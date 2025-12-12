ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | AI Deepfake Misuse Will Invite Legal Action: IndiaAI Mission Director Mohammad Y Safirulla

Chennai: Misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI), especially deepfake technology, will attract legal action under existing Indian laws, said Mohammad Y. Safirulla, Director of the IndiaAI Mission under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Speaking to ETV Bharat during a two-day conference on Safe, Trusted and Inclusive AI at the IIT Madras here, Safirulla said India is strengthening safeguards as AI adoption expands globally.

The event was held as a precursor to the Global Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence, which India will host for the first time from February 15 to 20, 2026, at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

"As part of the Summit, we are expecting participation from over 100 countries in different levels - at the level of head of government, head of state, ministerial level and secretaries. We also expect representation from over 50 heads of global IT companies, particularly in the space of AI," Safirulla, who is an IAS officer, said.

"During the entire week, we also have a culmination of various challenges on IT that we have raised, we would also be releasing many of the challenges on education, health, inclusive AI solutions, on aspects of energy usage and many other declarations at the leadership level," he added.

Deepfakes & Legal Enforcement

Safirulla clarified that India does not require a separate law for AI at this stage. "Misuse, including deepfake videos that distort speech, fabricate statements, or misrepresent individuals, can already be prosecuted under multiple existing laws. If an AI-generated manipulation is detected; even when only 10 per cent of the content uses AI tools, platforms and authorities have sufficient legal backing to act," he said.

IndiaAI Mission is working with universities and research partners to strengthen detection tools and mitigate deepfake harm.

India to Host Global AI Summit in 2026