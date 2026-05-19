ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Examine PIL Seeking Recovery Or Destruction Of Stolen Personal Data Of Citizens’, SC Asks Meity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to consider a plea as a representation seeking a robust mechanism to recover or destroy the personal data of Indians allegedly stolen and stored on foreign servers.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Nitish Kumar, a cybersecurity consultant.

The bench acknowledged the gravity of the concerns raised in the plea but noted the issues were "highly technical".

The bench said it was not keen to entertain the plea because it concerned information technology and had little to do with legal aspects.