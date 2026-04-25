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Haven't Seen Myself, Can't Say Where It Came From: Ex-Army Chief On Rahul's Claims About Unpublished Book

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's memoir outside the Parliament ( PTI )

By IANS 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Former Indian Army Chief, General (retired) Manoj Mukund Naravane said that he has not seen his memoir 'Four Stars of Destiny' in a published form and has no answers to how the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi got access to it. General Naravane, speaking to IANS in an interview, said that the Union government has given "full freedom" to the armed forces to take actions in situations like the 2020 India-China standoff, which shows that it has "full trust" in its military. He said that if people "aren't ready" to accept that the Chinese were forced to retreat during the standoff, then he cannot say much. This reaction came after the former Army Chief was asked about the controversy surrounding his unpublished book, 'Four Stars of Destiny'. When asked about the authenticity of the alleged copy of the unpublished book brought outside the Parliament by LoP Rahul Gandhi to corner the Union government over it, General Naravane reiterated that no copy of the book is in circulation. "I would just say that I myself haven't seen a final copy of that book as an author. So, I can't say which book it was or where it came from. As Penguin has also very clearly stated, 'no copy of that book is in circulation, either in print, hard copy, or soft copy'. So, as for where it came from, what can I say about that?" the former Army Chief told IANS.