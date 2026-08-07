Ex-J&K Interlocutor-Led Group Presents Political Parties In Kashmir Annual Report Recommending Statehood
Radha Kumar presented their annual report to political parties in Kashmir after they were denied permission to hold an event in Srinagar.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 11:06 PM IST
Srinagar: A two-member team of Forum for Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir led by former J&K interlocutor Radha Kumar presented their annual report to political parties in Kashmir after they were denied permission to hold an event in Srinagar.
The report titled ‘Jammu and Kashmir: Seven Years Under Union Rule’ was to be released at a function in Srinagar on August 7, two days after the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and demotion of the state into two union territories.
Kumar, who alongside ex-home secretary Gopal Pillai, who is a co-chair of the forum, said they were denied permission for releasing the report at a function in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
On Friday, she, along with Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak visited the offices of the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress in Srinagar to personally hand them the report. A day ago, she met CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam MY Tarigami. However, they said they were barred from meeting the Valley's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence in the afternoon.
“Everyone shared positive feedback on the report and asked us to continue talking about restoration of statehood, constitutional rights and disempowerment. MLAs talked about disempowerment and lack of powers,” Kumar told ETV Bharat.
At the ruling NC’s Nawai-Subah office in Srinagar, the duo met NC president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. Accompanied by the legislators and senior leaders, Kumar said they shared a range of grievances including lack of powers and the dominance of Lieutenant Governor over administration.
She met Mehbooba Mufti, who also briefed the duo about the situation and the case filed against them by police on the eve of the August 5 anniversary. Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti was booked by police for an alleged assault on a senior cop during a protest outside the party headquarters where they attempted to take out a protest towards the city centre.
The forum comprising former civil servants from across the country has recommended restoration of full-fledged statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and repeal of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019. “This demotion contravened Articles 1 and 3 of the Constitution of India and the basic structure doctrine that India is a federal democracy in which states’ rights must be respected, which has been a bedrock of Indian unity for over a half-century,” said the report.
The Forum welcomed the ruling National Conference and Congress campaign for restoration of statehood and hopes that it will be sustained. It cautioned that the centre may argue that the time is not appropriate for restoration of statehood given the Red Fort terrorist attack.
“Not only is that argument not tenable, but it can be argued that this is exactly the time to do so,” read the report. The report, which has a special section on Ladakh and Pakistan-held territories of Jammu and Kashmir batted for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.
“Recent talks in July 2026 suggest that a breakthrough might be possible, but there is still a way to go,” it said and sought a fast-track review of cases filed against protestors under PSA and UAPA in Ladakh.
“The cases against the young September 24, 2025, protesters in Ladakh should be withdrawn, as agreed in the case of the July 20,2026 protests across India,” said Forum, referring to violence that erupted following the hunger strike of environment activist Sonam Wangchuk in September 2025.
On the protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) over electoral reforms, the report sought abolition of the 12 reserved seats for refugees in the PoK Assembly, free and fair elections, withdrawal of cases against civil society activists and renegotiation of electricity tariffs and subsidised essential food.