ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive Interview: 'Priyadarshini' Scheme Will Elevate Women's Dignity, Says Kerala Transport Minister C P John

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister C P John has described the newly launched 'Priyadarshini' free travel scheme for women in KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses as a transformative welfare initiative that will enhance women's dignity, strengthen their economic independence and restore public faith in democratic governance.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the minister said the scheme demonstrates that governments can make a tangible difference in the lives of ordinary people.

According to C P John, the project effectively translates into a monthly financial benefit of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 for working women. He said fisherwomen, vegetable vendors, domestic workers, shop employees and other women dependent on public transport would be among the biggest beneficiaries.

Responding to criticism that the scheme is merely a freebie, the minister argued that it should instead be viewed as a wage enhancement for working-class women.

"An average woman spends between Rs 50 and Rs 70 a day on travel. The money saved through this scheme can be used to repay Kudumbashree loans, invest in chit funds, meet household expenses or support children's education. The savings will circulate back into Kerala's economy," he said.

Social Impact

Highlighting the social significance of the initiative, John noted that even modest financial savings can have a major impact on lower-income households.

"Rs 2,000 in the hands of an ordinary family is often more valuable than Rs 2 lakh in the hands of a wealthy person. The scheme can help women purchase nutritious food like a kilogramme of meat, buy medicines for family members and meet essential expenses without additional financial strain," he said.

The minister described 'Priyadarshini' as a direct implementation of Chief Minister V D Satheesan government's commitment to make public transport more affordable and accessible. He said 'Priyadarshini' sends a strong message that the government stands with working women and recognises their contribution to society.

Addressing allegations from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Leader of Opposition (LOP) Pinarayi Vijayan that the scheme would weaken KSRTC financially and pave the way for privatisation, John dismissed the criticism as unfounded.

"The government's commitment to KSRTC is stronger than ever. Financial support to the corporation is being increased from Rs 150 crore to Rs 185 crore and there is no question of abandoning the public transport system," he said.

On the financial implications of the project, the minister estimated that the scheme would cost the government around Rs 2 crore per day. However, he maintained that the social and economic benefits far outweigh the expenditure.

Regarding demands to extend free travel to City Fast services, John said the government would first assess the impact of the current phase before taking any further decisions.

"We will closely monitor the implementation and evaluate its strengths and challenges. Once a benefit is announced, it cannot easily be rolled back. Therefore, any expansion must be carefully studied," he said.