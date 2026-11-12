ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Paramilitary Personnel Launch Seven-Day Conference In Delhi, Press Centre To Address 12 Demands

A group of ex-paramilitary personnel at the inauguration of their conference in New Delhi ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The Alliance of Ex-Para-Military Forces Welfare Association (AAPWA) on Thursday launched a seven-day conference in the national capital to press the Centre for the resolution of long-pending service, pension and welfare-related issues.

The association, which represents retired personnel of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), has put forward a 12-point charter of demands. These include the immediate restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), withdrawal of the proposed CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, and extension of several benefits available to serving and retired defence personnel.

Ex-Paramilitary Personnel Launch Seven-Day Conference in Delhi, Press Centre to Address 12 Demands (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, senior association member and former Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) ML Verma said the organisation would continue its struggle until the government addressed its demands.

"Our demands are legitimate. We serve the nation like the defence forces. Then why this kind of attitude towards us? Personnel from all the paramilitary forces sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. They also have families that need to be looked after,” Verma said.

One of the association's key demands is the implementation of the Delhi High Court's January 11, 2023, decision favouring the restoration of the old pension system for Central Paramilitary Forces.

AAPWA has also called for the withdrawal of the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, stating that the proposed legislation should be reconsidered in view of the concerns of serving and retired personnel.

The association has sought the reinstatement of 400 BSF cooks and water carriers whose services were terminated after they allegedly fell victim to online fraud. It has urged the government to consider their cases sympathetically and restore their employment.

Ex-Paramilitary Personnel Launch Seven-Day Conference in Delhi, Press Centre to Address 12 Demands (ETV Bharat)

Demanding parity with the armed forces, AAPWA has called for the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) for CAPF personnel and the introduction of a separate paramilitary service pay on the lines of military service pay. It has also sought separate service rules for paramilitary forces instead of the existing Central Civil Services (CCS) rules to ensure better pay, allowances and facilities.