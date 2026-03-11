ETV Bharat / bharat

Excavations To Begin In Bihar Village On Ancient Bodh Gaya-Sarnath Buddhist Pilgrimage Route

By Dev Raj

Patna: A village where for decades, residents have been pilfering the numerous Buddhist antiquities and bricks from ancient walls that lay scattered, is now going to be excavated by archaeologists. The digging is expected to start later this month under the supervision of experts.

Located around 30 km southwest of Bodh Gaya, village Dubba in Gaya district had been yielding stone idols and other objects for a long time. Information about the findings, many of which simply disappeared, spread by word of mouth, till a team from the Ancient Indian and Asian Studies Department of Magadh University decided to pay a visit, around a year ago.

“We were in for a surprise beyond our imagination. Stone idols, pillars, votive stupas, structures of huge buildings that could be Buddhist temples, monasteries, stupas could be seen everywhere. A large number of antiquities were scattered here and there. They all seemed to be of the era from the 6th century BC to the 10th century AD,” Shanker Sharma, assistant professor and member of the exploration team, told ETV Bharat.

Dubba, which is spread across eight acres, is associated with ancient sage Durvasa and Lord Buddha, who is claimed to have stopped here for a while en route to Sarnath near Varanasi after achieving enlightenment. Ancient Chinese monk and traveller Xuanzang (Hiuen Tsang) also visited this site during his India visit.

Several statues of the Buddha and others are either placed in local Hindu temples or in homes of people who worship them as Hindu deities. Bricks found in the remains resemble ones present in ancient Magadh.

“Unfortunately, local people are destroying the site by taking away soil and bricks from the mounds. The antiquities found in the process are either taken home or just left around. The government middle school in the village was built on a mound in 1962, causing destruction of a huge Buddhist monastery buried under it. The entire school building was constructed over the remains of an ancient monastery,” said Sharma, who previously worked as an assistant superintendent with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).