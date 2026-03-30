Excise Policy: ED Moves Delhi HC Against Arvind Kejriwal's Acquittal In Summons Cases
The agency alleged that the then chief minister intentionally omitted to obey them by not responding to summonses and did not attend the probe.
By PTI
Published : March 30, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the acquittal of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in two separate cases lodged against him for not appearing before the agency despite summonses issued in the excise policy case. The ED's appeal against the trial court's January 22 orders is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Wednesday.
The agency alleged that the then chief minister intentionally omitted to obey them by not responding to summonses and did not attend the probe. It also alleged Kejriwal raised frivolous objections and deliberately created grounds for not attending the probe.
In its decision, the trial court said that ED failed to prove that Kejriwal intentionally disobeyed the summonses issued to him. The ED has alleged that the other accused in the case were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the now-scrapped excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them and kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party.
Kejriwal is presently on interim bail in the money laundering case, with the Supreme Court referring questions on the aspect of the "need and necessity of arrest" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to a larger bench for an in-depth consideration.
On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case, saying the CBI case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety. CBI's plea against the discharge is pending in the high court.
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