ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise Case: Delhi HC Lists CBI Plea Against Kejriwal, Sisodia's Discharge On July 16

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on July 16 the CBI plea against the trial court order discharging AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak and other accused in the liquor policy case.

Justice Manoj Jain noted that three 'vakalatnama' appeared to have been filed on behalf of the three unrepresented AAP leaders, who had earlier boycotted the hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, and deferred further hearing to await the presence of the counsel, considering that lawyers were abstaining from work in the high court today.

A 'vakalatnama' is an authorisation letter submitted by an advocate to represent a party in court. "If they have filed vakalatnama, on the next date we can see which date can be given and a schedule can be drawn... It seems some vakalatnama has been filed," the judge observed, as he listed the case for hearing on July 16.

Even as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, urged that the matter be listed on Wednesday for fixing the hearing schedule before the summer vacation, Justice Manoj said the court was giving priority to matters concerning life and liberty. The judge also said that Wednesday was a declared holiday for the high court on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The excise policy case came before Justice Jain after Justice Sharma released it from her board earlier this month after initiating contempt action against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Pathak and others for their alleged "villifying" social media posts against her. When the matter was listed before Justice Jain on May 19, he had asked the CBI to inform the AAP leaders about the change of bench.