Ex-CMs Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal & Manik Sarkar Detained As Delhi Turns Into Security Fortress
Farmer leaders reportedly placed under house arrest amid nationwide crackdown on proposed mobilisation, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
New Delhi: As the national capital came under a multilayered security blanket on Saturday, four former Chief Ministers, including Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Manik Sarkar, were detained by Delhi Police at separate locations, while taking part in the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The detentions came amid an extensive security deployment across Delhi, following a Union Home Ministry directive for a nationwide crackdown against the march to Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and organisations in its support.
Former Chief Ministers Banerjee of West Bengal, Sarkar of Tripura and Vijayan of Kerala, had arrived in Delhi to participate in the protest march scheduled to culminate at Jantar Mantar, while Kejriwal, the former CM of Delhi, joined later in the day.
Former Tripura Minister Jitendra Choudhary, as well as five MPs of the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (Mamata-AITC), Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Samirul Islam and Saket Gokhale, have also been detained by police. Mamata and her accompanying MPs were detained from a bus stand on South Avenue.
The demonstrators were seeking the suspension of the ongoing SIR exercise and the removal of Gyanesh Kumar from the post of CEC.
With permission for the proposed demonstration denied, Delhi Police intensified preventive measures across the capital, deploying personnel at strategic locations to prevent protesters from assembling and marching towards designated protest sites.
In a parallel development, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, along with other activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), who were detained earlier, announced a fresh mobilisation at Nangloi Stadium, describing it as ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’. Party sources said around 300 students had been detained and taken to the stadium.
Rahim also announced a hunger strike, with the protesters demanding action against Inspector Pawan Tomar over alleged misconduct with women students, and the return of their mobile phones and bags, which were allegedly taken away by Delhi Police.
“Rahim has announced a hunger strike with the demands of action and an apology from Inspector Pawan Tomar, who misbehaved with women students, and the return of all the phones and bags snatched illegally by Delhi Police,” a party spokesperson told ETV Bharat.
Senior CPI(M) leader and former MP Hannan Mollah strongly criticised the security arrangements, accusing the authorities of using extraordinary measures to prevent a political protest. “This is nothing but a ‘Black Emergency’, turning Delhi into a cantonment just to protect one official,” Mollah said, referring to the deployment of security personnel and the restrictions imposed on the demonstration.
Reports of farmer leaders being placed under house arrest were also emerging from different parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), indicating that preventive action was not confined to central Delhi.
Thousands of personnel from Central armed paramilitary forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF), were deployed across the capital to maintain law and order and prevent the mobilisation from proceeding.
An MHA communication accessed by ETV Bharat said the CJP and organisations supporting, have a “documented history of non-compliance with lawful directions” during previous mobilisations. The communication also cited earlier protests, involving participants travelling from different states, which, according to the Ministry, had caused significant disruption to public order and damage to public property.
The extensive security measures and detentions have triggered a fresh political confrontation, with opposition leaders accusing the authorities of curbing the right to peaceful protest.
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