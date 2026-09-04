ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Delhi Mayor To Supreme Court: UP Police Raided My House In Search Of Journalist Abhishek Upadhyay

New Delhi: Former Delhi Mayor Farhad Suri has moved the Supreme Court alleging that a large team of Ghaziabad Police raided his Delhi residence at midnight while looking for journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported regarding the Ram Mandir donation theft.

The plea stated that an unusually large contingent of the Ghaziabad Police, led by ACP Suryabali Maurya, comprising personnel from several districts and approximately 15-16 police vehicles, raided the petitioner’s residence in Nizamuddin East, New Delhi, in a wholly high-handed, unauthorised, and intimidating manner.

Significantly, although the police action commenced at approximately 12:45 A.M., the corresponding diary entry was recorded only subsequently at about 01:11:59 A.M. at Police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin, showing the criminality of the police and further raising serious questions regarding the contemporaneity and legality of the police action and the subsequent record, said the plea.

"The manner and scale of the operation, coupled with the apparent disregard of the safeguards governing inter-State police action, disclose a concerted abuse of police authority calculated to overawe and coerce the Petitioner, thereby directly threatening his life, personal liberty, dignity and constitutional rights," the plea contended.

The petitioner said the writ petition under Article 32 seeks protection of fundamental rights to life, liberty, dignity, equality and freedom from arbitrary state action after a grave, unauthorised incident.

ACP Suryabali Maurya, accompanied by several sub‑inspectors and others—including men not in uniform—allegedly attempted a raid at the petitioner’s East Nizamuddin residence without producing a search warrant or disclosing any lawful basis, it added.

"The incident assumes particular seriousness as the police party initially represented to the Petitioner that it had information that an accused in a double-murder case at Indirapuram was hiding in his premises. However, when the petitioner sought to ascertain the authority and warrant under which his residence was proposed to be searched, the police party failed to furnish any such document or satisfactory explanation," it said.

Upon contacting the SHO, Police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin, the petitioner was informed that the local police had only been apprised of the visit of the UP Police team to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and had no information regarding the particular premises proposed to be searched, added the plea.