ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Paramilitary Forces' Body Seeks President’s Intervention Over Suspension Of Senior CRPF Officer, Demands SIT Probe

New Delhi: The suspension of a decorated senior CRPF officer has triggered an emotional appeal from retired Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel, with the Alliance of All Ex Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association (AAPWA) urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene, order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and ensure what it calls “fair treatment” for serving personnel and their families.

In a detailed memorandum submitted to the President and copies marked to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Ministry, the association alleged procedural lapses in the suspension of CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) BC Pathak and expressed concern over what it described as the growing disenchantment among CAPF personnel over issues related to service conditions, promotions and welfare.

The representation comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding Pathak’s suspension after he allegedly shared a social media video related to the April 9 protest at Rajghat in New Delhi, where wives and family members of CAPF personnel had gathered to press for long-pending demands, including cadre reforms, promotional parity and service benefits.

While questioning the disciplinary action against the officer, AAPWA alleged that no formal charge sheet had been served before the suspension. It argued that any action against a serving officer should strictly adhere to the principles of natural justice, transparency and due process.

The association further claimed that the disciplinary proceedings may have been influenced by Pathak’s earlier role in pursuing legal issues concerning promotional parity between CAPF cadre officers and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers before the Supreme Court. It urged the constitutional authorities to examine whether the action was linked to his advocacy on behalf of cadre officers.

Seeking to underline the officer’s credentials, AAPWA described Pathak as an officer with an “unblemished service record” who has earned several commendations during his career.

According to the memorandum, a copy of which is in the possession of ETV Bharat, Pathak served as Judge Advocate General in the National Security Guard (NSG), received the DG NSG Commendation Disc, commanded a battalion and authored books on disciplinary proceedings and service law.

The association also referred to observations attributed to former Tripura Director General of Police Mukul Goel Singh, who reportedly praised Pathak’s legal expertise and administrative competence during his tenure in the NSG.

Beyond the suspension itself, the memorandum raises another issue that has deeply disturbed retired officers-the alleged treatment of women who participated in the Rajghat protest.

AAPWA alleged that photographs of wives of CAPF veterans and serving personnel were taken without their consent and circulated to identify their spouses serving in different forces. It further claimed that some personnel were subsequently transferred to remote locations in the Northeast before their scheduled tenure ended.