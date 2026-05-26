Ex-Rajya Sabha Member Debashish Samantaray Joins BJP A Day After Quitting Naveen-Led BJD
I have been deeply influenced by PM Modi's programmes and his personality, which is why I am joining the BJP, said Samantaray.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Rajya Sabha, senior leader Debashish Samantaray joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Samantaray joined the BJP in presence of senior party leaders, ending days of speculations over his political future. Following his exit, the number of BJD Rajya Sabha members who have ended ties with the party has now risen to three.
After his formal induction, Samantaray expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said he is deeply influenced by his programmes and his personality. "First of all, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, he has blessed me and included me among his team so that I can contribute to his vision for India. He has dreamt of building a developed India, and he is continuously working towards that goal," Samantaray said.
VIDEO | Delhi: After joining BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray, says, " first of all, i would like to thank prime minister narendra modi. today, he has blessed me and included me among his team so that i can contribute to his vision for india. he has dreamt of building a… https://t.co/u1uqyxoptU pic.twitter.com/6U0jfxMIxA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2026
"I have been deeply influenced by his programmes and his personality, and that is why I am joining the Bharatiya Janata Party today. I hope that the BJP leadership and all my friends in the party will continue to support and stay connected with me. Going forward, I want to work extensively for the BJP in Odisha," he added.
Samantaray resigned from the primary membership of the BJD as well as from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, alleging that he was being "systematically belittled" within the party.
In his resignation letter, Samantaray thanked BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik for giving him the opportunity to serve in the Rajya Sabha and various party organisations. "I shall always be indebted to you for nominating me to Rajya Sabha. I take this opportunity to express my sincere and deepest gratitude to you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of undivided Cuttack district and to raise issues of Odisha at large, at the national level," he had stated.
However, he said he felt the party no longer needed his services. "I have always dedicated myself to the interest of the party and have, over the years, worked for the party with utmost conviction and commitment. However, I feel that, of late, I have been systematically belittled in the party and that the party does not require my services. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest and request you to accept my resignation," he mentioned.
Samantaray was elected to the Odisha Assembly three times on a BJD ticket. He represented Tirtol constituency from 2000 to 2004 and later won twice from Cuttack-Barabati between 2009 and 2019. He was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party in 2024.
According to party sources, Samantaray had been unhappy within the BJD for quite some time. He had earlier complained that a distance was being created between him and the party leadership and that his supporters were not getting importance in the organisation.
In December last year, he resigned from the post of BJD vice-president, saying the party had “failed to accept the cause of defeat in the 2024 elections and take remedial measures”.
He had also openly criticised the party’s stand on the Waqf Bill issue and opposed former bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian on several occasions.
Meanwhile, BJD said Samantaray has left the party to pursue his own interests, after taking advantage of all the facilities provided by the party. "BJD had given him a ticket for the fifth time and made him a Rajya Sabha MP. Naveen Babu had appointed him as Chairman of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) along with various organisational positions. Debashish is turning towards BJP, giving more importance to business interests than the party's expectations," the party said in a statement.
Following his resignation on Monday, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty commented that Samantaray's exit will have no impact on the party. "He got plenty of opportunities from the party and became MLA thrice because of the blessings of the party president. He has left the party for personal interests. He has not contributed to the organisation in the last four years," Mohanty said.
On the other hand, political experts believe Samantaray switching to BJP could influence politics in Cuttack, Tirtol and Paradip regions. There is also speculation that he may return to the Rajya Sabha in the future, similar to former BJD leaders Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mohanta after they joined the BJP.