ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-CJI Gavai Writes To President On Low Representation Of SCs, STs, OBCs, Minorities In Higher Judiciary

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on low OBC, SC, ST and minority representation in the higher judiciary, saying that recent judicial recommendations show "complete disregard" for merit and inclusiveness.

Justice Gavai, in a three-page letter, alleged that candidates from "one particular section of the society" are being favoured, and urged the President to intervene.

Without naming it, Justice Gavai said that a community that is under five per cent of the country's population has had over 40 per cent representation in the Supreme Court.

The former CJI referred to the data of the government and said that out of 715 high court judges appointed since 2018, only 22 belonged to Scheduled Castes (SCs), 16 to Scheduled Tribes (STs), 89 to Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) and 37 to minorities.