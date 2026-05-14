Exclusive Interview: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Backs PM Modi’s Appeal, Announces Launch Of 100% Ethanol Vehicles
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Gadkari said India must move towards alternative fuels such as ethanol and methanol to become truly self-reliant.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST
Pune: Amid rising global tensions and growing concerns over fuel dependence, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens to reduce petrol consumption, limit foreign travel, and avoid unnecessary gold purchases.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Gadkari said India must move towards alternative fuels such as ethanol and methanol if the country wants to become truly self-reliant.
“We import nearly 87 percent of our petrol, diesel, and gas requirements. If we want to build anself-reliant India, we must shift towards ethanol and methanol-based fuels,” Gadkari said.
The Union Minister also made an announcement that he would launch vehicles running on 100 percent ethanol on World Environment Day.
“I have been working on this mission since 2004. On Environment Day, I will launch 100 percent ethanol-powered vehicles. We need to reduce pollution and end import dependence,” he said.
Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for economic restraint and fuel conservation that has triggered nationwide debate including criticism from the opposition, the road and transport minister said India need to have energy independence and for that sustainable alternatives have to be sought.
Interestingly, during Gadkari’s visit on Tuesday, a visibly smaller convoy accompanied him.
Responding to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s suggestion that an all-party meeting should be convened on the issue, Gadkari said, “He has every right to express his opinion.”
During his Pune visit, Gadkari inspected the Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi routes by bus and reviewed the ongoing highway development work linked to the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.
Speaking about the ambitious infrastructure project, he said nearly 80 percent of the work had already been completed and the route would be ready by December this year.
“The Dive Ghat section was particularly important, and a bridge is being constructed there. The remaining work is progressing quickly, and I am happy that the project will soon be completed,” he said.
The minister stressed that two historic wells including the Bajirao Peshwa well near Wakhri village and the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi well near Malshiras, had been preserved during the road widening work.
“This project is close to the hearts of lakhs of Warkaris. Once completed, it will not only improve pilgrimage facilities but also generate employment opportunities,” Gadkari added.
The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi route from Dive Ghat to Mohol stretches across 221 km, while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi route from Patas to Tondale-Bondale spans 130 km.
The foundation stone for the project was virtually laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 from Pandharpur. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned nearly Rs 11,000 crore for the development of both routes.
The project is considered important for the Warkari community, as lakhs of devotees undertake the annual pilgrimage on foot every year during Ashadhi Ekadashi.
Earlier, the routes were only two-lane roads with a width of seven metres. They have now been expanded into four-lane highways with separate four-metre-wide pedestrian pathways on both sides for Warkaris.
When asked about concerns over tree cutting for development works in Pune, Gadkari said that around 40,000 trees had been planted along both Palkhi routes.
He further stated that 66 “Amrit Sarovars” had been created and water issues in 47 beneficiary villages had been resolved through the project.
“The drought-prone regions along the route will now witness greener surroundings. Water storage capacity in several areas has also increased,” he said.
Gadkari called the development of religious infrastructure a major part of his public life and said that Palkhi route project would become a landmark blend of heritage preservation, modern infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and public welfare.
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