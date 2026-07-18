ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'Accountability Should Have Been Established': T S Singh Deo On Ram Temple Donation Row

Surguja: The Congress is targeting the Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the case of alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Congress describes this as a betrayal of the country's “Sanatani” population.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo spoke on the issue.

Question: What is your take on the irregularities surfacing regarding the Ram Mandir, and what role does the Congress see for itself in these unfolding events?

Answer: For 500 years, hundreds of thousands of people have been associated with the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir. There were legal disputes and opposing parties, followed by the Supreme Court verdict, the formation of a trust, the consecration of the idol, and the completion of the temple.

The Supreme Court's decision mandated the formation of an independent trust comprising the original litigants and movement leaders alongside impartial individuals. The objective of the first phase — constructing the temple — has been achieved. The trust will play a pivotal role in the second phase, overseeing temple maintenance and management, crowd control, and the accounting and utilisation of offerings.

However, it was observed that only individuals affiliated with a specific organisation — the RSS — were appointed as members of this trust. They have long claimed to operate merely as a social organisation — asserting they have no formal registration, membership rolls, or income, and that the funds received as “Guru Dakshina” belong solely to them. Yet, in recent decades, they have been visibly participating in politics.

Thus, a group that is unregistered, does not consider itself legally bound to account for funds, and maintains no membership records, is handed the responsibility of managing offerings worth thousands of crores through a political decision. The Supreme Court had directed the inclusion of impartial individuals, yet those with a vested interest in the cause were appointed as members instead.

There are four “Peeths” and four Shankaracharyas, yet none of the associated Shankaracharyas is a member of this body. There is not a single fellow citizen with an impeccable public reputation involved in this, be it a retired Supreme Court judge or someone with expertise in financial management. Individuals with unblemished records in the income tax sector, who could have offered valuable advice, are not involved either.

Who is involved? People who are 100% affiliated with the RSS. If you are a member of the RSS, you simply accommodated whatever you deemed appropriate. Accountability should have been established. There has been embezzlement of the 'chadhava', and it has happened repeatedly.