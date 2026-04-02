Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Group To Stage Protest Against Passage Of CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026 In Parliament
A constitutional expert says the government can definitely introduce such a bill in Parliament, citing urgency, without prior consultation, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the contentious CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026 has been passed in both the Houses of the Parliament amid opposition boycott, the Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association on Thursday decided to launch a nationwide vigorous movement protesting the bill.
A day after the central government passed the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ranbir Singh, general secretary of the Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association, said that the families and members of the association will stage a sit-in demonstration on April 9 at Delhi’s Rajghat, coinciding with the CRPF’s Shaurya Diwas (Valour Day). They will also initiate a similar nationwide movement against the bill.
No consultation made before introducing the bill in the Parliament
Singh said that no consultation took place with the association members or any other stakeholders. “The government did not ask for any suggestions or our opinion on the contentious bill. We have been asking the government not to pass the bill in Parliament without consultation," said Singh.
“We also sought an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the bill, but no appointment was given. We from the alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association (CRPF, BSF, ITBP, DSSB, CISF and Assam Rifles) with 20 lakh members (12 lakh serving and 8 lakh retired) also wrote a letter to the government on the issue. But we did not get any response,” said Singh.
According to Singh, the government of India has not implemented the Supreme Court Judgement dated 23.5.2025 and the rejection of the review petition by the government on 28.10.2025 regarding OGAS (Organised Group A Service) and restoration of OPS (Old Pension Scheme) for CAPF personnel, leaving the case pending in the Supreme Court and neglecting other welfare issues for a long time.
What the bill says
The Bill passed by Parliament provides that in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), 50 percent of posts in the Inspector General (IG) ranks, at least 67 percent among Additional Director General (ADG), and 100 percent in the rank of Special Director General (SDG) and Director General (DG) be filled by Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on deputation.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the bill aims to strengthen India’s internal security framework and bring greater clarity and consistency to the service conditions of CAPF officers.
Opposition’s concern
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien strongly criticised the government’s handling of the bill. “There was no consensus on the legislation before it was passed in the Rajya Sabha. This is totally undemocratic,” O’Brien told ETV Bharat. He even said that the government passed the bill without following proper parliamentary procedures.
“The government was making a ‘mockery of Parliament’ by bypassing scrutiny and failing to address the opposition’s concerns,” O’Brien said.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said in the House that the government has not addressed the concerns raised by the opposition on the bill. “The bill seeks to destroy those who protect us,” said Kharge.
“This brings in institutionalisation of deputation, which we oppose. It will affect career progression and morale, lacks consultation and violates the spirit of judicial direction,” Kharge said.
Echoing the view, Aam Aadmi Party’s MP Sanjay Singh said, “It is very sad that our soldiers and CAPF officials, who protect the country’s 15,000-kilometre borders, are being subjected to a law that takes away their rights, despite the Supreme Court’s order. Six committees, including former Union Cabinet Minister Murli Manohar Joshi’s committee, Chidambaram’s committee and other official committees, have submitted reports stating that CAPF personnel should get promotions and their rights,” said Singh.
What the constitutional experts says
Talking to ETV Bharat, senior lawyer in the Supreme Court and Constitutional expert Satya Prakash Singh said that the government can definitely introduce such a bill in Parliament, showing urgency without consultation before its introduction. “Once the government informs Parliament about its intention to bring a bill to the House, they can do it. Now, it is the responsibility of all the MPs in the House to be present during the introduction and passage of the bill,” said Singh.
“It is up to the opposition parties whether to oppose or accept the bill. The bill may be passed by voice vote even if the opposition opposes it,” Singh said. According to Singh, a new tendency has developed in Parliament where, instead of debate, the opposition generally boycotts the proceedings.
“Once the bill is passed in Parliament, according to Article 111 of the Constitution, the President can either sign off on the bill or withhold consent,” said Singh. According to PRS Legislative Research, the President rarely withholds assent to a bill.
“The last time it happened was in 2006 when President APJ Abdul Kalam refused to sign a Bill protecting MPs from disqualification for holding an office of profit. A Bill is sent to Parliament for reconsideration if the President withholds assent. If Parliament sends it back to the President, he or she has no choice but to approve it,” it said.
The PRS Legislative Research is an independent research institute that provides research support to Members of Parliament (MPs) and Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) across party lines, analyses bills, and tracks parliamentary activity.
In fact, the Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association has already initiated the move to submit a petition to President Droupadi Murmu requesting her not to give her assent to the bill.
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