Nikitha Godishala Murder Case: Ex-Boyfriend Who Allegedly Killed Hyderabad Techie In US Arrested In Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: In a key development in the Nikitha Godishala murder case, the Interpol authorities have arrested the prime suspect, Arjun Sharma, the deceased's former boyfriend, in Tamil Nadu.

Nikitha, a 27-year-old data and strategy analyst, was reported missing from Ellicott City in Maryland, USA, on January 2. According to Howard County Police, she was last seen on December 31 at the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma. Her body was discovered on January 3 during a search of Sharma's apartment, where police found multiple stab wounds, raising suspicions of murder.

Investigators revealed that Sharma, 26, himself had filed a missing person report with the police on January 2, claiming he last saw Nikitha on December 31.

However, police later learned that Sharma had boarded a flight to India on the same day the report was filed. This development led US authorities to issue an arrest warrant against him on charges of first and second-degree murder.