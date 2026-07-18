Exclusive | 'Accountability Should Have Been Established': T S Singh Deo On Ram Temple Donation Row
Former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo says accountability should have been established as there has been embezzlement of offered donations.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Surguja: The Congress is targeting the Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the case of alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Congress describes this as a betrayal of the country's “Sanatani” population.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo spoke on the issue.
Question: What is your take on the irregularities surfacing regarding the Ram Mandir, and what role does the Congress see for itself in these unfolding events?
Answer: For 500 years, hundreds of thousands of people have been associated with the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir. There were legal disputes and opposing parties, followed by the Supreme Court verdict, the formation of a trust, the consecration of the idol, and the completion of the temple.
The Supreme Court's decision mandated the formation of an independent trust comprising the original litigants and movement leaders alongside impartial individuals. The objective of the first phase — constructing the temple — has been achieved. The trust will play a pivotal role in the second phase, overseeing temple maintenance and management, crowd control, and the accounting and utilisation of offerings.
However, it was observed that only individuals affiliated with a specific organisation — the RSS — were appointed as members of this trust. They have long claimed to operate merely as a social organisation — asserting they have no formal registration, membership rolls, or income, and that the funds received as “Guru Dakshina” belong solely to them. Yet, in recent decades, they have been visibly participating in politics.
Thus, a group that is unregistered, does not consider itself legally bound to account for funds, and maintains no membership records, is handed the responsibility of managing offerings worth thousands of crores through a political decision. The Supreme Court had directed the inclusion of impartial individuals, yet those with a vested interest in the cause were appointed as members instead.
There are four “Peeths” and four Shankaracharyas, yet none of the associated Shankaracharyas is a member of this body. There is not a single fellow citizen with an impeccable public reputation involved in this, be it a retired Supreme Court judge or someone with expertise in financial management. Individuals with unblemished records in the income tax sector, who could have offered valuable advice, are not involved either.
Who is involved? People who are 100% affiliated with the RSS. If you are a member of the RSS, you simply accommodated whatever you deemed appropriate. Accountability should have been established. There has been embezzlement of the 'chadhava', and it has happened repeatedly.
The issue regarding land purchases has been raised since 2021. Suppose I buy a piece of land for around R 2 crore. Let’s say I buy it on July 16, and on July 16, 2026, the trust purchases that same land from me for Rs 18.5 crore. This effectively hands me a direct profit of Rs 16.5 crore. Who was the person who bought the land? How was that money utilised?
Another plot, initially purchased for Rs 1.73 crore, was sold to the Trust for Rs 29.68 crore. In another instance, an individual bought land for Rs 1.96 crore, and the Trust paid them Rs 6.45 crore. Yet another person bought land for Rs 9 lakh, and the Trust paid them Rs 98.2 lakh. Mismanagement is clearly evident. No accountability has been fixed for those facing these allegations.
A Rs 200-crore office is constructed in Delhi, and then you say you won't provide an account for it? Neither I nor anyone else would accept that. The RSS has done good work, too. Wherever there were floods or earthquake tragedies, you went there, worked, and helped the people. However, it must be explained why irregularities occurred there and where the funds for the construction of BJP offices came from.
Question: Do you think temple funds were diverted there?
Answer: Until an investigation takes place, there will be suspicion regarding where the money is actually going. It needs to be revealed who is receiving the funds. Accountability will bring clarity to the situation. If you are doing good work, why would fingers be pointed at you?
Question: Allegations regarding the misappropriation of donations are circulating in the public domain. When Congress leaders raised such allegations, they were asked how much they had contributed themselves.
Answer: Such questions should not be asked. On the one hand, you claim that Congress members do not believe in Lord Ram or even acknowledge his existence, yet on the other, you gave Congress members an opportunity to raise questions. Millions of Congress supporters have donated to the Ram Mandir. Lord Ram belongs to everyone.
In fact, this is not a case like the electoral bonds, where the source of funds remains unknown, and it is later discovered that the very people buying the bonds are the ones securing contracts. This involves donations linked to religion. Therefore, transparency was essential. I believe a system should be established where no one is compelled to disclose their specific contribution, but the total amount received and its utilisation should have been made public.
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