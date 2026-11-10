ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Won't Contest The 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls

A file photo of Laljit Singh Bhullar. ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Former Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who is currently in jail, on Tuesday announced his decision not to contest the 2027 Assembly elections.

The announcement by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Patti through a social media post has stirred up the political landscape in the state.

"I have heard that the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency have requested that I contest the election again on behalf of the party. However, I will not be contesting the election. I thank all the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency from the depths of my heart, and I bow my head before your sentiments—I lay my head at your feet," Bhullar wrote in the post. "I shall remain indebted to all the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency for the rest of my life. My heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported me at every step," he added.