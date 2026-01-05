Nikitha Godishala Murder Case: Ex-Boyfriend Who Allegedly Killed Hyderabad Techie In US Arrested In Tamil Nadu
Nikitha Godishala's body was found with stab wounds in her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Maryland.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a key development in the Nikitha Godishala murder case, the Interpol authorities have arrested the prime suspect, Arjun Sharma, the deceased's former boyfriend, in Tamil Nadu.
Nikitha, a 27-year-old data and strategy analyst, was reported missing from Ellicott City in Maryland, USA, on January 2. According to Howard County Police, she was last seen on December 31 at the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma. Her body was discovered on January 3 during a search of Sharma's apartment, where police found multiple stab wounds, raising suspicions of murder.
Investigators revealed that Sharma, 26, himself had filed a missing person report with the police on January 2, claiming he last saw Nikitha on December 31.
However, police later learned that Sharma had boarded a flight to India on the same day the report was filed. This development led US authorities to issue an arrest warrant against him on charges of first and second-degree murder.
Based on preliminary investigations, detectives believe that Nikitha was murdered shortly after 7 pm on December 31. The motive behind the murder is yet to be established, and the investigation remains ongoing. US federal agencies are coordinating with Indian authorities to complete the legal process related to Sharma's arrest and possible extradition.
The Indian Embassy in Washington DC confirmed that it is in touch with Nikitha's family and is extending all possible consular assistance. Embassy officials stated that they are closely following the case with local authorities in the US.
The Embassy is in contact with the family of Ms. Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance. The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities. @MEAIndia— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) January 4, 2026
Nikitha's parents and relatives have not made any public statements so far. Arrangements are currently underway to repatriate Nikitha's body to India for the last rites.
Also Read
Indian Woman Found Dead In US City, Police Allege Her Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her And Fled To India