ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Group To Stage Protest Against Passage Of CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026 In Parliament

New Delhi: Even as the contentious CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026 has been passed in both the Houses of the Parliament amid opposition boycott, the Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association on Thursday decided to launch a nationwide vigorous movement protesting the bill.

A day after the central government passed the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, said that the families and members of the association will stage a sit-in demonstration on April 9 at Delhi’s Rajghat, coinciding with the CRPF’s Shaurya Diwas (Valour Day). They will also initiate a similar nationwide movement against the bill.

No consultation made before introducing the bill in the Parliament

Singh said that no consultation took place with the association members or any other stakeholders. “The government did not ask for any suggestions or our opinion on the contentious bill. We have been asking the government not to pass the bill in Parliament without consultation," said Singh.

“We also sought an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the bill, but no appointment was given. We from the alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association (CRPF, BSF, ITBP, DSSB, CISF and Assam Rifles) with 20 lakh members (12 lakh serving and 8 lakh retired) also wrote a letter to the government on the issue. But we did not get any response,” said Singh.

According to Singh, the government of India has not implemented the Supreme Court Judgement dated 23.5.2025 and the rejection of the review petition by the government on 28.10.2025 regarding OGAS (Organised Group A Service) and restoration of OPS (Old Pension Scheme) for CAPF personnel, leaving the case pending in the Supreme Court and neglecting other welfare issues for a long time.

What the bill says

The Bill passed by Parliament provides that in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), 50 percent of posts in the Inspector General (IG) ranks, at least 67 percent among Additional Director General (ADG), and 100 percent in the rank of Special Director General (SDG) and Director General (DG) be filled by Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on deputation.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the bill aims to strengthen India’s internal security framework and bring greater clarity and consistency to the service conditions of CAPF officers.

Opposition’s concern

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien strongly criticised the government’s handling of the bill. “There was no consensus on the legislation before it was passed in the Rajya Sabha. This is totally undemocratic,” O’Brien told ETV Bharat. He even said that the government passed the bill without following proper parliamentary procedures.