Exclusive Interview | Astronaut Angad Pratap Opens Up On Rigorous Training And India’s Human Spaceflight Future

New Delhi: India’s human spaceflight programme is accelerating into a decisive phase as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) targets its first crewed Gaganyaan mission for 2027, marking a moment of historic return, four decades after Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space. With multiple tests completed, astronauts deep in training, and crucial propulsion breakthroughs achieved this month, India’s most ambitious space endeavour is steadily assembling the final pieces of a complex, multi-mission puzzle.

From a successful parachute test in Jhansi to the record number of validation experiments, over 80,000 tests, and a breakthrough cryogenic engine run at Mahendragiri, ISRO leaders say they are “ready at any given time” to launch the first uncrewed test mission, pending a date from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the heart of Gaganyaan are its four astronaut-designates, Group Captain Angad Pratap, Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajeet Krishnan, and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, all experienced military test pilots who represent the human face of India’s next big leap in space.

Indian Air Force test pilot Group Captain Angad Pratap says the responsibility is far bigger than the few days spent in space. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat Correspondent Surabhi Gupta, the astronaut-designate spoke about rigorous training, ISRO’s intense preparations and the future of India's human spaceflight program.

Excerpts From The Interview

Surabhi Gupta (SG): When you first heard that you’d been chosen for the Gaganyaan mission, what did that moment mean for you, both as an individual and as a professional who has served the country for decades?

Group Captain Angad Pratap (AP): Being selected as an astronaut for the Gaganyaan mission is a huge responsibility. The actual spaceflight, where you go to orbit and return, will be a very small part of the entire journey, lasting just a few days. The real responsibilities lie in all the work that happens on the ground. As a selected astronaut, your role is defined much more by the kind of involvement, preparation, and contribution you bring to the mission long before you actually fly.

SG: You’re currently undergoing some of the most advanced astronaut training India has ever designed. Could you walk us through what your Gaganyaan training looks like, and what kind of crew-safety and escape systems ISRO has put in place for you?

AP: Preparing yourself for the mission is the primary responsibility. You constantly switch between roles, one day you're focused on academics and systems, the next day you are pushing your body through intense physical training, along with psychological and behavioural conditioning. It is a continuous challenge. Simply going to space once does not make you an astronaut. The journey continues far beyond the first mission. Our secondary responsibility is to integrate ourselves into the developmental cycle of the spacecraft and mission. Using our expertise, we contribute wherever possible to help designers and scientists refine the mission hardware and mission flow.

Even something as simple as astronaut food for Gaganyaan has been prepared entirely within the country, sourced from different regions and customised to each astronaut’s nutritional needs. DRDO has developed this.

SG: You spent months training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia. What was that experience like, and what were some of the most important lessons you brought back from there?

AP: Our training there included both generic astronaut training and specific training on the Soyuz spacecraft, as well as on a simulated model of the Russian segment of the ISS. It gave us deep insight into what it really takes to train astronauts, the training ecosystem, the infrastructure, and the philosophy behind it. Over the last five years, we’ve brought many of those learnings back and integrated them into India’s own human spaceflight ecosystem.

SG: Astronaut training tests both endurance and emotions. Were there any specific technical or psychological challenges that pushed you to your limits? How did you overcome them?

AP: There are many challenges, technical, physical, and psychological. Out of the eight working hours each day, around three to three-and-a-half hours are devoted to physical training. The remaining hours include yoga sessions, core academic training, and other mission-related activities. Many people aren’t aware of how yoga plays a role in astronaut aeromedical training. When astronauts reach orbit, they experience space motion sickness for the first three to five days. One of the best proven methods to combat this is yoga, which trains the vestibular system. Specific yoga poses can reduce the severity of space motion sickness once you are inserted into orbit. We plan to use future missions under India’s human spaceflight programme to scientifically demonstrate this concept. Across successive Indian expeditions to space, we hope to showcase yoga’s capability to reduce the inefficiencies astronauts face in the initial days of microgravity.

SG: Looking beyond your own mission, how do you envision India’s human spaceflight program evolving after Gaganyaan? Where do you see us headed?

AP: We received support from the international community, for example, generic astronaut training and intravehicular suits from Russia. But there are still several gaps when it comes to pure hardware development, mission architecture, and understanding the psychological requirements of long-duration spaceflight. These are areas India must build on its own. ISRO is doing a remarkable job. The pace at which we are moving forward is commendable. The government’s sanction of an additional ₹20,000 crore for the Gaganyaan programme and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station shows the seriousness of India’s plans. Our industry partners have built India’s space capabilities for five decades without prioritising profit. Now, we are at an inflexion point where those investments will begin yielding dividends. Human spaceflight is not only about sending astronauts to orbit. It also enables microgravity research, technology development, and eventually even space tourism.