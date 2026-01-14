Stopped Nepal's Gen-Z Movement From Spreading To India; Seized Cash, Contraband During Bihar Polls: Inspector General, SSB
Nishit Kumar Ujjwal discusses achievements, security challenges, people-centric public services provided by the CAPF along the open India-Nepal border during 2025.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
By Brijam Pandey
Patna: Not many people know that the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under India's Ministry of Home Affairs — which is responsible for guarding India's open borders with Nepal and Bhutan — is different from the Border Security Force (BSF), whose job is to guard the fenced India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders
Bihar shares a long border with Nepal, where the SSB keeps a close watch on illegal activities. SSB Inspector General Nishit Kumar Ujjwal spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, about the Gen-Z movement in Nepal last year, and the activities along the border during the Bihar Assembly elections.
Excerpts from the interview:
ETV Bharat (ETVB): What is the main role of the SSB on the border?
SSB IG: The Sashastra Seema Bal is a specialised CAPF deployed for the security of the India-Nepal border. The SSB's role is not limited to the physical security of the border. It also plays a central role in preventing cross-border crimes, protecting internal security, securing the electoral process, providing civic welfare, medical and developmental assistance to border residents, and building trust with the border populations.
ETVB: India and Nepal share a close relationship. How is checking conducted? What are the major challenges faced by the SSB?
SSB IG: The SSB is currently facing several strategic challenges. Due to the long and open India-Nepal border, preventing smuggling, illegal movement, and the movement of criminals, is extremely challenging. Organised crime networks, narcotics, human trafficking, illegal currency, and arms-related networks, have now taken on a multi-state and multi-national character. Geographical and social challenges, working in riverine areas, forests, floodplains, and among the poor border population, are a constant challenge for the SSB.
ETVB: How important is the SSB's area of operation in Bihar?
SSB IG: In Bihar, the SSB secures approximately 631 km of the India-Nepal border, which is an extremely sensitive area in terms of smuggling, illegal movement, and cross-border crimes.
ETVB: Given that there were Assembly elections in Bihar last year, and the liquor ban in the state, what was the SSB's biggest achievement in 2025?
IG SSB: You may be aware that there was a Gen-Z movement in Nepal last year. We remained vigilant to prevent its impact from spreading to this side of the border. In 2025, SSB Patna established decisive control over organised crime, narcotics, human trafficking, and illegal financial activities along the Indo-Nepal border. Multi-faceted success was achieved in election security, anti-Naxal operations, and border crime prevention. We have continuously worked on enforcing the liquor ban, by seizing liquor.
ETVB: How significant was the SSB's role in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections?
SSB IG: Across 24 districts, 210 SSB companies were strategically deployed in sensitive areas. Large-scale seizures of cash, liquor, narcotics, and illegal materials effectively curbed electoral offenses.
ETVB: What impact did the SSB have on narcotics and human trafficking?
IG SSB: In 2025, over 10,979 kg of narcotics were seized, and 305 victims rescued in 179 human trafficking cases. This severely weakened the operational capabilities of cross-border criminal networks. We also ensure that the criminals are prosecuted.
ETVB: Do you also monitor the trials?
SSB IG: Yes, absolutely. We work with the local administration to ensure that the criminals we apprehend are brought to trial and punished.
ETVB: Is the SSB only a security force, or does it also provide civilian assistance?
IG SSB: The SSB is a people-centric border force. In 2025, 41,956 citizens benefited from MCA programmes, thousands received medical services, and lives were saved through blood donation camps and disaster response.
ETVB: Bihar experiences both droughts and floods. What role does the SSB play in these situations?
IG SSB: Our RRT (Rapid Response Team) is deployed in border areas for quick life-saving responses during disasters, accidents, and emergencies. The SSB's RRT rescued 25 people in the Bhadra Ghat area of the Ganga in Patna in 2025, while the RRT team of the 20th Battalion in Sitamarhi, saved the lives of 631 individuals and 30 animals.
