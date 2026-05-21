Excluding Heirs Alone Not Enough To Doubt A Will: SC
The bench said that when determining the validity of a will, the overall terms, the testator's intention, and the surrounding circumstances must also be considered.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the essence of a will lies in reshaping the natural line of succession, and the mere exclusion of legal heirs cannot, by itself, be treated as suspicious grounds to invalidate it.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench dismissed an appeal filed by the wife and children of the late B Sheena Nairi challenging the validity of a will through which the deceased had bequeathed his properties in Karnataka to his sister Laxmi Nairthy.
The bench said that when determining the validity of a will, the overall terms, the testator's intention, and the surrounding circumstances must also be considered. “Mere exclusion of the natural heirs from the property of the testator, by itself, cannot be construed as a suspicious circumstance so as to invalidate a Will outrightly”, said the bench.
The bench said a testator (a person who has written and executed a valid last will) is legally entitled to dispose of his property according to his own wishes. Unless the exclusion is accompanied by suspicious circumstances affecting the will's genuineness or due execution, such exclusion alone does not render a will invalid, it added.
“Thus, we are of the considered view that the exclusion of the natural heirs cannot be sufficient to vitiate the Will in question, particularly when the Will clearly specifies that the testator has not done any injustice to his wife, children, or other relatives, and that he has given enough to his wife and children who are residing at Bombay,” said the bench.
The apex court upheld concurrent findings of the trial court, the appellate court and the Karnataka High Court, which had accepted the will as genuine. “With regard to the prudence to be drawn while determining the suspicious circumstances, all the Courts have unambiguously opined that the Will in question was validly executed,” said the bench.
The bench noted that the contention of the appellants—that they, as the testator's natural heirs, were outrightly excluded without reason, and that this exclusion constitutes a suspicious circumstance surrounding the will's execution—is legally untenable.
The dispute arose after B Sheena Nairi, a chartered accountant, executed a will in May 1983 in favour of his younger sister and died later that year. His wife and children challenged the document, alleging it was fabricated and contending that they had been unfairly deprived of inheritance.
The bench noted that the will itself recorded that the testator had already given “enough and more” to his wife and children residing in Bombay. The bench held that the document was duly proved through the testimony of an attesting witness, who confirmed that the testator had executed and signed the will in his presence.
“A testator is legally entitled to dispose of his property according to his own wishes, and unless the exclusion is accompanied by suspicious circumstances affecting the genuineness or due execution of a will, such exclusion alone does not render a will invalid,” said the bench.
The bench further held that mutation entries in revenue records do not confer title and are merely for fiscal purposes. Dismissing the appeal, the apex court held that the findings of all courts upholding the will's validity did not warrant interference.
Also Read
SC On Banks’ Bias: Easy Loans For Big Corporates, Harsh Terms For Common Borrowers