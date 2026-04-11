Ex-IAS Kannan Gopinathan Says He Quit Over Article 370; Resignation Still Pending After Seven Years
Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan says he resigned over Article 370, questions why his resignation remains pending, and raises concerns about democracy and centralised power.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Lucknow: The Central government abrogated Article 370 from Kashmir in 2019. The developments that followed left an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer so disillusioned that he resigned from the civil services. Officer Kannan Gopinathan, originally from Kerala and an IAS officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.
Even after seven years, the Centre has not accepted his resignation. However, last year, Gopinathan joined the Congress party and is now active in politics. Speaking to ETV Bharat in Lucknow, he shared his views.
On Resignation And Delay In Acceptance
Question: What was the reason behind your resignation, and why has it not been accepted even after seven years?
Answer: First, it is important to understand that becoming an IAS officer was not a dream in itself. What mattered more was what I would do after becoming one. For me, it was very clear that my role was to strengthen citizens’ rights.
I believe that if people have a certain level of freedom today, they should have even more freedom tomorrow. I joined the IAS with the aim of contributing to the welfare of citizens. After the removal of Article 370, Kashmir witnessed a prolonged lockdown. Political leaders were jailed or placed under house arrest.
Transportation was halted and internet services were shut down. If such a situation had occurred in Uttar Pradesh, would it have been acceptable?
People must have the right to express their views. If the government says it will silence everyone, I believe that is not right. I felt it was necessary to speak up. Not everyone may agree with me, but I believe this was wrong and that the country was being taken in the wrong direction. I did not feel it was right to continue, so I stepped away.
It has been seven years since I resigned, but my resignation has not been accepted. The process has not even been initiated. There may be reasons for this, and only the government can explain why it has not been accepted.
On Contesting Elections
Question: Could you have been a candidate in the Kerala elections?
Answer: I resigned in 2019. After that, there were Assembly elections in 2021, Lok Sabha elections in 2024, and then elections again in Kerala in 2026. I am an IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre. Ahead of the 2026 Kerala elections, I joined the Congress party.
The party had asked me to contest from Kerala, but I told them that until my resignation is formally accepted, I would not be able to contest. I still do not understand why my resignation has not been accepted. It is not as if I am being paid a salary or suspended. At the very least, I have the right to know the reason.
On IAS Officers Quitting Jobs
Question: IAS officers are also opting for voluntary retirement in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, Rinku Singh Rahi also resigned. Why are officers leaving the service?
Answer: The government should be strong, but what we are seeing is power getting concentrated at the top. Instead of power flowing to the people, it keeps moving upwards. There is a belief that one individual will fix everything, and that whatever they decide is correct and must be followed. This reflects a monarchical mindset.
Today, even the media cannot ask questions freely. If they do, they risk losing their jobs. Such an approach is not suitable for a democracy. Those who can think independently feel this is not right. In such a situation, it is better to step out and speak rather than remain silent. I believe those who remain silent are doing a disservice to the country. The direction the country is heading is wrong, and staying silent about it is wrong too.
On Future Political Plans
Question: If your resignation is accepted, from where would you contest elections in the future?
Answer: Contesting elections was never my dream or intention. My goal is to ensure that every citizen in this country gets their rightful entitlements. People should have more rights tomorrow than they have today.
I will continue to work in whatever way I can towards that goal. Whether or not I contest elections in Kerala is not an issue for me. For the past six to seven years, I have neither been paid a salary nor allowed to work. My resignation has not been accepted, and I am also unable to contest elections. This kind of situation is not appropriate. Whether I contest elections or not is not the main issue.
Also Read: