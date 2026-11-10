Ex-Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Won't Contest The 2027 Punjab Assembly Polls
He is in jail after being arrested in March in connection with the suicide case of Gagandeep Randhawa, the State Warehousing Corporation manager in Amritsar.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: Former Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who is currently in jail, on Tuesday announced his decision not to contest the 2027 Assembly elections.
The announcement by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Patti through a social media post has stirred up the political landscape in the state.
"I have heard that the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency have requested that I contest the election again on behalf of the party. However, I will not be contesting the election. I thank all the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency from the depths of my heart, and I bow my head before your sentiments—I lay my head at your feet," Bhullar wrote in the post.
"I shall remain indebted to all the brothers and sisters of the Patti constituency for the rest of my life. My heartfelt thanks to all those who have supported me at every step," he added.
He further requested the media not to comment or write anything about his decision. "I earnestly request all media outlets, with folded hands, not to comment or write anything regarding this. It is my personal decision, and I request that there be no debate on this matter," he said.
Bhullar was arrested in March in connection with the suicide case of Gagandeep Randhawa, the district manager for State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar. A video went viral on social media where Randhawa was heard saying, "I have consumed sulfas (a pesticide) out of fear of Cabinet Minister Laljit Bhullar. I will not survive now."
The incidnet led to a massive uproar against the AAP, forcing Bhullar to resign. "There is no VIP culture in our government. A minister and a common citizen are equal before the law," Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said.
Also Read