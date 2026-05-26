ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Rajya Sabha Member Debashish Samantaray Joins BJP A Day After Quitting Naveen-Led BJD

New Delhi: A day after resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Rajya Sabha, senior leader Debashish Samantaray joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Samantaray joined the BJP in presence of senior party leaders, ending days of speculations over his political future. Following his exit, the number of BJD Rajya Sabha members who have ended ties with the party has now risen to three.

After his formal induction, Samantaray expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said he is deeply influenced by his programmes and his personality. "First of all, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, he has blessed me and included me among his team so that I can contribute to his vision for India. He has dreamt of building a developed India, and he is continuously working towards that goal," Samantaray said.

"I have been deeply influenced by his programmes and his personality, and that is why I am joining the Bharatiya Janata Party today. I hope that the BJP leadership and all my friends in the party will continue to support and stay connected with me. Going forward, I want to work extensively for the BJP in Odisha," he added.

Samantaray resigned from the primary membership of the BJD as well as from the Rajya Sabha on Monday, alleging that he was being "systematically belittled" within the party.

In his resignation letter, Samantaray thanked BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik for giving him the opportunity to serve in the Rajya Sabha and various party organisations. "I shall always be indebted to you for nominating me to Rajya Sabha. I take this opportunity to express my sincere and deepest gratitude to you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of undivided Cuttack district and to raise issues of Odisha at large, at the national level," he had stated.