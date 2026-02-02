ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Budget 2026 Will Sustain 5 Crore Textile Jobs, Boost Exports Under Modi’s Vision: Giriraj Singh

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh has said that the Union budget reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by taking a holistic approach that balances employment generation, exports, rural development and future-ready investments.

"PM Modi's vision is for a developed India. This budget is for everyone. It will generate employment and boost exports, especially in the textile sector," Singh told ETV Bharat. He asserted that the sector has emerged as one of the biggest contributors to job creation over the past decade.

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting the labour-intensive nature of textiles, Singh underlined its unmatched capacity to create jobs at scale. "One stitching machine provides employment to 1.76 people. Whether it is garment manufacturing, leather garments or other apparel, these are sectors where employment generation is immediate and sustainable," he said.

Singh drew a sharp contrast between the United Progressive Alliance period and the last decade under the Modi government. "During PM Modi’s 10-year tenure, from 2014 to 2025, the textile sector provided employment to five crore people. This is not a story; it is a fact. Let us debate this from the streets to Parliament,” Singh said, adding that the government aims to sustain employment for five crore people in the sector by 2032.

He also linked the growth in textiles to the sharp rise in infrastructure spending, noting that capital expenditure has increased from about ₹1 lakh crore earlier to nearly ₹12 lakh crore today, improving logistics, connectivity and industrial ecosystems.

National Fibre Scheme to cut import dependence

A prominent feature in the Union Budget for 2026–27 is the introduction/creation of a National Fibre Scheme by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The goal of this programme is to encourage self-reliance within all types of natural fibres (for example: silk, wool, jute), and at the same time to encourage the use of innovative and synthetic fibres.

The objectives of this scheme will support increased domestic production of fibres; reduce dependency on fibres produced outside of India (for example: raw, semi-finished and finished fibre used within the entire textile supply chain); support innovation and development of advanced and technical textiles; as well as other related programs. The Centre has allocated ₹1,500 crores towards an Integrated Programme for the Textile Sector.