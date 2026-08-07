ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-J&K Interlocutor-Led Group Presents Political Parties In Kashmir Annual Report Recommending Statehood

Srinagar: A two-member team of Forum for Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir led by former J&K interlocutor Radha Kumar presented their annual report to political parties in Kashmir after they were denied permission to hold an event in Srinagar.

The report titled ‘Jammu and Kashmir: Seven Years Under Union Rule’ was to be released at a function in Srinagar on August 7, two days after the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and demotion of the state into two union territories.

Kumar, who alongside ex-home secretary Gopal Pillai, who is a co-chair of the forum, said they were denied permission for releasing the report at a function in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

On Friday, she, along with Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak visited the offices of the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress in Srinagar to personally hand them the report. A day ago, she met CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam MY Tarigami. However, they said they were barred from meeting the Valley's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence in the afternoon.

“Everyone shared positive feedback on the report and asked us to continue talking about restoration of statehood, constitutional rights and disempowerment. MLAs talked about disempowerment and lack of powers,” Kumar told ETV Bharat.

At the ruling NC’s Nawai-Subah office in Srinagar, the duo met NC president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. Accompanied by the legislators and senior leaders, Kumar said they shared a range of grievances including lack of powers and the dominance of Lieutenant Governor over administration.

She met Mehbooba Mufti, who also briefed the duo about the situation and the case filed against them by police on the eve of the August 5 anniversary. Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti was booked by police for an alleged assault on a senior cop during a protest outside the party headquarters where they attempted to take out a protest towards the city centre.