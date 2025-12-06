Exclusive | Century-old Well Where Dr Ambedkar Led Water Satyagriha In Bhiwandi, Today Stands Filled With Debris
Dr Ambedkar performed a water satyagraha at the Sati well, recorded in the Survey No. 79/10, in the Padgha Gram Panchayat.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
By Siddharth Kamble
Thane: A startling revelation has come to light in Bhiwandi, on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvana day (death anniversary). A 100-year-old Sati well that bears witness to Dr. Ambedkar's water Satyagraha has been suddenly dumped with debris and ceases to be in use.
The residents of Padgha Gram Panchayat in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district have voiced their vehement disapproval of this move and questioned whether it is an attempt to obliterate their history?
According to Kashinath Hasaba Donde's family, Dr Ambedkar performed a water satyagraha at the Sati well, recorded in the Survey No. 79/10, in the Padgha Gram Panchayat. It is said at that time Dr. Ambedkar paid a visit to Donde's home, and the well was consecrated after he used that water to wash his feet.
This marks a pertinent point in history, as Dr Ambedkar had participated in many movements, especially the Mahad Satyagraha of 1927, to ensure members of lower castes get access to public water sources, which was denied to them since centuries. This was integral to his movement to challenge the oppressive caste system and fight for social justice. This particular part of history has been mentioned in a book titled 'Thane Sanghsarita' (notes on revolution in Thane).
Hirabai Dundanji Sonawane (95) distinctly recalled this memory from her childhood. "Dr Babasaheb visited Padgha during our childhood. He conducted the water satyagraha at the Sati well in our village. After which, he also held a significant meeting beneath a Shisvi (Indian Rosewood) tree. His message to us was to 'educate your children'. He then made a stop at the Samtanagar residence of Kashinath Donde, where he drank water and tea."
Residents lament, they have made several complaints to the Padgha Gram Panchayat committee members, however, nothing has been done in the last 20 years. They have accused the Gram Panchayat of being complicit.
"We question whether the local officials, the Gram Panchayat are hands in glove with the land sharks who want to reclaim this land. There is no doubt this well was sanctified by Dr Ambedkar's touch, and it is integral to the history of Maharashtra. Do they want to erase this histroy?" asked senior social activist Sharad Sane, who is now 79 years-old.
A Padgha-based poet Milind Jadhav has written to the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums in Mumbai, the Thane District Collector Dr Srikrishna Panchal, the Bhiwandi Provincial Officer, the Tehsildar, the Mandal Officer, and Talathi, requesting that the person who filled debris in the well be held immediately accountable.
"Our Padgha is also proud of this well, because it has been touched by Dr Ambedkar. We will not allow his footprints to be erased. We will resist all efforts to prevent officials from erasing this evidence of our village," Jadhav said. Jadhav has vowed to reopen the well.
The local officials say they have taken up this issue with the higher-level authorities and with relevant evidence stated in history.
Santosh Agville, Padgha Mandal officer, said, "I have researched this Sati well in detail and reported the findings to higher-ranking police in 2019."
He added, "A hearing on the complaint application will take place on December 9, 2025" where a decision regarding this well would be made, and they will require to conduct additional research.
December 6 is the Mahapari nirvana day, for which lakhs of followers of Dr Ambedkar visit Chaityabhoomi, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. They also visit his home in Rajgriha in Dadar in Mumbai. Padhga villagers said they are hoping their village will also be part of this pilgrimage from next year.
Read More