ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive: 10% Commission 'Demand' For Each Order Allegation Against Lady Hardinge Medical College Officer

New Delhi: Serious allegations including repeated demand of illegal gratification, criminal intimidation and hurling disparaging remarks have been labelled against an officer of the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC).

The allegations against Hitesh Pareek, administrative officer of the LHMC Stores Department, were made by two vendors, registered with the college, in a complaint addressed to the Director. The complainants alleged no visible action on their grievances have yet been taken by the concerned authorities.

One of the vendors, PSV Biotech Private Limited had addressed a letter to LHMC Director Dr Sarita Beri and Director General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 10, accusing Pareek of demanding bribe, criminal intimidation and passing a slur. On April 28, a similar letter was sent to the Union Health Secretary.

On April 21, the other vendor Promax India addressed a letter to the DGHS accusing Pareek of demanding bribe. The complainant stated that all details shall be provided to cooperate with the investigation.

The letter addressed to the DGHS and LHMC Director on April 10, a copy of which was shared by Sachin Gupta, Director of PSV Biotech Private Limited with ETV Bharat, said, "PSV Biotech Private Limited, a registered vendor associated with LHMC for the last eight years seek immediate administrative and vigilance intervention against Mr. Hitesh Pareek, Administrative Officer, Stores Department, LHMC, for acts of grave misconduct involving persistent demand for illegal gratification, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and harassment."

The complainant alleged the officer used derogatory and discriminatory remarks referring to his surname and socio-economic status. Besides, he allegedly threatened to use his institutional authority to damage the complainant's professional standing.

The complainant further claimed that he had received a letter from the concerned official on May 6 to verify the authenticity of the complaint, as per the existing complaint handling policy of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). He affirmed that on May 15, he sent a confirmation and urged the competent authority to initiate immediate administrative and vigilance inquiry into the matter. He asserted that any delay in initiating the investigation may result in potential tampering of evidence.