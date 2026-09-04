Ex-Delhi Mayor To Supreme Court: UP Police Raided My House In Search Of Journalist Abhishek Upadhyay
The apex court granted Upadhyay protection from arrest and directed that no coercive action be taken against him.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 4, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Delhi Mayor Farhad Suri has moved the Supreme Court alleging that a large team of Ghaziabad Police raided his Delhi residence at midnight while looking for journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported regarding the Ram Mandir donation theft.
The plea stated that an unusually large contingent of the Ghaziabad Police, led by ACP Suryabali Maurya, comprising personnel from several districts and approximately 15-16 police vehicles, raided the petitioner’s residence in Nizamuddin East, New Delhi, in a wholly high-handed, unauthorised, and intimidating manner.
Significantly, although the police action commenced at approximately 12:45 A.M., the corresponding diary entry was recorded only subsequently at about 01:11:59 A.M. at Police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin, showing the criminality of the police and further raising serious questions regarding the contemporaneity and legality of the police action and the subsequent record, said the plea.
"The manner and scale of the operation, coupled with the apparent disregard of the safeguards governing inter-State police action, disclose a concerted abuse of police authority calculated to overawe and coerce the Petitioner, thereby directly threatening his life, personal liberty, dignity and constitutional rights," the plea contended.
The petitioner said the writ petition under Article 32 seeks protection of fundamental rights to life, liberty, dignity, equality and freedom from arbitrary state action after a grave, unauthorised incident.
ACP Suryabali Maurya, accompanied by several sub‑inspectors and others—including men not in uniform—allegedly attempted a raid at the petitioner’s East Nizamuddin residence without producing a search warrant or disclosing any lawful basis, it added.
"The incident assumes particular seriousness as the police party initially represented to the Petitioner that it had information that an accused in a double-murder case at Indirapuram was hiding in his premises. However, when the petitioner sought to ascertain the authority and warrant under which his residence was proposed to be searched, the police party failed to furnish any such document or satisfactory explanation," it said.
Upon contacting the SHO, Police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin, the petitioner was informed that the local police had only been apprised of the visit of the UP Police team to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and had no information regarding the particular premises proposed to be searched, added the plea.
The plea stated the petitioner subsequently learnt that the UP Police party had purportedly come pursuant to FIR registered at Police Station Indirapuram, allegedly concerning Abhishek Upadhyay, and not any double-murder case as stated by the officer leading the raid.
"The petitioner has specifically asserted that the police party did not possess or produce any search warrant, did not furnish any written request to the local police, and that the requisite permission of the competent superior police officer was not obtained before attempting the search," it contended.
Last month, the apex court granted Upadhyay protection from arrest in the case and directed that no coercive action be taken against him in the FIR or any other FIR that may be registered against him.
Suri's plea further states that he submitted complaints to the Delhi Police on August 23, seeking registration of an FIR and investigation into the incident. However, no FIR has been registered on his complaint, added the plea.
Suri also moved the National Human Rights Commission on August 25, seeking protection of his life, liberty and equality and an inquiry into the conduct of the police officials.
Suri urged the top court to direct registration of an FIR against police officials/persons found involved in the incident for the cognizable offences disclosed in his complaint and such other offences as may be revealed during investigation.
He also sought a direction that the investigation be entrusted to an independent agency preferably the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is not connected with the police officials complained against, to ensure a fair, impartial and effective investigation, including identification of all unknown persons who participated in or accompanied the police party. The plea also seeks guidelines governing inter-State police operations, particularly searches of residential premises.
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