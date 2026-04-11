ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-IAS Kannan Gopinathan Says He Quit Over Article 370; Resignation Still Pending After Seven Years

Lucknow: The Central government abrogated Article 370 from Kashmir in 2019. The developments that followed left an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer so disillusioned that he resigned from the civil services. Officer Kannan Gopinathan, originally from Kerala and an IAS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

Even after seven years, the Centre has not accepted his resignation. However, last year, Gopinathan joined the Congress party and is now active in politics. Speaking to ETV Bharat in Lucknow, he shared his views.

On Resignation And Delay In Acceptance

Question: What was the reason behind your resignation, and why has it not been accepted even after seven years?

Answer: First, it is important to understand that becoming an IAS officer was not a dream in itself. What mattered more was what I would do after becoming one. For me, it was very clear that my role was to strengthen citizens’ rights.

I believe that if people have a certain level of freedom today, they should have even more freedom tomorrow. I joined the IAS with the aim of contributing to the welfare of citizens. After the removal of Article 370, Kashmir witnessed a prolonged lockdown. Political leaders were jailed or placed under house arrest.

Transportation was halted and internet services were shut down. If such a situation had occurred in Uttar Pradesh, would it have been acceptable?

People must have the right to express their views. If the government says it will silence everyone, I believe that is not right. I felt it was necessary to speak up. Not everyone may agree with me, but I believe this was wrong and that the country was being taken in the wrong direction. I did not feel it was right to continue, so I stepped away.

It has been seven years since I resigned, but my resignation has not been accepted. The process has not even been initiated. There may be reasons for this, and only the government can explain why it has not been accepted.

On Contesting Elections

Question: Could you have been a candidate in the Kerala elections?