Exclusive: India Revives Tulbul Project Linked To Jhelum River In Kashmir Amid IWT Freeze
Sources said that the NHPC is readying the DPR for the project on its own, and it will be followed by the resumption of work.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Srinagar: In a significant strategic move, India is laying a fresh blueprint for the Tulbul navigation project linked to the Jhelum River in Kashmir, renewing focus on the long-stalled lock-gate after Pakistan red-flagged it four decades ago.
Work on Tulbul or Wular barrage in Wular, Asia's second-largest freshwater lake, was suspended in 1987 after Pakistan objected to its construction. But with the Narendra Modi-led government putting the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC) has been tasked to develop the detailed project report (DPR) for the project.
According to documents seen by ETV Bharat, the NHPC had floated two tenders for carrying out exploratory drilling works and bathymetric survey at Tulbul project in 2025. The bathymetric survey, which maps underwater depth for excavation planning, was completed. However, the drilling tender was cancelled citing "administrative reasons".
Now, sources said that the NHPC is readying the DPR for the project on its own and it will be followed by resumption of work. A top NHPC team led by Director Projects NHPC Sanjay Kumar Singh visited the Tulbul site in north Kashmir Baramulla’s Ningli on June 7. They were briefed by engineers and officials on the project.
"They discussed the site conditions, features and proposed layout of the project,” said an NHPC official. Previously, the J&K government executed the project.
What is Tulbul navigation?
Originally, the 430-feet long and 40-feet wide lock gate or barrage featured a storage capacity of 0.30 million acre feet (0.369 billion cubic metre). It was designed to regulate flow from Wular Lake to facilitate navigation in Jhelum.
Pakistan sees it as a violation of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, as the agreement does not allow storage facilities on Jhelum, Chenab and Indus (western rivers). It caused the suspension of the project in 1987, two years after its construction started.
In 2012, the J&K government resumed work at the site, but a terror attack shelved it. Since then, twelve rounds of talks between the officials of the two countries have yielded no outcome. India has maintained that the structure is not meant for storage, but navigation and the Wular Lake gains natural storage with the navigation lock.
A senior engineer said that the lock-gate will facilitate water flow in the Jhelum, especially below Baramulla where the water table is low between October and February. The water regulation is expected to benefit downstream hydropower projects in Uri by enabling steady flow of water to generate electricity during winters when hydropower generation in J&K reaches as low as 100 megawatts.
Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator for South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People, said the main objective of the Tulbul project is navigation in the Jhelum river and therefore does not violate the IWT.
"Navigation can also boost fisheries production and regulate the flow of the river throughout the year. But the storage and navigation are two different projects. Both are counter to each other," he added.
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