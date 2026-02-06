ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Black Swan Summit India 2026 Will Skill Youth, Help Get Jobs Globally : GFTN CEO Swapnendu Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: As the Black Swan Summit India 2026 kicks off in the city, there are a lot of deliberations on how Odisha is stepping onto a global platform that connects geopolitics, finance, technology and employment. Organised by the Odisha government under the Bharatnetra initiative in partnership with Singapore-based Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), the summit seeks to position Odisha as a hub for future-ready jobs and digital innovation.

On the sidelines of the summit, Global CEO of GFTN Swapnendu Mohanty, in an exclusive interview with Bhawani Sankar Das, shares his thoughts on the changing nature of jobs, AI-driven disruption, Odisha’s skilling push, global partnerships and why sustainable employment is always a consequence of long-term development, not coincidence.

Jobs Are Not An Accident, They Are Outcome Of Development: GFTN CEO Swapnendu Mohanty (ETV Bharat)

Q: What is the Black Swan Summit India 2026 and why is it important now?

Swapnendu Mohanty: We are in the midst of intense global uncertainty where geopolitics is changing rapidly. Be it trade wars, economic realignments, and rising global tensions, everything is impacting how countries do business. At the same time, technology is moving in an unprecedented pace, especially in digital finance and AI. In this changing environment, young people, particularly in states like Odisha, must be prepared to grow in a coordinated and future-oriented manner. This summit is designed to help the youth of Odisha and India understand these shifts, acquire relevant skills and tap into emerging job opportunities in the new global economic order.

Q: What should today’s students do to improve their chances of employment?

Swapnendu Mohanty: The old model is passe. Earlier, if you studied in a good college, scored high marks and cleared an interview, a job was almost guaranteed most likely in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or abroad. That has undergone a massive change. Now, students in Odisha must be directly trained and connected with corporates. Skills, exposure and real-world project experience now matter more than degrees alone. We aim to to reverse migration of youth talent pool by bringing jobs and global opportunities closer to home.

Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg delivering her address at the inaugural session of the summit (ETV Bharat)

Q: What initiatives has GFTN taken up in this regard in Odisha?

Swapnendu Mohanty: We recently concluded the first batch of GFTN’s upskilling certification programme, conducted in collaboration with a globally reputed university in Singapore, which is ranked among the top ten in the world. Around 350 students enrolled in it though nearly 200 successfully completed the programme. These students worked on real corporate projects and are now in the process of being placed. Some will receive jobs within the next few months, while 13 students are heading to Japan and Singapore for international exposure.

What is more important is, corporates are funding this project entirely after seeing the students’ skill levels. The Odisha government does not have to bear the cost. If this model sustains well, it can be emulated for students from even small towns, who can get employment globally.

I must also tell you that a Global Capability Centre (GCC) is being developed in Bhubaneswar so that youth here do not have to go out in search of jobs. For instance, Japanese banks will employ local talent in Bhubaneswar to provide services to the Japanese market. Similarly, banks from countries like the Philippines and Indonesia can hire professionals here and their operations can continue unhindered globally. This entire framework has been institutionalised under the Bharatnetra programme.