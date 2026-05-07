ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Ex-CJI DY Chandrachud To Act As Mediator In Rani Kapur-Priya Kapur Dispute’: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to act as a mediator in the dispute between late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur and his wife Priya Kapur over the family trust.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan. “It is a family dispute. Let it be confined among the family only. It should not be a source of entertainment”, said the bench.

The bench asked the parties to participate in the mediation proceedings with an open mind. It stressed that they may not make any statements in the public and may not go on social media about the dispute.

The bench, in its order, said that it makes it clear that this mediation is confined only so far as the family members are concerned.

The bench said this being a family affair, the endeavour on the part of parties should be to get the disputes resolved at the earliest and put an end to the entire matter.