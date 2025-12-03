ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise Duty To Ensure Tax Incidence On Tobacco Remains Same After GST Cess Ends: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the levy of excise on tobacco will ensure that incidence of tax on the demerit good remains same even after the expiry of the GST compensation cess.

Moving the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said since the GST law caps maximum rate of tax at 40 per cent, the ultimate tax incidence on tobacco after removal of GST cess would come down from the current level if excise duty is not levied.

"In order to ensure that the incidence is not lower than what it was during GST with the compensation cess, we are bringing this excise. In a way we are saying cigarettes should not become affordable now because incidence has become lesser," the minister said.

The bill proposes to replace the GST compensation cess which is currently levied on all tobacco products like cigarette, chewing tobacco, cigar, hookah, zarda, and scented tobacco. Currently a 28 per cent GST plus cess at varied rate is levied on tobacco.

The bill proposes to levy excise duty of 60-70 per cent on unmanufactured tobacco. Excise on cigars and cheroots is proposed at 25 per cent or Rs 5,000 per 1,000 sticks, whichever is higher.