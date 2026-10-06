Exclusive | 'Gyanesh Ne Kamzor Kiya': Ex Delhi LG Asks How Did 47 Lakh Voters Become 'Illegal' In 2 Crore Population
Jung, a former IAS officer, said the SIR process was subjecting the general public to "unnecessary running around and mental strain". Reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 11:44 AM IST
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has "weakened the Constitution", former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung told ETV Bharat on Monday as he expressed concern over the alleged deletion of over 13 crore voters nationwide, including approximately 46 to 47 lakh voters in Delhi alone, from the electoral rolls under the SIR process.
Jung said that while bureaucrats swear an oath to the Constitution and are expected to uphold it, Kumar, as CEC, had "certainly weakened it."
"Gyanesh ne kamzor kiya hai, sab ne nahi, Gyanesh ne to kiya he hai," (Not everyone has weakened the Constitution, but Gyanesh certainly has) he said.
Questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and flagging the number of voter deletions, Jung said elections were conducted in the past as well and there were "no complaints back then".
"Were there really that many illegal voters here? Obviously not! We conducted elections here in 2015 and 2016. Was there even a single complaint back then? All those people voted in previous elections, so how did they suddenly become 'illegal'? And when Delhi's total population is around two crore, how can 46-47 lakh of them be illegal?"
Jung's remarks come amid a major campaign by the opposition INDIA bloc, the Cockroach Janta Party, and student groups who are all rallying for CEC Kumar's ouster. As part of it, INDIA bloc MPs are marching to the Election Commission headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday, while CJP has planned major "mobilisation" on October 10.
Jung was part of a delegation of former civil servants, activists and concerned citizens who served a "chargesheet and People’s Notice of Impeachment" on Gyanesh Kumar on Monday. The delegation was stopped from entering the ECI headquarters here.
"We wanted to go, but we were stopped. Nothing else happened; we were simply stopped," Jung said.
Asked about his primary demand, he clarified that he had no personal agenda and it was a "fight for the rights of the people".
"We have no specific demand other than wanting the voice of the people to be heard. Since the public's voice is not being heard, we prepared a memorandum on their behalf that we intended to submit, but the Delhi Police stopped us midway," he said.
The former Lieutenant Governor also clarified that the administration had been given prior notice regarding the march and the meeting.
When asked about the resumption of the process to add new voters following the release of the draft, Jung said that while adding new voters is part of the procedure and must be done, those who have been arbitrarily deprived of their democratic rights are facing immense hardship.
"This entire process is subjecting the general public to unnecessary running around and both financial and mental strain," he said.
Asked about the INDIA bloc MPs' protest, Jung said, "I am not offering suggestions to any political party. We are not affiliated with any political party. We are former civil servants. We felt it was our duty to speak with officials like Gyanesh Kumar, who is at least 15-16 years junior to me, and to explain our neutral point of view to them."
A former IAS officer, Jung was the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi from 2009 to 2013 after which he served as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi from 2013 to 2016. It was during his term that the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Delhi, and a prolonged period of conflict ensued between him and the Delhi government.
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