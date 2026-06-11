ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: India Revives Tulbul Project Linked To Jhelum River In Kashmir Amid IWT Freeze

Srinagar: In a significant strategic move, India is laying a fresh blueprint for the Tulbul navigation project linked to the Jhelum River in Kashmir, renewing focus on the long-stalled lock-gate after Pakistan red-flagged it four decades ago.

Work on Tulbul or Wular barrage in Wular, Asia's second-largest freshwater lake, was suspended in 1987 after Pakistan objected to its construction. But with the Narendra Modi-led government putting the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC) has been tasked to develop the detailed project report (DPR) for the project.

According to documents seen by ETV Bharat, the NHPC had floated two tenders for carrying out exploratory drilling works and bathymetric survey at Tulbul project in 2025. The bathymetric survey, which maps underwater depth for excavation planning, was completed. However, the drilling tender was cancelled citing "administrative reasons".

Now, sources said that the NHPC is readying the DPR for the project on its own and it will be followed by resumption of work. A top NHPC team led by Director Projects NHPC Sanjay Kumar Singh visited the Tulbul site in north Kashmir Baramulla’s Ningli on June 7. They were briefed by engineers and officials on the project.

A top NHPC team led by Director Projects NHPC Sanjay Kumar Singh visited the Tulbul site in north Kashmir Baramulla’s Ningli on June 7. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

"They discussed the site conditions, features and proposed layout of the project,” said an NHPC official. Previously, the J&K government executed the project.