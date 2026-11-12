Ex-Paramilitary Personnel Launch Seven-Day Conference In Delhi, Press Centre To Address 12 Demands
The association, which represents retired personnel of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), has put forward a 12-point charter of demands. Reports Gautam Debroy
Published : November 12, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Alliance of Ex-Para-Military Forces Welfare Association (AAPWA) on Thursday launched a seven-day conference in the national capital to press the Centre for the resolution of long-pending service, pension and welfare-related issues.
The association, which represents retired personnel of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), has put forward a 12-point charter of demands. These include the immediate restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), withdrawal of the proposed CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, and extension of several benefits available to serving and retired defence personnel.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, senior association member and former Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) ML Verma said the organisation would continue its struggle until the government addressed its demands.
"Our demands are legitimate. We serve the nation like the defence forces. Then why this kind of attitude towards us? Personnel from all the paramilitary forces sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. They also have families that need to be looked after,” Verma said.
One of the association's key demands is the implementation of the Delhi High Court's January 11, 2023, decision favouring the restoration of the old pension system for Central Paramilitary Forces.
AAPWA has also called for the withdrawal of the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, stating that the proposed legislation should be reconsidered in view of the concerns of serving and retired personnel.
The association has sought the reinstatement of 400 BSF cooks and water carriers whose services were terminated after they allegedly fell victim to online fraud. It has urged the government to consider their cases sympathetically and restore their employment.
Demanding parity with the armed forces, AAPWA has called for the implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) for CAPF personnel and the introduction of a separate paramilitary service pay on the lines of military service pay. It has also sought separate service rules for paramilitary forces instead of the existing Central Civil Services (CCS) rules to ensure better pay, allowances and facilities.
Another demand is the establishment of an Armed Sainik Flag Fund, similar to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, to support the welfare and rehabilitation of paramilitary personnel and their families.
The association has proposed setting up Paramilitary Welfare Boards in all states and Union Territories to address pension, rehabilitation and welfare-related grievances. It has suggested appointing retired personnel to these boards to ensure that the concerns of veterans are adequately represented.
It has also sought the establishment of Sardar Patel schools in state capitals to improve educational facilities for the children of paramilitary personnel.
AAPWA has further urged the government to implement the Union Home Ministry's November 23, 2012, order directing states to extend ex-servicemen status to eligible paramilitary personnel.
Healthcare is another concern raised by the association. It has demanded the expansion of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) dispensaries to district levels and access to specialised treatment at super-speciality hospitals for paramilitary personnel and their families.
Additionally, the association has sought 60 days of earned leave for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, in line with other CAPF organisations, instead of the existing arrangement of 30 days of earned leave and 30 days of leave encashment.
Verma said the seven-day conference would provide a platform for retired personnel to collectively raise these concerns and press the government for policy-level interventions.
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