Exclusive: Election Commission Full Bench May Visit Poll-Bound States After Feb 15
ECI’s likely state visits signal the final phase of preparations before poll dates for major Assembly elections are declared.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: A full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to begin visiting various election-bound states after February 15.
This year, Assembly elections are scheduled in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. The poll panel will be led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with other election commissioners, sources said.
Sources in the ECI told ETV Bharat, "After February 15, the full bench of the Election Commission of India is likely to visit different election-bound states. The announcement of Assembly elections in these states is expected in March."
Notably, ahead of Assembly elections in any state or Union Territory, a full bench of the ECI, led by its senior officials, visits the concerned region.
Sources said that during the visit, top officials will review election preparedness in the states. They will also interact with officials involved in the election process to ensure free and fair polls.
It is also likely that the team will meet representatives of national and regional political parties to address their concerns.
Referring to preparations for the Assembly elections, ECI sources said, "Deputy Election Commissioner-level meetings are being held with the Chief Electoral Officers of these states as part of poll preparations."
As part of preparations, the poll panel has started the First-Level Checking (FLC) workshop in these poll-bound regions. These workshops aim to promote transparency in the electoral process and support free and fair elections.
Earlier, sources told ETV Bharat, "The FLC workshop has started in all states and UTs scheduled for Assembly polls. There are three levels of major checking. This is the initial stage, being conducted as part of election preparations."
According to sources, the ECI said the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is higher. It said, "Because of this, the FLC is being conducted. At every step, representatives or agents of political parties are involved to ensure transparency in the electoral process."
Currently, excluding Assam, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway in these states and one UT. The exercise aims to purify electoral rolls, ensuring the inclusion of eligible voters and the removal of ineligible names. It should be noted that the SIR is also underway in Assam.
The poll panel has ordered a Special Revision under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, in election-bound Assam, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.
Also Read: