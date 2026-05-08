Exclusive: After Cellphones, Emergency Alerts Soon On TVs, Computers, Says C-DOT CEO
CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay said the move is part of a broader effort to strengthen India’s disaster communication and public safety systems, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: In the coming days, emergency alerts and cell broadcast messages may no longer remain limited to mobile phones. These alerts could also begin appearing on television screens, computers and other connected digital platforms as India moves towards expanding its public warning infrastructure.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), said efforts are underway to widen the scope of these technologies beyond mobile devices. According to him, India has already conducted testing of emergency alert messages on mobile phones earlier this month and the next phase now focuses on expanding the reach of these alerts to other digital mediums.
The technology required for this expansion has already been developed. Testing is expected to begin once formal directions are issued by the government. Following trials, the system could gradually be implemented across multiple communication platforms to ensure faster and wider dissemination of emergency information during disasters, extreme weather events or national emergencies.
Alert System Upgrade
This move is being seen as part of a broader effort to strengthen India’s disaster communication and public safety systems. Officials believe delivering alerts simultaneously across multiple platforms could help authorities reach citizens more effectively, especially during critical situations like cyclones, earthquakes, floods, or other emergencies, where timely information can save lives.
Upadhyay said India’s disaster warning system has undergone a major technological transformation over the last few years. What once relied on letters, emails and district level administrative communication, has now evolved into a real time, geo-targeted emergency alert network, capable of reaching crores of people within seconds.
Prior to the introduction of the new platform, disaster warnings followed a largely manual chain. If a cyclone was expected to hit Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) would send a letter or email to the Chief Secretary of the state, who would then forward the information to district administrations. Public warnings were issued through local administration, newspapers or conventional communication channels.
The process suffered from two major limitations. First, alerts often failed to reach the exact population at risk. Second, because warnings were not precisely geo-targeted, many people outside the danger zone also received alerts, reducing the seriousness with which future warnings were treated, he explained.
How C-DOT Built Indigenous Alert Platform
Talking to ETV Bharat, Upadhyay shared how the idea of building an indigenous public alert system evolved in India.
“The idea began taking shape around 2020, when C-DOT started discussions with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). At the time, foreign vendors were quoting extremely high prices for deploying such technology in India. That is when the need for an indigenous solution became clear. Initial trials were first conducted in Tamil Nadu, before the project formally moved forward. Around 2021-22, NDMA entrusted C-DOT with the responsibility of developing a homegrown platform that could integrate multiple disaster-warning agencies and telecom operators into one unified system,” he added.
This platform was designed to connect key agencies including the IMD, Central Water Commission, INCOIS, DGRE, and several other disaster alert generating bodies. The system uses API (Application Programming Interface) integration to automatically receive alerts generated by these agencies without manual intervention, enabling the rapid and seamless dissemination of warning messages during emergencies.
Upadhyay said the system uses an AI-based engine that combines agency alerts with external data sources like weather feeds, historical cyclone patterns, Google feeds, geospatial inputs and historical impact zone maps. This system analyses both official alerts and historical impact behaviour to determine the exact area likely to be affected. For example, if a cyclone is expected to strike Gopalpur in Odisha, the system identifies the precise local geography expected to face the impact, rather than issuing a broad, state-wide warning.
Integration With Telecom Networks
The system is connected with all major telecom operators, including BSNL, MTNL, Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea. Software developed by C-DOT is installed within the infrastructure of these telecom operators. Once a disaster zone is identified, the software determines which mobile towers cover the affected region, and identifies devices currently connected to those towers.
Upadhyay clarified that user privacy is maintained because customer data remains within the telecom operator's servers, and is not transferred to the central platform.
First Phase: SMS-Based Alerts
Under the first generation system, alerts were sent through SMS to all users connected to towers in the affected area. He said the platform has already delivered nearly 124 billion SMS alerts since commissioning around 2023-24. One of the key features was multilingual capability. Alerts generated in English by agencies like IMD are automatically translated into regional languages before being sent to users.
Despite its success, the SMS-based alert system faced key limitations. Identifying active users on older 2G and 3G networks could sometimes take up to 30 minutes. During large scale emergencies, SMS servers also faced congestion, causing delays in message delivery. It was a major concern during emergencies like earthquakes, tsunamis, gas leaks, lightning strikes and fires.
According to Upadhyay, to overcome the limitations of SMS alerts, NDMA and C-DOT shifted to cell broadcast technology. Unlike SMSes, where messages are sent one by one to individual users, this works like a radio transmission. Once an alert is triggered, mobile towers instantly broadcast the message to all compatible phones within a specific area at the same time.
In this technology, there is no need to identify customer lists, no internet connection required, and users do not need to install any app. The alerts are delivered almost instantly, usually within 2-10 seconds.
Why Some Users Did Not Receive Alerts
He also acknowledged that some users did not receive the recent test alerts due to reasons like poor network coverage, being in low connectivity areas, or phones not fully supporting cell broadcast technology. In some cases, device manufacturers had not properly enabled the feature.
The government now plans to work closely with handset makers, and introduce certification requirements to ensure compatibility with cell broadcast standards. Major brands, including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo, have already undergone testing at C-DOT facilities, added Upadhyay.
According to C-DOT, this technology can be used for far more than just natural disasters. Since the alerts are geo-targeted, authorities can send warnings to people in specific locations during emergencies, or law and order situations. This could include alerts related to Section 144 restrictions, missing children, stolen vehicles, chemical leaks, terror threats, evacuation orders or even missile attacks during wartime.
For example, people present in a particular area, such as Connaught Place in Delhi, could instantly receive alerts if prohibitory orders are imposed there, while nearby residents could also be notified about missing children or security emergencies.
While the current rollout is focused on mobile based cell broadcast alerts, Upadhyay said the system was designed as a larger, multi-channel emergency communication platform from the start. Pilot demonstrations have already been conducted for TV alerts, radio interruption systems, coastal sirens, railway platforms and highway display systems, with plans to gradually expand these capabilities across the country.
He also highlighted ongoing work on satellite supported emergency communication for areas that fall outside regular mobile coverage. Under this system, small satellite-enabled devices would receive alerts directly from satellites, and relay them to nearby mobile phones via Bluetooth. The feature is expected to be especially useful for fishermen at sea, remote coastal communities, and people living in regions with weak or no telecom connectivity.
What Is C-DOT?
The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) was established in August 1984 as an autonomous Telecom R&D centre of DoT, Government of India. It is a registered society under the Societies Registration Act 1860. It is a registered public funded research institution with the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology. C-DOT’s three decades of indigenous telecom innovation have played a key role in driving the digitisation of India’s telecom network.
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