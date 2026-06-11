Exclusive | 'Anything Can Be Expected In Politics': Bengal Congress Chief On TMC Merger Speculation
Subhankar Sarkar, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Santu Das, says Congress has opened doors for those who have courage to fight against BJP.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of growing speculation on merger with Trinamool Congress (TMC) amid Mamata Banerjee-led party's unprecedented internal collapse, West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar on Thursday made a cryptic statement, saying anything can be expected in politics.
Sarkar said that the focus should be on development of the people. The Congress has categorically stated that no discussion was held on merger between TMC and Congress.
During an exclusive interview with ETV, on being asked about his view on Congress-TMC merger, he said, "Politics is an art of possibilities. At any moment, anything can be expected in politics. But, everything should be for the betterment of the people."
Asserting that the Constitution is under attack from the ruling BJP, Sarkar said, "Those who have the courage to fight against the BJP and save the Constitution, we are opening the door for them under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi."
The West Bengal Congress chief, however said the grand old party believes in structural democracy within the party and before taking any decision, suggestions are taken even from the grassroot level.
"Congress always believes in structural democracy inside the party. It has been fighting to save the democracy (against the BJP). Only this party can save the country and the Constitution. Congress abides by the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi is the sole voice of the sufferers."
Attacking the BJP, he said, "We are protesting since long against the BJP and the RSS. This is our declared agenda because they are destroying the Constitution."
Asked about infighting and the series of resignations within the TMC, he said, "This is the internal matter of the Trinamool Congress. I have no comments in this regard."
It may be mentioned that TMC chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently met Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, while senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, amid buzz over the merger.
Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary (organisation ) KC Venugopal said, "No discussion at all on merger (between Congress and TMC). These are all rumours."
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