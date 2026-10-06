ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'Gyanesh Ne Kamzor Kiya': Ex Delhi LG Asks How Did 47 Lakh Voters Become 'Illegal' In 2 Crore Population

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has "weakened the Constitution", former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung told ETV Bharat on Monday as he expressed concern over the alleged deletion of over 13 crore voters nationwide, including approximately 46 to 47 lakh voters in Delhi alone, from the electoral rolls under the SIR process.

Jung said that while bureaucrats swear an oath to the Constitution and are expected to uphold it, Kumar, as CEC, had "certainly weakened it."

"Gyanesh ne kamzor kiya hai, sab ne nahi, Gyanesh ne to kiya he hai," (Not everyone has weakened the Constitution, but Gyanesh certainly has) he said.

Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in conversation with Ashutosh Jha. (ETV Bharat)

Questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and flagging the number of voter deletions, Jung said elections were conducted in the past as well and there were "no complaints back then".

"Were there really that many illegal voters here? Obviously not! We conducted elections here in 2015 and 2016. Was there even a single complaint back then? All those people voted in previous elections, so how did they suddenly become 'illegal'? And when Delhi's total population is around two crore, how can 46-47 lakh of them be illegal?"

Jung's remarks come amid a major campaign by the opposition INDIA bloc, the Cockroach Janta Party, and student groups who are all rallying for CEC Kumar's ouster. As part of it, INDIA bloc MPs are marching to the Election Commission headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday, while CJP has planned major "mobilisation" on October 10.

Jung was part of a delegation of former civil servants, activists and concerned citizens who served a "chargesheet and People’s Notice of Impeachment" on Gyanesh Kumar on Monday. The delegation was stopped from entering the ECI headquarters here.