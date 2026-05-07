‘Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud To Act As Mediator In Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur Dispute’: SC
Bench says it will await a preliminary report from former CJI D Y Chandrachud before proceeding further in the Rani Kapur vs Priya Kapur case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 7, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to act as a mediator in the dispute between late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur over the family trust.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan. “It is a family dispute. Let it be confined among the family only. It should not be a source of entertainment”, said the bench.
The bench asked the parties to participate in the mediation proceedings with an open mind. It stressed that they may not make any statements in the public and may not go on social media about the dispute.
The bench, in its order, said that it makes it clear that this mediation is confined only so far as the family members are concerned.
The bench said this being a family affair, the endeavour on the part of parties should be to get the disputes resolved at the earliest and put an end to the entire matter.
“We firmly believe that all parties should participate in the mediation proceedings with an open mind. It will be in the interest of one and all if they are able to resolve the entire matter before the mediator. Otherwise, this is going to be a long-drawn litigation”, the bench observed.
The bench said that it will await a preliminary report from former Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud before proceeding further.
On April 27, the apex court sought a response from Priya Kapur and others on a lawsuit by Sunjay Kapur’s mother seeking directions to declare the family trust "null and void".
The bench had issued notice to Priya Kapur and others on the plea filed by 80-year-old Rani Kapur alleging that the trust, which was constituted in her name in October 2017, was a product of forged fabricated and fraudulent documents.
The legal proceedings over control of the estate and assets are pending before the Delhi High Court. The petition before the top court seeks a status quo on alienation of all the properties of the trust.
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