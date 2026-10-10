ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-CMs Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal & Manik Sarkar Detained As Delhi Turns Into Security Fortress

New Delhi: As the national capital came under a multilayered security blanket on Saturday, four former Chief Ministers, including Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Manik Sarkar, were detained by Delhi Police at separate locations, while taking part in the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The detentions came amid an extensive security deployment across Delhi, following a Union Home Ministry directive for a nationwide crackdown against the march to Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and organisations in its support.

Former Chief Ministers Banerjee of West Bengal, Sarkar of Tripura and Vijayan of Kerala, had arrived in Delhi to participate in the protest march scheduled to culminate at Jantar Mantar, while Kejriwal, the former CM of Delhi, joined later in the day.

Former Tripura Minister Jitendra Choudhary, as well as five MPs of the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (Mamata-AITC), Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Samirul Islam and Saket Gokhale, have also been detained by police. Mamata and her accompanying MPs were detained from a bus stand on South Avenue.

The demonstrators were seeking the suspension of the ongoing SIR exercise and the removal of Gyanesh Kumar from the post of CEC.

With permission for the proposed demonstration denied, Delhi Police intensified preventive measures across the capital, deploying personnel at strategic locations to prevent protesters from assembling and marching towards designated protest sites.

In a parallel development, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, along with other activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), who were detained earlier, announced a fresh mobilisation at Nangloi Stadium, describing it as ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’. Party sources said around 300 students had been detained and taken to the stadium.

Rahim also announced a hunger strike, with the protesters demanding action against Inspector Pawan Tomar over alleged misconduct with women students, and the return of their mobile phones and bags, which were allegedly taken away by Delhi Police.