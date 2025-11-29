ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'Humans Want To See The Reflection Of Their Knowledge In AI': Former ISRO Chief A. S. Kiran Kumar

On the question of whether artificial intelligence will surpass human life or remain under human control, the former ISRO chief said that "AI is a concept: when we develop something, we design features into it, and it works accordingly." He added that since the beginning, humans have always wanted to see their actions and thoughts reflected somewhere else, and this effort is part of a continuous process.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat during the National Conference of Psychiatry Doctors in Jodhpur, he explained that humans created machines to reduce their workload, and now they are trying to embed their intelligence into those very machines.

Jodhpur: Former ISRO chief and Padma Shri awardee A.S. Kiran Kumar says that humans want to see a reflection of their own knowledge in artificial intelligence, and they are constantly striving for this.

Padmashree AS Kiran Kumar Exclusive Interview (ETV Bharat Jodhpur)

When asked if AI will eliminate jobs, Kumar responded that this is a problem of perception. “Many people do not think deeply about themselves. By trying to understand ourselves, we can understand the world.”

He noted that through science and technology, after many generations, humanity has reached this stage today. On Friday morning at the conference, the former ISRO chief also delivered a lecture on psychiatry titled 'The Human Mind in an Era of Space and Robotics Insights'.

He further said that the impact of AI will help in human development. "Human beings will keep developing new technologies and attempt to use them according to their needs. Humanity will keep challenging nature, especially in situations where living beings, plants, and trees reproduce on their own. Humans will aspire to create something similar: I too want to make something that can reproduce material on its own.”

When Kumar was asked about space, he said India’s next milestones are already set. "India aims to take humans to the Moon with its spacecraft, and preparations for the Gaganyaan mission are underway. By 2035, India will develop its own space station. By 2040, the target is to take Indians to the Moon and bring them back. After that, efforts will continue to reach other planets beyond the Moon. This sequence will go on. Humanity is constantly progressing, and space is the next frontier. Whoever has greater power will dominate in this domain," he said.