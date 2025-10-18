Natural Forests Must Be Protected, People Must Continue To Fight For Constitutional Rights: Alok Shukla
The environmental activist questioned the model of development in Chhattisgarh and said that the state has been turned into a pasture for capitalists
Korba: India's natural forests must be protected. Those like Hasdeo are crucial in the fight against climate change, and this is the reason why the Hasdeo struggle is drawing attention at the global level. There is no option before those leading the people's movements like the Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan, other than continuing to fight for their constitutional rights while becoming a hope for the people.
These were some of the views expressed by renowned environmental activist Alok Shukla in a chat with ETV Bharat. Shukla recently received the Goldman Environmental Prize for his efforts in forest conservation.
He described Chhattisgarh's 25-year journey as a continuous rise in oppression and injustice, where the state has been turned into a pasture for capitalists. He said it's time to move to renewable energy in the face of the climate change crisis.
"The dreams that led to the creation of the state have somehow been left behind. The dream was that the tribals, the farmers and the hardworking people here would be respected, and the Jal, Jungle and Zameen (water, forests and land) would be protected, and livelihoods based on them would be strengthened. But it's sad to say that the model development was instead based on the exploitation of the state's mineral resources," he underlined.
Questioning the model of development, the activist pointed out that the people have not been made a partner while the benefits from the state’s natural resources have been reaped by a few corporates, for whom the entire policies have been designed.
"An even bigger deception is that 65% of Chhattisgarh is under the Fifth Schedule, where the PESA (Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act is in effect," he said while pointing out that the rights of the people guaranteed under the PESA and the Forest Rights Acts have been completely crushed.
"This is why, from Surguja to Bastar, and from Rajnandgaon to Raigarh, there is deep anger and discontent. If we look at Korba, the people who gave their land to industries four decades ago are still struggling for compensation and rehabilitation. Should the situation come to this? Didn't the state government know this? Sadly, when we examine this entire 25-year journey, it appears to be an unjust journey," Shukla said.
"We all know that Chhattisgarh has been turned into a pasture for capitalists. Regardless of the governments in power, their path remains the same. There's a bit of back and forth. Therefore, if the people had received justice through the change of governments, this fight might have ended today. The people of Hasdeo have had to fight both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, and the struggle is on," he said while talking about the exploitation of the natural resources and industrialisation in the state.
Claiming that justice has not been delivered to the people while the government and administration have failed to implement policies impartially, he claimed that instead there is a cycle of fake proposals against the Gram Sabhas and repression of the people amidst attempts to take away land from the people at any cost. This process of injustice is increasing people's discontent.
He highlighted the example of Korba, where the Bango Dam is being managed through the contractual mode. "Today, thousands of displaced families have been completely robbed of their livelihoods. This is injustice. What could be more tragic than this? When it is said that projects bring development and change people's lives, I can confidently say please name one village in Chhattisgarh that has been displaced and whose situation has improved since," he challenged.
"Please tell me one such colony that you can say is an ideal rehabilitation. Where are the villagers whose lands were taken away in Geevra, Kusunda and Dipka? Entire villages have been wiped out. They are migrating and working as labourers. This is a terrible injustice. In the 25 years since the state's formation, this injustice against the people of Chhattisgarh has steadily increased," he added.
Underlining the importance of expressing one’s views in a democratic manner in a democracy, he said it is difficult to even imagine what the situation would be if there were no mass movements and struggles. Agreeing that complete justice is not being achieved, he asserted that without these movements, the people's trust would have been completely lost.
He pointed towards the fight for Hasdeo forest that is still ongoing and claimed that the fight for Hasdeo led to the creation of a 2,000 square kilometre area as Lemru Elephant Reserve.
"Paturia-Gidhmuri have survived mining because of the struggle. The forest was saved. It is a long battle that needs to be carried out comprehensively. It may seem that results are not being achieved, but it is a continuous process. As long as injustice exists on earth, the struggle for justice will continue," Shukla said.
Highlighting the importance of Hasdeo forest, he said it is far more important for life than coal. It is the forest that is the richest in Central India in terms of biodiversity.
"The Bango Dam irrigates 600,000 hectares of land. Korba's entire industrialisation depends on this dam. Its water is supplied from Hasdeo. If the catchment area of Hasdeo is lost, the dam will be finished," he pointed out while asserting that the government records show that Hasdeo is an elephant habitat.
He related that in 2009 this area was declared a no-go zone by the Union Environment Ministry. The government's own Wildlife Institute of India stated that mining should not take place in this area. In 2021, a central government institute stated the same, and the study documented that if mining were to occur in Hasdeo, the Bango Dam would be destroyed, he revealed.
"If even a single mining operation is approved in this forest, which is an elephant habitat, the human-elephant conflict in Chhattisgarh will become so severe that you will never be able to control it. The Wildlife Institute of India has stated that the entire Hasdeo area should once again be declared a no-go zone," he said.
"In July 2022, a committee in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly unanimously resolved to cancel the mining operations in Hasdeo. The constitutional body, scientific organisations and central ministries have all said that Hasdeo must be saved," Shukla asserted while saying that the authorities are adamant on the exploitation of this forest to benefit just one corporate house.
He further charged that this corporate entity receives 30% good coal for free, that is wrongfully categorised as rejected coal for its thermal power plants. "The destruction of the Hasdeo forest is being accelerated to benefit a capitalist," Shukla claimed.
He also questioned the claims of the government on wiping out Naxalism from Bastar by March 26. "Okay, you've ended it. But what will happen to Bastar after that? What's the plan for Bastar? Will the tribals of Bastar have the right over its resources or will the entire wealth of Bastar be handed over to corporates? The government's vision is very clear; to empty Bastar and hand it over to its capitalist friends," Shukla said.
Replying to a query on the differences of opinion harming the cause of the people’s movement in the state, he said such situations are rare. Pointing out that Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan is a platform comprising more than 30 organisations, he said that there are some flaws in the people's struggle everywhere.
"Our only option is to continue fighting for the constitutional rights while becoming a hope for the people. We should continue moving forward with the support of all our allies in this struggle," he added.
Replying to another query on present environmental concerns, Shukla said that the entire world is thinking about and moving towards renewable energy. "But now, a global awareness is emerging that when the crisis of climate change becomes a threat to life on Earth, it must stop,’" he said while pointing out that this responsibility becomes crucial for a country like India.
"Ours is an agricultural nation, and if we are affected by the crisis of climate change, our agricultural system will be devastated. Forest dwellers will lose their livelihoods and forest produce. We will be affected by rising temperatures. Therefore, if we want to stop climate change, we must reduce carbon emissions," he stressed.
He expressed hope that the Indian government will publicly state that the country’s total coal needs by 2040 will be no more than 1,500 million tons. "Today, you're producing 1,000 million tons. You've already allocated 2,600 million tons. So, there's no need for coal. You're already moving toward solar energy. In the coming days, we should consider conserving our natural forests and lands," he concluded.
