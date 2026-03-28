ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-CAPF Officers' Association To Appeal President Against CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026

New Delhi: Days after Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha, the Alliance of Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association (AAPWA) has decided to submit a petition to President Droupadi Murmu appealing her to not grant presidential assent for the Bill terming it as “Black Bill”.

Talking to ETV Bharat here on Saturday, Ranbir Singh, AAPWA general secretary said that the petition will be signed by more than one lakh people including serving cadre officers, veterans, and families of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

“We, the serving and retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) comprising the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF, and Assam Rifles will approach President Droupadi Murmu with an urgent appeal for her intervention as Supreme Commander to uphold the Supreme Court’s mandate on OGAS, ensure justice regarding the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and withhold support for the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026,” said Singh.

He said that the CAPF (General Administration) Bill, 2026, is fundamentally detrimental to the morale, career progression, and leadership of the CAPF cadre. Despite blood and sacrifice, the bureaucratic apparatus continues to systematically deny the paramilitary forces their rightful status and dues, he said.

“We seek the President’s urgent constitutional intervention regarding two critical legal battles and a newly introduced legislative threat that actively subverts the interests of our Jawans and Cadre Officers,” Singh said.

The Subversion of the Supreme Court's Final Mandate on OGAS Status

Singh said that after a 13-year-long legal struggle, the Hon’ble Supreme Court delivered a historic, landmark judgment on May 23 last year, unequivocally declaring that Group ‘A’ Executive Cadre Officers of the CAPFs are an Organized Group ‘A’ Service (OGAS) and have been since 1986.

“The Court ordered the Government to amend Service Rules, complete a cadre review, and phase out deputation posts within strict timelines. This judgment attained absolute finality when the Ministry of Home Affairs' Review Petition was dismissed by the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on 28.10.2025. Instead of implementing the apex court’s orders, the Government deliberately missed the deadlines, faced a Contempt Petition, and is now resorting to statutory intervention to bypass the highest court of the land and deny career progression to 13,000 cadre officers,” said Singh.

The threat to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) parity