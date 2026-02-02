Exclusive | Budget 2026 Will Sustain 5 Crore Textile Jobs, Boost Exports Under Modi’s Vision: Giriraj Singh
Singh told ETV Bharat that the budget will drive jobs, exports and self-reliance in textiles through fibre missions, and major investments in skills and manufacturing.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has said that the Union budget reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by taking a holistic approach that balances employment generation, exports, rural development and future-ready investments.
"PM Modi's vision is for a developed India. This budget is for everyone. It will generate employment and boost exports, especially in the textile sector," Singh told ETV Bharat. He asserted that the sector has emerged as one of the biggest contributors to job creation over the past decade.
Highlighting the labour-intensive nature of textiles, Singh underlined its unmatched capacity to create jobs at scale. "One stitching machine provides employment to 1.76 people. Whether it is garment manufacturing, leather garments or other apparel, these are sectors where employment generation is immediate and sustainable," he said.
Singh drew a sharp contrast between the United Progressive Alliance period and the last decade under the Modi government. "During PM Modi’s 10-year tenure, from 2014 to 2025, the textile sector provided employment to five crore people. This is not a story; it is a fact. Let us debate this from the streets to Parliament,” Singh said, adding that the government aims to sustain employment for five crore people in the sector by 2032.
He also linked the growth in textiles to the sharp rise in infrastructure spending, noting that capital expenditure has increased from about ₹1 lakh crore earlier to nearly ₹12 lakh crore today, improving logistics, connectivity and industrial ecosystems.
National Fibre Scheme to cut import dependence
A prominent feature in the Union Budget for 2026–27 is the introduction/creation of a National Fibre Scheme by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The goal of this programme is to encourage self-reliance within all types of natural fibres (for example: silk, wool, jute), and at the same time to encourage the use of innovative and synthetic fibres.
The objectives of this scheme will support increased domestic production of fibres; reduce dependency on fibres produced outside of India (for example: raw, semi-finished and finished fibre used within the entire textile supply chain); support innovation and development of advanced and technical textiles; as well as other related programs. The Centre has allocated ₹1,500 crores towards an Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector.
The budget proposal also contains a Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme designed to modernise traditional textile clusters and improve the quality of products produced. The scheme will include capital assistance to upgrade machinery /technology for manufacturers and common testing/certification centres.
A Competitive Process will be used by the Government to select the sites of the Mega Textile Parks. These parks will focus on infrastructure creation, value addition and investment attraction, with a special emphasis on technical textiles and large-scale manufacturing.
Gram Swaraj, khadi and ODOP in focus
A major thrust of Budget 2026–27 is on strengthening rural and traditional industries through the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative. The programme will focus on khadi, handloom, handicrafts and village industries, with interventions spanning branding, quality control, training and production processes.
"This initiative is visionary. It will build a self-reliant and strong India by empowering rural artisans, women and youth," Singh said. The initiative will also reinforce the One District One Product (ODOP) programme in handloom and handicrafts, helping local products access national and global markets. According to the government, improved market linkages and branding will enable artisans to capture higher value and stabilise incomes.
The budget also announced a National Handloom and Handicraft Programme, which will integrate existing schemes to ensure targeted and streamlined assistance for weavers and artisans.
The budget introduced the Tex-Eco Initiative, which will promote environmentally responsible and globally competitive textile and apparel production. The initiative is expected to encourage cleaner processes, efficient resource use and compliance with international sustainability norms.
On the skilling front, the government announced Samarth 2.0, an upgraded textile skilling programme that will modernise training through collaboration with industry and academic institutions. The initiative aims to equip workers with future-ready skills across design, manufacturing, quality control and emerging textile technologies.
Beyond textiles, Singh said the budget sends a strong message of investment in education, science and research for future generations. He also highlighted the renewed focus on agriculture, animal husbandry and rural enterprises.
"From fisheries to value-added agricultural products, this budget gives a new direction to increasing farmers' income," he said, linking rural prosperity with industrial and artisanal growth.
"This budget reflects Prime Minister Modi’s vision. It is about jobs, exports, self-reliance and empowering India from the village to the global market," he concluded.
Also Read