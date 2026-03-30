ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise Policy: ED Moves Delhi HC Against Arvind Kejriwal's Acquittal In Summons Cases

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the acquittal of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in two separate cases lodged against him for not appearing before the agency despite summonses issued in the excise policy case. The ED's appeal against the trial court's January 22 orders is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Wednesday.

The agency alleged that the then chief minister intentionally omitted to obey them by not responding to summonses and did not attend the probe. It also alleged Kejriwal raised frivolous objections and deliberately created grounds for not attending the probe.

In its decision, the trial court said that ED failed to prove that Kejriwal intentionally disobeyed the summonses issued to him. The ED has alleged that the other accused in the case were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the now-scrapped excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them and kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party.