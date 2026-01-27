ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Congress MP Shakeel Ahmad Fears Attack On His House Under Rahul Gandhi's Order

Patna: Rift within the Congress party has come to the fore with former Congress MP and senior leader Shakeel Ahmad claiming he has been "secretly informed" by his party colleagues that national leadership of the party has issued orders to carry out attacks at his residences in Patna and Madhubani on Tuesday under the pretext of burning an effigy. This is against the principles of democracy, he said.

Taking to his X handle, Ahmad, a three-time MLA and two-time MP from Bihar, raised questions on whether such an order was issued under senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's orders. "Now my information has proven absolutely correct. Many thanks to my old associates of Congress. There is a saying in Bihar: Old friends are the ones who come in handy. Is this happening without Rahulji's orders?" he wrote.

In an earlier post, Ahmad wrote, "Just now, some Congress colleagues have secretly informed me that the Congress national leadership has ordered the Bihar Congress/Youth Congress to attack my residences in Patna and Madhubani on January 27, under the pretext of burning of an effigy. This is against the principles of democracy."