Excise Collected From Tobacco To Be Shared With States, No Extra Tax Incidence: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in Lok Sabha during the the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said tax revenues collected from excise duty on tobacco and related products will be part of the divisible pool, and 41 per cent of that will be shared with the states.

Replying to the debate on the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said this is not an additional tax, and the same tax burden, as currently applicable under the GST regime, will continue. The bill seeks to levy excise duty on tobacco, related products.

"This is not an additional tax. This is not something which the Centre is taking away. This is not a cess. This is excise duty. It existed before GST... It is coming back to the Centre, to be collected as excise duty, which will go to the divisible pool. It is going to be redistributed again at the 41 per cent which has to go to the states," Sitharaman said.

Earlier moving the Bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the levy of excise on tobacco will ensure that the tax incidence on the demerit good remains the same even after the expiry of the GST compensation cess.

Sitharaman said since the GST law caps maximum rate of tax at 40 per cent, the ultimate tax incidence on tobacco after removal of GST cess would come down from the current level if excise duty is not levied.

"In order to ensure that the incidence is not lower than what it was during GST with the compensation cess, we are bringing this excise. In a way, we are saying cigarettes should not become affordable now because incidence has become less," the minister said.