtra government is building 35 to 40 lakh homes in Mumbai. "Were the mill workers given any houses? We gave houses to mill workers. We are giving homes to Dabbawallas and women. We are making affordable houses. They have only done corruption," he said.
Shinde said Mumbaikars want development, and they would not vote on emotional issues. "Mumbaiars want development," he maintained.
He exuded confidence that Mumbai's mayor will be from Mahayuti. "We will get a record win, and the Mumbai mayor will be Marathi," he said.
He stressed that the Mahayuti is fighting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls on the issue of development. "Our agenda is development, and their (Uddhab and Raj Thackeray) agenda is power. They say Mumbai is in danger and would be cut-off from Maharashtra... everytime they say this. They said this in 2012, in 2017, what have you given to Mumbaikars," Shinde said.
The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said people, especially women, voted on the issue of development in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls. "The magic will be seen in the Municipal Corporations polls," he quipped.
Shinde then said if the Maha Vikas Aghadi had good candidates, then why would they have withdrawn the nomination. "They just gave candidates to finish AB forms. The candidate then saw the panel, which is contesting the polls and then decided to withdraw. It is a democratic set up, when one form remains, then the candidate is elected unopposed," Shinde said.
The Shiv Sena leader recalled that such unopposed elections have taken place in the past also. Shinde then spoke about Thane and listed the works done by Shiv Sena in the city. "Thane is changing, and there is more infrastructure in place. The old Thane was like a village. But now the population has increased, and people are liking Thane. It is our responsibility to provide facilities as per the needs," he said.
Shinde said late Balasaheb Thackeray had a special affection with Thane. "I would like to state that late Balasaheb Thackeray loved Thane. There is a special relationship between Shiv Sena and Thane. (Late) Anand Dighe has played a key role in Thane's development. Earlier, the Ghodbunder Road was narrow, but now it is 300-feet road. The Cadbury (junction) road is so big that a helicopter can land. We increased the length of all roads in Thane and used concrete. Metro is coming to Thane, and work is underway. Work for internal Metro is underway," maintained Shinde.
"To ease traffic in Thane, we are making an elevated road from Freeway, which will go through areas like Anand Nagar, Saket, Kolshet and Fountain. This will solve the traffic issues in Thane," he added.
Shinde also listed other works done by Shiv Sena in Thane. "We are working on the issue of homes for all, an initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have made buildings. The cluster is being developed jointly by Thane Municipal Corporation and CIDCO. Big hospitals are coming up in Thane. We have made NAMO Central Park and Urban Forest in Thane. We have developed the Thane creek area. Shiv Sena, BJP and Mahayuti have played an important role in Thane's development. People have witnessed it, and they are saying that Thane has developed," he said.
"We are also developing a 900-bed civil hospital and cancer hospital. We have made a cashless hospitals in Thane. Thane people should get good health facilities, and we have done that," added Shinde.
Voting for the Municipal Corporations polls in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune, will be held on January 15, 2026, while counting of votes will be taken up a day later.
Shinde said Shiv Sena, BJP and Nationalist Congress Party are together at the state-level and in the Maharashtra government, and issues can crop up at the local level.
