ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive Interview: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Backs PM Modi’s Appeal, Announces Launch Of 100% Ethanol Vehicles

Pune: Amid rising global tensions and growing concerns over fuel dependence, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens to reduce petrol consumption, limit foreign travel, and avoid unnecessary gold purchases.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Gadkari said India must move towards alternative fuels such as ethanol and methanol if the country wants to become truly self-reliant.

“We import nearly 87 percent of our petrol, diesel, and gas requirements. If we want to build anself-reliant India, we must shift towards ethanol and methanol-based fuels,” Gadkari said.

The Union Minister also made an announcement that he would launch vehicles running on 100 percent ethanol on World Environment Day.

“I have been working on this mission since 2004. On Environment Day, I will launch 100 percent ethanol-powered vehicles. We need to reduce pollution and end import dependence,” he said.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for economic restraint and fuel conservation that has triggered nationwide debate including criticism from the opposition, the road and transport minister said India need to have energy independence and for that sustainable alternatives have to be sought.

Interestingly, during Gadkari’s visit on Tuesday, a visibly smaller convoy accompanied him.

Responding to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s suggestion that an all-party meeting should be convened on the issue, Gadkari said, “He has every right to express his opinion.”

During his Pune visit, Gadkari inspected the Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi routes by bus and reviewed the ongoing highway development work linked to the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Speaking about the ambitious infrastructure project, he said nearly 80 percent of the work had already been completed and the route would be ready by December this year.

“The Dive Ghat section was particularly important, and a bridge is being constructed there. The remaining work is progressing quickly, and I am happy that the project will soon be completed,” he said.