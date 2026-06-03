ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Reliance ADAG Executive Jhunjhunwala In CBI Custody Till June 5; 'Central Figure In Financial Ops'

Mumbai: Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, ex-Group MD of Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications, personally got a Rs 1,200 crore loan sanctioned from SBI in August 2016, which remained unpaid, causing a Rs 971.25 crore loss to the bank, the CBI told a court here on Wednesday.

Terming Jhunjhunwala a central figure in the group’s financial operations, the CBI claimed that funds received from banks were utilised as per his instructions, and their misuse resulted in wrongful losses.

Jhunjhunwala's questioning is also essential to find out the ultimate beneficiaries of the defrauded loan amount, which is within his exclusive knowledge, the CBI added.

The Central probe agency made these assertions while seeking Jhunjhunwala's remand in an alleged loan fraud case, which the court allowed till June 5. He was previously under judicial custody in Tihar Jail in a related money laundering case, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Monday, he was produced before the special CBI court judge J P Darekar on a production warrant, and after completing the formalities, the CBI arrested him in the fraud case.

As per the probe agency, Jhunjhunwala, as group Managing Director of Reliance Communications, a Reliance ADAG firm, controlled key aspects of the company's functioning, including corporate finance, banking and utilisation of funds.

The agency filed a first charge sheet in the case against 16 people last week, but did not name Jhunjhunwala. The case was registered following a complaint lodged by the State Bank of India against Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore to the bank.

A consortium of 11 banks led by SBI had sanctioned 'Rupee Term Loans' to Reliance Communications. As per the FIR, the total exposure amounted to Rs 19,694.33 crore and involved 17 Public Sector Banks.

The CBI, represented by special public prosecutors A Limosin and Jitendra Sharma, on Wednesday, sought Jhunjhunwala's remand for five days for a detailed investigation.

The agency, on August 21, 2025, registered an FIR based on a complaint by the State Bank of India (SBI) against RCOM, its promoter Anil Ambani, and unknown public servants. The initial complaint alleged a wrongful loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore to SBI.