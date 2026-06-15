Exclusive Interview: 'Priyadarshini' Scheme Will Elevate Women's Dignity, Says Kerala Transport Minister C P John
Scheme provides free travel for women and transgender persons in KSRTC services across Kerala | ETV Bharat's Biju Gopinath spoke to Minister C P John.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:15 PM IST|
Updated : June 15, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister C P John has described the newly launched 'Priyadarshini' free travel scheme for women in KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses as a transformative welfare initiative that will enhance women's dignity, strengthen their economic independence and restore public faith in democratic governance.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the minister said the scheme demonstrates that governments can make a tangible difference in the lives of ordinary people.
According to C P John, the project effectively translates into a monthly financial benefit of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500 for working women. He said fisherwomen, vegetable vendors, domestic workers, shop employees and other women dependent on public transport would be among the biggest beneficiaries.
Responding to criticism that the scheme is merely a freebie, the minister argued that it should instead be viewed as a wage enhancement for working-class women.
"An average woman spends between Rs 50 and Rs 70 a day on travel. The money saved through this scheme can be used to repay Kudumbashree loans, invest in chit funds, meet household expenses or support children's education. The savings will circulate back into Kerala's economy," he said.
Social Impact
Highlighting the social significance of the initiative, John noted that even modest financial savings can have a major impact on lower-income households.
"Rs 2,000 in the hands of an ordinary family is often more valuable than Rs 2 lakh in the hands of a wealthy person. The scheme can help women purchase nutritious food like a kilogramme of meat, buy medicines for family members and meet essential expenses without additional financial strain," he said.
The minister described 'Priyadarshini' as a direct implementation of Chief Minister V D Satheesan government's commitment to make public transport more affordable and accessible. He said 'Priyadarshini' sends a strong message that the government stands with working women and recognises their contribution to society.
Addressing allegations from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Leader of Opposition (LOP) Pinarayi Vijayan that the scheme would weaken KSRTC financially and pave the way for privatisation, John dismissed the criticism as unfounded.
"The government's commitment to KSRTC is stronger than ever. Financial support to the corporation is being increased from Rs 150 crore to Rs 185 crore and there is no question of abandoning the public transport system," he said.
On the financial implications of the project, the minister estimated that the scheme would cost the government around Rs 2 crore per day. However, he maintained that the social and economic benefits far outweigh the expenditure.
Regarding demands to extend free travel to City Fast services, John said the government would first assess the impact of the current phase before taking any further decisions.
"We will closely monitor the implementation and evaluate its strengths and challenges. Once a benefit is announced, it cannot easily be rolled back. Therefore, any expansion must be carefully studied," he said.
Way forward: Rural Transport To Be Expanded
The minister also outlined plans to improve KSRTC's financial sustainability through greater non-ticket revenue generation. He announced that the 'Grama Vandi' (rural transport) project introduced by the previous government would not only be retained but significantly expanded.
"There is no political rigidity in governance. Good initiatives should continue irrespective of which government introduced them. We plan to increase the 'Grama Vandi' fleet from 58 buses to 500 buses, and women will also be able to travel free on these services," he said.
John further revealed that the government is exploring sponsorship models that would allow individuals, organisations and corporate entities to support KSRTC by purchasing buses and partnering with the corporation. "If ETV Bharat sponsored a bus, KSRTC would provide them with free advertising space for several years in return," the minister said as an example.
Depot Management Committees to be constituted
The transport department is also pursuing administrative reforms through decentralisation and greater local participation. The minister said Depot Management Committees - following the model of Hospital Development Committee - comprising MLAs, MPs and local body representatives would be constituted to oversee operations and development activities at depots.
"We believe in democratising and strengthening public institutions. These committees will help ensure quicker interventions and more effective management at the grassroots level," he said.
CM launches Free Bus Travel Scheme
Meanwhile, Chief Minister V D Satheesan inaugurated the Priyadarshini scheme at the KSRTC Central Bus Station in Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The facility has been extended to 3,125 ordinary category buses, including Ordinary, City Ordinary, Limited Stop Ordinary, Point-to-Point, Grama Vandi, Fair Stage LS and Town-to-Town services.
Speaking after inaugurating the scheme, the Chief Minister said the project was part of the government's commitment to women's empowerment and one of the key assurances announced during the Assembly election campaign. He said the initiative would help enhance women's participation in employment, education, skill development and entrepreneurship by reducing their daily travel expenses.
Women of all age groups and transgender persons can avail the benefit without any registration, special card or income criteria. Conductors will issue a zero-fare ticket through the electronic ticketing system for every journey.
Transport Minister John, who presided over the function, said the government would formulate further measures to make KSRTC more people-friendly and strengthen public transport services across the state.
The inaugural journey under the scheme was flagged off from Thampanoor and completed at the Secretariat's Durbar Hall. KSRTC's first woman driver, V P Sheela, drove the inaugural service, while Jayakumari served as the conductor.
Named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Priyadarshini scheme, launched on Monday, provides free travel for women and transgender persons in KSRTC ordinary services across Kerala and is one of the flagship welfare initiatives of the state government. Kerala became the ninth Indian state after West Bengal, Tamil Nadu (Vidiyal Payanam), Delhi-NCR (Pink Ticket), Telangana (Mahalakshmi), Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka (Shakti) in implementing zero tickets for women.
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