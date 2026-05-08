ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: After Cellphones, Emergency Alerts Soon On TVs, Computers, Says C-DOT CEO

New Delhi: In the coming days, emergency alerts and cell broadcast messages may no longer remain limited to mobile phones. These alerts could also begin appearing on television screens, computers and other connected digital platforms as India moves towards expanding its public warning infrastructure.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), said efforts are underway to widen the scope of these technologies beyond mobile devices. According to him, India has already conducted testing of emergency alert messages on mobile phones earlier this month and the next phase now focuses on expanding the reach of these alerts to other digital mediums.

The technology required for this expansion has already been developed. Testing is expected to begin once formal directions are issued by the government. Following trials, the system could gradually be implemented across multiple communication platforms to ensure faster and wider dissemination of emergency information during disasters, extreme weather events or national emergencies.

Alert System Upgrade

This move is being seen as part of a broader effort to strengthen India’s disaster communication and public safety systems. Officials believe delivering alerts simultaneously across multiple platforms could help authorities reach citizens more effectively, especially during critical situations like cyclones, earthquakes, floods, or other emergencies, where timely information can save lives.

Upadhyay said India’s disaster warning system has undergone a major technological transformation over the last few years. What once relied on letters, emails and district level administrative communication, has now evolved into a real time, geo-targeted emergency alert network, capable of reaching crores of people within seconds.

Prior to the introduction of the new platform, disaster warnings followed a largely manual chain. If a cyclone was expected to hit Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) would send a letter or email to the Chief Secretary of the state, who would then forward the information to district administrations. Public warnings were issued through local administration, newspapers or conventional communication channels.

The process suffered from two major limitations. First, alerts often failed to reach the exact population at risk. Second, because warnings were not precisely geo-targeted, many people outside the danger zone also received alerts, reducing the seriousness with which future warnings were treated, he explained.

How C-DOT Built Indigenous Alert Platform

Talking to ETV Bharat, Upadhyay shared how the idea of building an indigenous public alert system evolved in India.

“The idea began taking shape around 2020, when C-DOT started discussions with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). At the time, foreign vendors were quoting extremely high prices for deploying such technology in India. That is when the need for an indigenous solution became clear. Initial trials were first conducted in Tamil Nadu, before the project formally moved forward. Around 2021-22, NDMA entrusted C-DOT with the responsibility of developing a homegrown platform that could integrate multiple disaster-warning agencies and telecom operators into one unified system,” he added.

This platform was designed to connect key agencies including the IMD, Central Water Commission, INCOIS, DGRE, and several other disaster alert generating bodies. The system uses API (Application Programming Interface) integration to automatically receive alerts generated by these agencies without manual intervention, enabling the rapid and seamless dissemination of warning messages during emergencies.

Upadhyay said the system uses an AI-based engine that combines agency alerts with external data sources like weather feeds, historical cyclone patterns, Google feeds, geospatial inputs and historical impact zone maps. This system analyses both official alerts and historical impact behaviour to determine the exact area likely to be affected. For example, if a cyclone is expected to strike Gopalpur in Odisha, the system identifies the precise local geography expected to face the impact, rather than issuing a broad, state-wide warning.

Integration With Telecom Networks

The system is connected with all major telecom operators, including BSNL, MTNL, Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea. Software developed by C-DOT is installed within the infrastructure of these telecom operators. Once a disaster zone is identified, the software determines which mobile towers cover the affected region, and identifies devices currently connected to those towers.