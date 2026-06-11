ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'Anything Can Be Expected In Politics': Bengal Congress Chief On TMC Merger Speculation

New Delhi: In the wake of growing speculation on merger with Trinamool Congress (TMC) amid Mamata Banerjee-led party's unprecedented internal collapse, West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar on Thursday made a cryptic statement, saying anything can be expected in politics.

Sarkar said that the focus should be on development of the people. The Congress has categorically stated that no discussion was held on merger between TMC and Congress.

During an exclusive interview with ETV, on being asked about his view on Congress-TMC merger, he said, "Politics is an art of possibilities. At any moment, anything can be expected in politics. But, everything should be for the betterment of the people."

Asserting that the Constitution is under attack from the ruling BJP, Sarkar said, "Those who have the courage to fight against the BJP and save the Constitution, we are opening the door for them under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi."

The West Bengal Congress chief, however said the grand old party believes in structural democracy within the party and before taking any decision, suggestions are taken even from the grassroot level.