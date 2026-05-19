‘Examine PIL Seeking Recovery Or Destruction Of Stolen Personal Data Of Citizens’, SC Asks Meity
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi heard the matter over a plea seeking a robust mechanism.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to consider a plea as a representation seeking a robust mechanism to recover or destroy the personal data of Indians allegedly stolen and stored on foreign servers.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Nitish Kumar, a cybersecurity consultant.
The bench acknowledged the gravity of the concerns raised in the plea but noted the issues were "highly technical".
The bench said it was not keen to entertain the plea because it concerned information technology and had little to do with legal aspects.
The bench asked the petitioner to approach the government with his grievances. The bench said the matter required administrative and technological expertise rather than judicial intervention at this stage.
"The issue being highly technical in nature, it seems to us that an effective course will be to approach the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Let this plea be given as a supplementary representation. They shall consider it," the bench said.
Kumar, who argued the case, submitted that data stolen by entities in at least five foreign countries is being weaponised against Indians.
The petitioner highlighted that sensitive information, including fingerprints and personal identifiers, is being used to facilitate transnational crimes like digital arrests. The plea sought the court's intervention to operationalise the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and to mitigate the rise of "digital arrests" and extortion linked to data breaches.
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