ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: Election Commission Full Bench May Visit Poll-Bound States After Feb 15

ECI will assess election readiness through visits, meetings, and machine checks before announcing Assembly poll schedules in March. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: A full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to begin visiting various election-bound states after February 15.

This year, Assembly elections are scheduled in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. The poll panel will be led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with other election commissioners, sources said.

Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "After February 15, the full bench of the Election Commission of India is likely to visit different election-bound states. The announcement of Assembly elections in these states is expected in March."

Notably, ahead of Assembly elections in any state or Union Territory, a full bench of the ECI, led by its senior officials, visits the concerned region.

Sources said that during the visit, top officials will review election preparedness in the states. They will also interact with officials involved in the election process to ensure free and fair polls.