Exclusive | Black Swan Summit India 2026 Will Skill Youth, Help Get Jobs Globally : GFTN CEO Swapnendu Mohanty
From global capability centres to AI skilling and grassroots employment pacts, the Black Swan Summit aims to turn Odisha into a global talent destination.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: As the Black Swan Summit India 2026 kicks off in the city, there are a lot of deliberations on how Odisha is stepping onto a global platform that connects geopolitics, finance, technology and employment. Organised by the Odisha government under the Bharatnetra initiative in partnership with Singapore-based Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), the summit seeks to position Odisha as a hub for future-ready jobs and digital innovation.
On the sidelines of the summit, Global CEO of GFTN Swapnendu Mohanty, in an exclusive interview with Bhawani Sankar Das, shares his thoughts on the changing nature of jobs, AI-driven disruption, Odisha’s skilling push, global partnerships and why sustainable employment is always a consequence of long-term development, not coincidence.
Q: What is the Black Swan Summit India 2026 and why is it important now?
Swapnendu Mohanty: We are in the midst of intense global uncertainty where geopolitics is changing rapidly. Be it trade wars, economic realignments, and rising global tensions, everything is impacting how countries do business. At the same time, technology is moving in an unprecedented pace, especially in digital finance and AI. In this changing environment, young people, particularly in states like Odisha, must be prepared to grow in a coordinated and future-oriented manner. This summit is designed to help the youth of Odisha and India understand these shifts, acquire relevant skills and tap into emerging job opportunities in the new global economic order.
Q: What should today’s students do to improve their chances of employment?
Swapnendu Mohanty: The old model is passe. Earlier, if you studied in a good college, scored high marks and cleared an interview, a job was almost guaranteed most likely in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or abroad. That has undergone a massive change. Now, students in Odisha must be directly trained and connected with corporates. Skills, exposure and real-world project experience now matter more than degrees alone. We aim to to reverse migration of youth talent pool by bringing jobs and global opportunities closer to home.
Q: What initiatives has GFTN taken up in this regard in Odisha?
Swapnendu Mohanty: We recently concluded the first batch of GFTN’s upskilling certification programme, conducted in collaboration with a globally reputed university in Singapore, which is ranked among the top ten in the world. Around 350 students enrolled in it though nearly 200 successfully completed the programme. These students worked on real corporate projects and are now in the process of being placed. Some will receive jobs within the next few months, while 13 students are heading to Japan and Singapore for international exposure.
What is more important is, corporates are funding this project entirely after seeing the students’ skill levels. The Odisha government does not have to bear the cost. If this model sustains well, it can be emulated for students from even small towns, who can get employment globally.
I must also tell you that a Global Capability Centre (GCC) is being developed in Bhubaneswar so that youth here do not have to go out in search of jobs. For instance, Japanese banks will employ local talent in Bhubaneswar to provide services to the Japanese market. Similarly, banks from countries like the Philippines and Indonesia can hire professionals here and their operations can continue unhindered globally. This entire framework has been institutionalised under the Bharatnetra programme.
Q: Are we doing anything to let the world know about Odisha’s infrastructure and policies?
Swapnendu Mohanty: When we are doing good work, it must be communicated. Infrastructure upgrades and policy reforms need visibility. The Black Swan Summit actually serves this purpose. We have amidst us global bankers, insurance companies, fintech leaders and policymakers. When international stakeholders experience Odisha’s ecosystem firsthand, they understand its potential and talk about it at many places they visit. So the word spreads. Moreover, our talents from here will speak louder through their skills and work efficiency. All of this will strengthen the Odisha brand and eventually translate into investments, partnerships and jobs.
Q: Is the focus only on employment, or also entrepreneurship?
Swapnendu Mohanty: Employment is priority, but not everyone is a job seeker. Some might think of becoming entrepreneurs, founders and innovators. The summit ecosystem is designed in a way that can attract investors, promote startups and support entrepreneurship. It is in fact a comprehensive development model where jobs, startups, skills and innovation, work together to create long-term economic growth.
Q: There is concern that AI will reduce employment. How do you see it as a threat?
Swapnendu Mohanty: AI has already automate many tasks and it will continue to do so. This is something unavoidable, so the earlier we accept the better. But automation does not mean jobs will vanish. It would rather be job transformation. Human intervention can never be ignored. So the focus now should be on reskilling. Let us accept that with AI, productivity will increase. Work that once took hours can now be done in a few minutes. If we adapt, AI will not replace us, but enhance our capabilities and enrich our work.
Q: How well is Odisha keeping pace with global market changes?
Swapnendu Mohanty: First, Odisha has progressive policies - fintech, startup, and industrial policies - that are continuously being reformed to match global trends. But policies alone are not enough. There has to be awareness about it all and implementation must follow. Jobs are not accidental; they are the result of sustained development. Feedback from global stakeholders suggests Odisha stands out among Indian states and this advantage must be fully leveraged.
Q: What policy changes do you think could work well for Odisha?
Swapnendu Mohanty: We need a strong AI policy framework-covering AI governance, AI skilling, and risk management. AI brings opportunity, but also risk and both must be managed through structured regulation and training within government systems.
Q: You will be meeting the President of India.
Swapnendu Mohanty: Yes, I plan to discuss Odisha’s initiatives with the Hon’ble President, especially the empowerment of Subhadra Shakti women who comprise nearly 70 lakh in number. We aim to connect them to e-commerce platforms, provide international exposure, improve access to finance and credit, and build entrepreneurial skills.
Q: What kind of agreements are likely to be signed during the summit?
Swapnendu Mohanty: Over 10 corporates will sign MoUs with the Odisha government. These are not conventional investment agreements involving large capital sums. Instead, they focus on skills, employment and grassroots-level collaboration. It is a people-centric development model.
Q: As an Odia who has reached the global stage, what would be your message to the youth?
Swapnendu Mohanty: There is no limit to soar And no one stops you from spreading your wings. I was born in Cuttack, grew up in Balasore and later studied and worked in Ranchi, Bengaluru, Delhi, Japan and other countries. I worked with global institutions like Citibank and government organisations. So I would say sky is the limit only, rest of it is for you to conquer.
