Stopped Nepal's Gen-Z Movement From Spreading To India; Seized Cash, Contraband During Bihar Polls: Inspector General, SSB

By Brijam Pandey

Patna: Not many people know that the SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under India's Ministry of Home Affairs — which is responsible for guarding India's open borders with Nepal and Bhutan — is different from the Border Security Force (BSF), whose job is to guard the fenced India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders

Bihar shares a long border with Nepal, where the SSB keeps a close watch on illegal activities. SSB Inspector General Nishit Kumar Ujjwal spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, about the Gen-Z movement in Nepal last year, and the activities along the border during the Bihar Assembly elections.

Excerpts from the interview:

ETV Bharat (ETVB): What is the main role of the SSB on the border?

SSB IG: The Sashastra Seema Bal is a specialised CAPF deployed for the security of the India-Nepal border. The SSB's role is not limited to the physical security of the border. It also plays a central role in preventing cross-border crimes, protecting internal security, securing the electoral process, providing civic welfare, medical and developmental assistance to border residents, and building trust with the border populations.

ETVB: India and Nepal share a close relationship. How is checking conducted? What are the major challenges faced by the SSB?

SSB IG: The SSB is currently facing several strategic challenges. Due to the long and open India-Nepal border, preventing smuggling, illegal movement, and the movement of criminals, is extremely challenging. Organised crime networks, narcotics, human trafficking, illegal currency, and arms-related networks, have now taken on a multi-state and multi-national character. Geographical and social challenges, working in riverine areas, forests, floodplains, and among the poor border population, are a constant challenge for the SSB.

ETVB: How important is the SSB's area of ​​operation in Bihar?

SSB IG: In Bihar, the SSB secures approximately 631 km of the India-Nepal border, which is an extremely sensitive area in terms of smuggling, illegal movement, and cross-border crimes.

ETVB: Given that there were Assembly elections in Bihar last year, and the liquor ban in the state, what was the SSB's biggest achievement in 2025?