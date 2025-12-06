ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Century-old Well Where Dr Ambedkar Led Water Satyagriha In Bhiwandi, Today Stands Filled With Debris

By Siddharth Kamble

Thane: A startling revelation has come to light in Bhiwandi, on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvana day (death anniversary). A 100-year-old Sati well that bears witness to Dr. Ambedkar's water Satyagraha has been suddenly dumped with debris and ceases to be in use.

The residents of Padgha Gram Panchayat in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district have voiced their vehement disapproval of this move and questioned whether it is an attempt to obliterate their history?

According to Kashinath Hasaba Donde's family, Dr Ambedkar performed a water satyagraha at the Sati well, recorded in the Survey No. 79/10, in the Padgha Gram Panchayat. It is said at that time Dr. Ambedkar paid a visit to Donde's home, and the well was consecrated after he used that water to wash his feet.

This marks a pertinent point in history, as Dr Ambedkar had participated in many movements, especially the Mahad Satyagraha of 1927, to ensure members of lower castes get access to public water sources, which was denied to them since centuries. This was integral to his movement to challenge the oppressive caste system and fight for social justice. This particular part of history has been mentioned in a book titled 'Thane Sanghsarita' (notes on revolution in Thane).

The well where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar led water Satyagraha is full of debris (ETV Bharat)

Hirabai Dundanji Sonawane (95) distinctly recalled this memory from her childhood. "Dr Babasaheb visited Padgha during our childhood. He conducted the water satyagraha at the Sati well in our village. After which, he also held a significant meeting beneath a Shisvi (Indian Rosewood) tree. His message to us was to 'educate your children'. He then made a stop at the Samtanagar residence of Kashinath Donde, where he drank water and tea."