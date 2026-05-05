ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'A Great Opportunity Lost': Wangchuk On Centre’s Refusal To Discuss Core Demands

Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has expressed "little hope" for a breakthrough in the coming "bureaucrat-level" talks in New Delhi, warning that the trust deficit between the Centre and Ladakh is only widening.

The Centre has scheduled the next round of talks with the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance on May 22 in New Delhi to break the impasse set since the February 4 talks. However, instead of a High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting led by the Minister of State Home, a subcommittee will hold talks.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Wangchuk, who is part of the Ladakh groups engaged in negotations with New Delhi, said Home Minister Amit Shah "missed an opportunity" in Leh after he refused to discuss key demands, including statehood and the Sixth Schedule, with the Ladakh leaders. Shah arrived in the cold desert on April 30 for a two-day visit regarding the exposition of Buddha relics on Buddha Purnima. He also met with Ladakh representatives but restricted the agenda to sacred relics.

A Magsaysay recipient, Wangchuk was arrested under the NSA on September 26, 2025, two days after the 14-day-long hunger strike he led spiralled into violent clashes with police on September 24. Four people were killed, and 90 were wounded in the clashes. He was imprisoned for six months in Rajasthan's Jodhpur jail.

He described the government’s recent announcement of five new districts as a "thoughtless exercise" that misdiagnoses Ladakh's grievances. "People were asking for remedies for heartache, and they are getting headache tablets," he said, pointing out that the move failed to satisfy the Kargil region and would drain the exchequer of Rs 850 crore without addressing democratic aspirations.

Wangchuk signalled that while he hopes not to be compelled, the path toward a renewed Satyagraha remains open. "Peaceful protest is a constitutional right... it is the last resort when nothing else works," he said.

Excerpts from the interview:

ETB: After spending six months in jail, how do you see yourself as a person?

Wangchuk: I hope I am more mature because I finally had the time I had been longing for. I had time to reflect, meditate, read and write. It was a blessing in disguise personally, though sad for the region. I come out more energised but calmer.

ETB: Can you share some anecdotes from jail?

Wangchuk: The landing was not soft. I was kidnapped from my home and not allowed to call my wife or lawyer. I was told I could call in Leh or Delhi or wherever we stop. But then they denied it under the National Security Act (NSA). I didn't see non-uniformed face for six months, except for weekly family visits. It was total isolation.

My cell was a huge concrete hall with only grills for windows. It was my coldest winter although I come from Ladakh which is known for minus 20 or 30 degrees. But sleeping in the jail cell in winters was like I was under a bridge in temperatures that felt like two degrees with the wind chill.

ETB: How do you respond to the charges of being called an anti-national and held under NSA?

Wangchuk: You can only laugh. If it were plausible, I might have been hurt. I have worked for the nation and its soldiers on the borders. I was recently saying, if that person is called anti-national, then your standards must be so high that anybody else in the nation must be so high on how they care about the nation and not about themselves. So, I am only happy if that is the Indian standard of nationalism that I come in the category of anti-national. If I am an anti-national, then I want to congratulate the nation for having set such high standards of patriotism.

ETB: What has changed in Ladakh since the violence erupted in September?

Wangchuk: It has become a police state where free speech is stifled. The smallest comment gets a call from the police. So, there was a lot of silence in Ladakh and which is why people wondered why is Ladakh so silent when the entire nation is raising a voice about the arrest and so on.

I learned that people were under such duress and fear that they were made to delete videos of the September incidents from their phones. People were taken into custody, and FIRs were filed to maintain the fear. But since I came out of jail last month, people are trying to speak up for their own issues or demands.

ETB: Why the new five districts in Ladakh has triggered friction, and especially not gone well with people in Kargil?

Wangchuk: Except for Zanskar, it wasn't a public demand. People were seeking remedies for heartache and they are getting medicine for headache. In Kargil, it has particularly not gone well because it felt unequal. Kargil has only three, and Leh has five districts. Although it's true, Leh is much larger geographically than Kargil.

But Kargil has so many villages, 80 of them are grouped into one district. They could have easily made two districts out of Kargil and that would have made more sense. Kargil has too little for its size. The exercise serves no purpose. It feels like an attempt to divide, but it will likely only unite people in their dissatisfaction. It's just a thoughtless extravagant exercise costing the exchequer by Rs 850 crores at a time when they say Ladakh has no revenue. They actually increase the expenditure for something that was not demanded.